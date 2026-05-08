Happy Mother’s Day from De Los, plus an ode to Latina moms

This Sunday is Mother’s Day, which also happens to line up with Día de las Madres — Mother’s Day in El Salvador, Guatemala, Chile and Mexico is celebrated annually on May 10 every year.

It’s a beautiful eclipse for those of us who celebrate both and have a hard time deciding on one gift, let alone two.

This double Mother’s Day, I’d like to shout out my mom, Patricia De Loera, for all the love and support she’s given me throughout the years.

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My mom and I have always had a special bond, being that we both suffer from “middle child syndrome.” Although she doesn’t believe in astrology, my mom has always been attuned to the fact that I am a Cancer through and through. The emotional intelligence she has displayed toward me and her other loved ones throughout the years is truly inspirational. I can only hope that my friends talk about me the way that my mom’s closest friends glowingly rave about her.

I’ve always been keenly aware of all the sacrifices that she’s made for me and my siblings, though she’s never complained about it. But that never meant that she was a proponent of holding anything in.

My mom has truly been the biggest advocate for mental health in my life. I think she saw in her own life the catastrophic effects that repressing your emotions could have and wanted her own kids to never bump into that.

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Patricia De Loera, mother of De Los staffer Carlos De Loera. (Carlos De Loera / Los Angeles Times)

When I was a junior in college and deeply depressed, it was my mom who helped me decide to take a semester off to focus on my mental health. She helped me find a therapist and even drove me to appointments so that I didn’t have to stress about parking.

It was also during that time off from school that I decided I wanted to pursue journalism, so I can’t help but credit/blame my mom for my chaotic career.

There have been moments over the years when I’ve felt that my mom hasn’t always understood me, but I’ve never doubted that she loves me. And for that I will always be grateful. I love you, mami!

Because of the occasion, I wanted to give some of our talented staff members here at the L.A. Times the chance to also show appreciation for their wonderful moms.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Paty Flores, mother of De Los writer Andrea Flores

De Los staff member Andrea Flores with her mom on a snowy day. (Andrea Flores / Los Angeles Times)

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Mami, you are as beautiful as the moon and bright as the stars. Thank you for your continuous guidance and compassion throughout my entire life. I know life has not always been an easy journey, and how could it be when you had me so young and there were so many of us to take care of. Still, you pushed through the tough times when it mattered the most, showing us how to be resilient lovers and courageous fighters. To this day, you remind me to stand up for what I believe in, to power through the noise and place trust in myself (because we both know that good old Catholic Church ain’t gonna cut it). And because we both believe in reincarnation — and in the idea that our spirits never fade — I would choose you to be mi mami, mi luna y mis estrellas, in every lifetime. Te amo. — Andrea Flores

Marcella Brodhurst-Davis, mother of De Los assistant editor Suzy Exposito

My mom, Marcella, was inexplicably born with great taste. As an artsy young girl in Belize, she would draw up edgy designs for my grandma to bring to life with an industrial sewing machine she kept in her workroom for decades. Marcella was such an ‘80s baby that she adopted an asymmetrical haircut with a black hat à la Boy George, and revered English bands like Wham, the Cure and the Smiths, even after Belize abandoned its colonial identity as British Honduras and declared independence from the U.K. Her collection of cassette tapes, which I later inherited as a goth teen, was nothing short of legendary, and would become instrumental to my own trajectory as a music critic.

In 2022, I practically leaped at the opportunity to interview one of my mom’s all-time favorite singer-songwriters, Tori Amos, for the L.A. Times. I swelled with pride when I brought my mom to meet her backstage. “Look at these gorgeous women!” said Amos, who greeted us with hugs; my mom, hilariously, was too stunned to speak.

Music is a special kind of magic I feel lucky to share with my mom, who still has a great ear after all these years (and impeccable style, too). As such, we’ve made it a tradition to dress up and go to concerts together at least once a year! — Suzy Exposito

Maria Julia Baldor, mother of De Los design director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

Maria Julia Baldor, left, and De Los design director Martina Ibáñez-Baldor. (Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Becoming a mother myself has made me a million times more appreciative of — and in awe of — my mom. She raised four kids in a country she never intended to call home, in a place that didn’t speak her language or understand her culture. A continent away from her own mother, her sisters, her people — seeing them only every few years.

My mom has faced her own personal battles, but always, always put her children first. She gave us unconditional love and endless affection. She made our childhoods feel like magic, shielding our innocence for as long as she could. More than once she dropped everything at a moment’s notice to fly across the country and be by my side when I needed her the most.

