This May Day, L.A. artist Edgar Ramirez wants you to be free

Today is May Day — also known as International Workers’ Day — a date that commemorates the struggles and gains of workers and labor movements around the world.

In Los Angeles, the day has long been a key event for a protest mash-up of political causes, notably worker and immigrant rights. This year should be no different as it is the first May Day since the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids ramped up across L.A. last summer, terrorizing Latino workers throughout the city.

Labor unions, immigrant advocacy groups and community organizers have been vocal about aiming for an economic blackout in observance of the occasion, mimicking the “National Shutdown” protests that took place in January after ICE agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis.

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RAISING THEIR BANNERS: Immigrants and supporters gathered at Olympic Boulevard and Broadway in one of two Los Angeles marches that attracted hundreds of thousands of demonstrators in 2006. (Brian Van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Today also marks the 20th anniversary of the “Day Without Immigrants” march in which workers, especially immigrants, from across the country participated in a general boycott — no working, no buying, no selling, no school — to showcase the economic power that immigrants wield in the U.S. and to demand change in immigration law.

One of the proposed pieces of legislation that was hotly contested at the time was H.R. 4437, a federal bill that planned to make undocumented immigration a felony and criminalize providing food or medical services to undocumented immigrants.

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Nowhere were those 2006 protests more well attended than in L.A. where anywhere from hundreds of thousands to 2 million people took to the streets in solidarity with the immigrant community. The showing remains one of the largest demonstrations in California history.

In some areas with large Latino populations, nearly every business was closed for the day. More than a quarter of Los Angeles Unified School District students in middle and high school skipped class.

For L.A.’s pivotal shipping business, immigrant workers’ absence was keenly felt. Trucking companies that serve the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach estimated that up to 90% of their drivers did not report to work, virtually halting the flow of cargo containers to and from terminals.

Twenty years later, L.A. artist Edward Ramirez is honoring the vitality of the shipping industry in his hometown and its ties to the Latino community in a traveling art piece.

Using vinyl and house paint, he transformed a 40-foot shipping container into a moving sign that reads, “I Want to Be Free (That’s the Truth)” in giant green and red lettering. The look of the work was inspired by the worn industrial surfaces found across the area neighboring the Port of L.A. It took Ramirez more than five months to complete the artwork.

(Etienne Laurent / For De Los)

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The piece’s name has its roots in political messaging. Ramirez said he came up with the title to honor the West Coast rapper Too Short’s 1992 track “I Want to Be Free (That’s the Truth).” The song centers on the topics of police brutality and the general mistreatment of minorities that takes place across the U.S.

The piece was commissioned by the L.A. County Department of Arts and Culture through the Public Artists in Development (PAiD) program, which aims to promote the career growth and economic empowerment of underrepresented artists throughout the county.

Beginning on Tuesday morning and going through today, Ramirez has been exhibiting his work across the streets, taking the container from the Port of L.A. up to Burbank and from the Santa Monica Pier to the San Gabriel Valley — and everywhere in between. The container will wrap up its expedition at La Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights at 10 a.m. Friday to coincide with a May Day event.

(Etienne Laurent/For De Los)

To execute this feat, Ramirez teamed up with the trucking company American Transport LA owned by Rocio Aguirre, one of the only major-player Latinas in the male-dominated trucking world.

Born and raised in the South Bay neighborhood of Wilmington, Ramirez grew up surrounded by the objects being hauled in and out of the Port of L.A.

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“I’ve always been interested in things that come out of the port, whether it’s a shipping container or a truck. Visually it’s just fascinating to me. They look cool,” Ramirez said. “They’re just these massive things that move through the city and move this and drive the city.”

Coming from a working-class family of Mexican immigrants and having worked many years in services jobs around the South Bay, the 36-year-old wanted his art to reflect that longing for a fair treatment of workers, especially immigrants.

