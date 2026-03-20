Earlier this week, the New York Times released a bombshell investigation alleging that Mexican American labor leader Cesar Chavez was accused of sexually assaulting two underage girls — Ana Murguia and Debra Rojas — in the 1970s, as well as labor rights activist Dolores Huerta in the 1960s.

The troubling news made waves across several communities and fundamentally changed the already complicated history of Chavez.

The United Farm Workers of America — the farmworker labor organization that Chavez started alongside Huerta, Gilbert Padilla and Larry Itliong — denounced its most visible founder.

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“We do not condone the actions of César Chávez,” UFW President Teresa Romero told CalMatters . “It’s wrong.”

Many state and local leaders throughout several states have moved toward renaming Cesar Chavez Day , which lands on March 31 and has been a statewide holiday in California since 2000.

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The dozens of schools in California bearing Chavez’s name are also being called upon to consider a renaming. Some universities with affiliations to the activist have taken immediate action.

UCLA’s Chicano/a studies department announced it will remove Chavez from its name, The Daily Bruin reported . A statue of Chavez at Fresno State University was covered up Wednesday morning.

The Great Man Theory is unfortunately still a widely used tool in teaching history and has contributed to the heft of the blows that communities are dealing with following the allegations made against Chavez. The leagues of people who have long admired the labor leader’s undeniable impact on advancing the rights of farmworkers throughout the 20th century must now reckon with the fact that they have idolized an alleged rapist.

For too long he had been positioned as a singularly gifted organizer who extolled the virtues of non-violence and fought for mistreated workers. The success of the UFW movement was overly connected to the “greatness” of Chavez and once that got broken apart (as often happens with “great” men) everything went into chaos for the legitimately noble organization.

So powerful has that perception of Chavez been that even the narratives surrounding his alleged sexual abuse have mostly centered on how this will taint his legacy and how officials will deal with how to remove dedications to him.

These are important conversations and his name should 100% be removed from everything that bears it. But while necessary, these discussions have — in many instances — decentered the voices of the women who came forward with these revelations.

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As my colleague Anita Chabria wrote earlier this week, the 95-year-old Huerta, who said that she was raped twice by Chavez, has found herself “in the difficult, painful position of having not only to relive this trauma as it becomes public, but explain it to the rest of us.”

For over 60 years, Huerta put her movement’s needs over her own. According to a statement released Wednesday by the activist , she didn’t reveal information about the abuse she faced because she felt that “exposing the truth would hurt the farmworker movement.”

Huerta has also received a notable amount of media attention for coming forward, which makes sense. She has been positively carrying on Chavez’s legacy for decades and has herself become the foremost figure in the farmworkers movement. To think she never disclosed this unimaginable burden that she admitted was laced with “guilt” is heartbreaking and stands in for how women are often unreasonably tasked with cleaning up the mess that men leave behind.

Additionally, her revelation undeniably raised the profile of the already impactful stories of Murguia and Rojas.

But, as a spokesperson for Huerta told Chabria, it was actually Murguia and Rojas’ stories of childhood abuse from Chavez that motivated Huerta to tell her story.

“When she learned [of their stories], that’s when she was like, I need to come out and tell my story,” the spokesperson said. “She didn’t want them to stand alone.”

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Just like Huerta, these two women were burdened with seeing their abuser praised across the country for decades. So let’s not forget to center these women’s stories because their testaments were what actually kicked off this reevaluation of Chavez. Their names deserve to be in the history books due to their bravery; the same ones Chavez’s name has adorned for all these years.

Their lives were forever altered because of this supposed “great man,” it’s only fitting that they have now forever changed his legacy.

As the New York Times reported, “both women have struggled with depression, panic attacks and substance abuse in the years since. They maintained their silence for decades, fearing speaking out would tarnish Mr. Chavez’s legacy, but decided in recent months, after being approached by reporters, that their stories also counted.”

Rojas alleged that she was 12 when Chavez, who was in his 40s, first touched her inappropriately and was 15 when he raped her. In the N.Y. Times report, Rojas shared written correspondence she had with Chavez when she was 13, which highlighted the extent to which he exerted influence on her.

“I had love for him,” she said. “He did his grooming very well. He should get an Academy Award for all he did.”

Over a decade ago, Rojas brought to light the abuse she faced in a Facebook group, but took down the post after being chided for seemingly harming the good that had come from the farmworkers movement.

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Murguia claimed that Chavez began grooming her when she was around 8 years old. Chavez began making unwanted sexual advances and touched her inappropriately when she was 13 and continued to do so over the course of several years.

She recalled feeling “alone” and that she had “zero support” as a result of the abuse. Murguia admitted she blamed herself for what happened because of how people would berate with antagonistic questions when she confided in them about her abuse.

While nothing could undo what happened to them, I hope that Murguia and Rojas — both now in their 60s — can continue to heal and that their stories, along with the accounts of women who may come forward later, move closer to the center of the conversation revolving around Chavez.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

U.S.-Cuba relations stay at the forefront as island’s energy crisis continues

(Ramon Espinosa / Associated Press)

Earlier this week, Cuba faced yet another major power outage, but this time around the entire island was affected.

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The island nation has been plagued by power outages over the last two years that have been caused by mechanical failures, damage from severe storms and fuel shortages.

To add on to that, the President Trump has cut off all oil shipments to Cuba from Venezuela over the last three months. After the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the U.S. took control of the South American country’s oil reserves. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on countries that send oil to the island.

The faulty energy situation in Cuba has led to a health disaster, with “ten of thousands” awaiting medical attention CNN reported this week.

It was recently announced that the Russian government — already facing several sanctions from the U.S. due to the war in Ukraine — had an oil tanker en route to Cuba that is estimated to arrive this month.

Last week, Cuban leadership signaled that it would be open in engaging in conversations with the U.S. government. Trump told reporters recently that he believes he will be “taking” the island over soon. Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel took offense to Trump’s claim and said on X that any aggression from the U.S. ““will clash with an impregnable resistance.”

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

Cesar Chavez Allegations Coverage

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