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My mother is my favorite Gabriela Mistral quote: “Todos los que vienen después de ti, madre, enseñan sobre lo que tú enseñaste y dicen con muchas palabras cosas que tú decías con poquitas.” — Martina Ibáñez-Baldor

Rosa Robert, mother of De Los intern Katerina Portela

Rosa Robert, mother of De Los intern Katerina Portela, at age 23. (Katerina Portela / Los Angeles Times)

I was looking through old photo albums with my mom recently, and in them were photos dedicated to the time in her life when she had just moved to the U.S. She was 23. I’m only a year younger than she was when she left her hometown of Lima, Peru, and started a new path in life. She worked at restaurants and banks. She cleaned pools and practiced English as she went. Now, my mom is fluent in English and she owns her own pool, too. I don’t pause often enough to reflect on how proud I am of her and the girl in those photos, who worked so hard and gave me hope that any goal, no matter how long it takes, is within my reach. Happy Mother’s Day to my mom, Rosa. I love you so much! — Katerina Portela

Lorena Ramirez, mother of De Los art director Diana Ramirez Santacruz

Lorena Ramirez, mom of De Los art director Diana Ramirez Santacruz, poses while hiking at Vernal Falls in Yosemite.

(Diana Ramirez Santacruz / Los Angeles Times)

My little almond mom. She’s been my go-to person growing up. As the only water sign in a house full of earth signs, this Aquarius always confided in her. She’s the most tender, loving angel of a mother anyone could ask for.

Her home-cooked meals are something I look forward to every time I visit. And on our birthdays, she made sure to ask us what we wanted because the greatest gift from her has always been a homemade meal of our favorite food.

I always think about the hard sacrifices she had to make at only 22 years old, and for that I am eternally grateful. I love you, mami! — Diana Ramirez Santacruz

Joquebed Martínez mother of De Los editorial director Fidel Martinez

(Fidel Martinez / Los Angeles Times)

There are a million reasons why I love my mom. She and I are cut from the same cloth— both good and bad. I love Los Angeles and don’t think I’ll ever leave, but the hardest part about it is living half a country away from my mother. Whenever she visits me, she makes sure she brings a bit of my home with her, packing her suitcase with a stack of frozen handmade tortillas she had a friend make for me. I became a father 15 months ago, and I’ve lost count how many times I’ve called her up for advice. Te amo, Coquis! — Fidel Martinez

Lily Limón, mother of L.A. Times assistant managing editor for Sports Iliana Limón Romero

Times staffer Iliana Limón Romero, left, celebrates the El Paso City Council victory of her mother, Lily Limón, center left. (Iliana Limón Romero / Los Angeles Times)

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My sister, dad and I took this photo with my mom the night she was elected to her second term on the El Paso City Council. She has spent her whole life working hard to help others, defying what people thought was possible. She’s also a loyal Latinx Files reader. I want to thank her for being a great mom and an exceptional role model. ¡Feliz Día de las Madres! — Iliana Limón Romero

Cecilia Ocegueda, mother of L.A. Times reporting fellow Itzel Luna

Reporter Itzel Luna’s mother, Cecilia Ocegueda, poses in front of a birthday cake (Itzel Luna / Los Angeles Times)

Cecilia Ocegueda is the most resilient person I know, and she has raised me to be just as tough as she is. She taught me the importance of determination and independence, as she gave up so much so my brothers and I could flourish. Mom, my hunger for learning and storytelling stems from you. We made it to the L.A. Times! Te quiero muchísimo! Todo lo que hago es por ti y para ti. — Itzel Luna

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Congrats to colleagues Gustavo Arellano and Daniel Hernandez!

On Monday, columnist Gustavo Arellano was a finalist for the prestigious Pulitzer Prize for his opinion writing.

According to the Pulitzer Prize Board, Arellano was recognized “for passionate, vivid commentary on the cruelty endured by families and communities in the Los Angeles area targeted by federal mass deportation policy.”

This marked the second consecutive year that Arellano was selected as a finalist for the biggest award in journalism. Last year he was a finalist in the same category for his “vivid columns reported from across the Southwest that shattered stereotypes and probed complex shifts in politics in an election year when Latinos were pivotal voters.”

A shout-out to L.A. Times food editor Daniel Hernandez as well, who was nominated for a James Beard Award on Thursday. Known as the Oscars of the food world, the prize annually recognizes some of the best chefs, food writers, critics, journalists and restaurateurs in the country.

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Hernandez’s article “The myths and realities of gentrification in Mexico City. Should you still visit?” was nominated in the Dining and Travel category, which “recognizes exemplary and comprehensive service journalism that relies on both critical voice and thorough research to bring a variety of dining options into perspective, whether in a single city, a region or a country.”

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

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