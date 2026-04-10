Meet Edward González, the Latino engineer who helped train the Artemis II astronauts

On April 1, a crew of four astronauts launched out of Kennedy Space Center in eastern Florida on an Orion spacecraft as part of NASA’s Artemis II mission — the latest flight in a program aimed at returning humans to the lunar surface for the first time in more than half a century.

Artemis I, launched in 2022, was an uncrewed flyby of the moon to test out the shuttle. Artemis II is primarily focused on assessing its life support systems.

The team lassoed around the Earth before sling-shooting toward the moon. On Monday, they traveled farther from Earth than any humans in history and became the first to see some sections of the moon’s far side in the sunlight with the naked eye.

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But years before NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch set out for the moon alongside Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, one longtime NASA employee played a key role in helping get the space agency’s Artemis missions off the ground.

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Edward González’s relationship with NASA goes back more than 40 years, when he was an aerospace engineering student at the University of Texas at Austin in the late ‘70s. The San Juan, Texas, native was selected to join a special program that allowed him to work with NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston on a rotating basis as he completed his studies. After graduating in 1980, González began working full-time at the space agency, first as an aerospace technologist before transitioning to the flight dynamics team.

“I was a flight controller and working in the mission control center supporting the space shuttle program,” González told The Times. “Toward the end of the space shuttle program, I became a group lead for a group of flight controllers and it was my responsibility to get the people assigned to support the missions and get them trained and certified to work in mission control.”

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The now-68-year-old engineer retired from NASA in 2013 but got the itch to return to the astral organization a few years after leaving.

Luckily, “the stars aligned” and González found an avenue back in.

“It was at a time when they needed some help and an old supervisor of mine reached out to me. ... That was back in 2019, so I returned to work at NASA, but this time, instead of being a NASA employee, I was a KBR employee, like I am now,” González said.

(KBR is an engineering company that has a contract to support NASA.)

He returned to NASA in 2020 to work as an instructor, training new flight controllers and helping them get certified to support the Artemis missions.

González didn’t have any experience as an instructor, but he used his decades of knowledge to quickly find his bearings and was integrated into the then-ongoing training for Artemis I.

After the first Artemis mission was completed in December 2022, it was full steam ahead for Artemis II. González was tasked with training mission control folks as well as the astronauts.

The preparation for Artemis II was his first time being involved with astronaut training, which he says was invigorating and gratifying.

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Ahead of Artemis II’s landing off the coast of San Diego on Friday evening, González spoke with The Times to discuss why he decided to chase a career in engineering, what it’s been like to be with NASA for more than four decades and what it felt like to work on Artemis II.

This interview has been edited and shortened for clarity.

What was it like growing up in San Juan, Texas?

When I was growing up, my parents bought me a telescope and I’d be fascinated looking at the moon through it. I grew up back when the Apollo program was hitting its high points. I was 11 years old when Apollo 11 went up and Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin first walked on the moon.

It was after that that I looked into what kind of career could I do in order to work at NASA and I decided I wanted to be an aerospace engineer. I didn’t know if I could do it or it would actually happen, but that was my goal.

When did you know that you were gifted in math and science? Was it something that came naturally to you, or was it a thing that you sort of grew into?

Back in the sixth grade, I had a math teacher and we were doing these problems in class. I remember running into one where I didn’t understand it. As [my teacher] walked by my desk I told her, “I don’t understand this problem.” She looked at me and grabbed me by the ear and said, “El burro sabe más que tú” (“The donkey knows more than you”).

And boy, that made me mad. So I decided I’m going to be better at math in the future and that lit a spark under me. Math later became my strongest subject. But I still had doubts when I was in college that I wouldn’t be able to pass all these courses required to become an engineer. But I just kept plugging away one day at a time, one class at a time. Then I saw I was able to understand it and pass those courses that were required and continued striving for that dream of working at NASA.

From the outside looking in, I haven’t seen a lot of Latinos in the aerospace industry. What were some of the challenges you faced being a Latino in this industry?

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It was a challenge, but I wouldn’t say it was bad or anything, because they treat everybody as equals here. We’re all professionals and we all have one goal in mind and that’s to fly these space missions and get our astronauts home safely at the end of the missions. So I didn’t find it to be an obstacle.

I noticed that there weren’t too many Latinos here at NASA, but there were a few. And there were also a few that grew up down there in the same area as me and we became good friends. All of the other guys that I knew back in the day, they’ve all retired, but we’ve kept in touch.

You previously worked as a flight dynamics officer. What exactly do they do?

The flight dynamics officer is one of the front room positions in the mission control center. We’re responsible for the trajectory of the vehicle, so we’ve got to make sure that it gets to where we plan to go and if we go off course we can plan to correct our course that we’re flying. And sometimes, due to major problems on the vehicle, we may not be able to fly the planned mission and we have alternate missions planned ahead of time.

That was one of the things that I did a lot of work on for Artemis II, looking at alternate missions in case we weren’t able to go to the moon for some reason and we had to stay in Earth’s orbit.

How long does it take to sketch out a path? What is the timeline for that?

The Artemis missions are unique because they would change based on what day you launched on. It would change from day to day and from month to month based on the geometry of the Earth and the moon. And so all of those had to be looked at well in advance and we would start with our engineering counterparts looking at them probably a good year and a half ahead of time.

You mentioned that you worked in the mission control center. What’s it like in the actual room where all these things are happening? And are the entry and ascent phases really as tense as they seem in stories and in movies?

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Yeah, it can be very intense. And that’s one thing that the flight controllers train for. We have these simulations where the astronauts are in the Orion simulator, the instructors are in an instructor room and all the flight controllers are at their consoles in the mission control center. And we had data flowing from the simulator like it’s the real thing.

Then, as instructors, we put malfunctions into the simulation to get the flight controllers, mission control and the astronauts in their simulators to work together around these problems. That’s to prepare for if a major malfunction happens and you’ve got to change course immediately to get the crew home safely. So, it can be very intense, but the teams are prepared to handle those [situations] when we get to the actual flight.

A muted blue Earth with bright white clouds sets behind the cratered lunar surface, captured through the Orion spacecraft window during the Artemis II crew’s flyby of the moon. (NASA)

What have been some of the joys of getting to know these astronauts who are the farthest anyone’s ever been from Earth?

It’s been a pleasure to get to know the astronauts and be involved in their training. We had some classroom training, and dedicated training in a smaller simulator that would only fit two of the astronauts at a time, so we had to have multiple sessions going over those particular lessons. They would come over to our instructor room before big simulations started and we’d always talk to them there beforehand, get to know them and joke around a little bit before we got into the serious business of learning and training.

For this Artemis II mission, what did it feel like to see the Orion spacecraft make it out into orbit?

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It was very exciting to see it actually launch and to see things work out just like we had planned and trained for. The other day when Orion actually flew around the moon and they got to take all those fantastic photos of the moon, it was really neat. I feel very privileged to contribute a little bit toward a mission.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Comic: One world cup, three countries, many problems

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Señor Gravel, a.k.a. Cascajo, is a Mexico City-born, L.A.-based illustrator and cartoonist. His work has been featured on album covers of cumbia musician Vetiver Bong, T-shirts for immigration rallies and the High Museum of Art, as well as in publications such as Atlanta’s Mundo Hispánico, where he received several awards from the National Assn. of Hispanic Publications.

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