“I was working with many immigrants who didn’t have papers and I saw a lot of them lose their jobs in ways that were unfair,” Ramirez said. “Now, here I am in the real world working and seeing real people being affected, having their livelihood changed in an instant and we’re seeing that right now even more so. Just now they’re not just losing their jobs. they’re losing their freedom. We claim that we’re a free country, but to whom and at what cost?”

Through his work Ramirez wants to be a voice for those who don’t have one, including working-class people, immigrants and exploited workers.

Another aim of the traveling piece was to show that art can and should be accessible to all people, regardless of background or income. Ramirez intentionally planned the truck’s route to move through working-class and industrial corridors rather than traditional art spaces.

“It’s important to bridge that gap because there are so many people that just don’t know about what art is. You know, they have an idea of what art is and that’s it, it stops there. But it’s so much more,” Ramirez said. “It’s vital to our livelihood and it has become almost exclusive to a certain group of people. And a big part of the reason why I wanted to do public art is because it shouldn’t be contained to just one group of people.”

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A man riding a bike passes by LA-based artist Edgar Ramirez’s art piece entitled “I want to be free” and painted shipping container as it is being driven around ahead of International Workers’ Day, in the Hollywood neighborhood of in Los Angeles, on Monday, April 27, 2026. (Etienne Laurent/For De Los)

In physically meeting his audience where they are at, Ramirez wanted to disrupt people’s daily commute in a pleasant manner. Instead of witnessing some of the more grim and divisive realities of life in L.A. — ICE raids, the homelessness crisis and police interactions — he aimed to shake up drivers’ routines with a note of human connectivity.

“I wanted to put out this message of hope and of remembering the people that live and thrive in all these communities that make up Los Angeles and far beyond that,” Ramirez said. “When I think about these containers, they’re global. These issues [regarding the distortion of freedom] are not just here in L.A. They’re a global thing and we’re seeing that through the connectivity of the internet and social media. We’re seeing this throughout many parts of the world. This idea of wanting to be free, that is the truth.”

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

An attack on the Voting Rights Act

(J. Scott Applewhite / Associated Press)

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court limited a section of the Voting Rights Act that has forced states to draw voting districts to help elect Black or Latino representatives to Congress as well as state and local boards.

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The court’s conservative majority ruled that creating these majority-minority districts may amount to racial discrimination that violates the 14th Amendment.

Janai Nelson, the president of the Legal Defense Fund, said the decision has “reversed decades of progress toward a multiracial democracy in the name of partisan politics.”

According to the League of United Latin American Citizens — one of the nation’s oldest Latino advocacy organizations, which focuses on civil rights, education and employment — as many as 19 minority-held congressional seats are at risk of elimination, including roughly 11% of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and up to 30% of the Congressional Black Caucus.

In California, this provision of the Voting Rights Act has been key in helping Latinos across the state garner political power. As the New York Times reported, it was used “to draw Latino-majority districts that have elected numerous Latino leaders since the 1970s, bringing Latinos into government systems that had previously been closed to them, from the federal level on down.”

“While the full impact of this ruling is still uncertain, we know from past experience that decisions striking down, or effectively gutting, provisions of the Voting Rights Act are often followed by new state laws that restrict access to the ballot for voters of color,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement.

The decision will not affect the recent approval of California’s Proposition 50, which allowed state legislators to redraw a new congressional map that will also happen to increase Latino political representation in the state .

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The court ruling is likely to most immediately affect Southern states where local officials could excise majority-minority districts, stripping Black and brown voters of their political power.

Good Immigrant, Bad Immigrant: Navigating queer marriage in the spotlight

Adam Vasquez and Trino Garcia went viral in 2023 and became social media famous. But their online notoriety is also putting their 20-year relationship out in the open for anyone to judge in the comments.

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Julio Salgado is a visual artist based in Long Beach. His work has been displayed at the Oakland Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and Smithsonian American Art Museum. (@juliosalgado83)

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Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

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