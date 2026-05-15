Author Reyna Grande reflects on motherhood, breaking cycles of generational pain

Hello, every once in a while a guest writer will take over the main story. This week, award-winning author Reyna Grande shares an excerpt from her recently released memoir “Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget.”

Below is an essay featured in the book titled “Spare the Chancla and the Child,” which has been lightly edited for length.

The first time I hit my son, he’s still a toddler.

I’m trying to cut his hair with the new electric shaver I bought to save money on professional haircuts. He won’t sit still. Keeps wiggling, moving his head, trying to dart away from the buzzing blades.

Advertisement

His hair getting more and more uneven.

“Stop moving, Nathan,” I keep saying, my voice tight with frustration. He jerks away again, leaving another uneven patch. The next thing I know, I’m spanking him, yelling at him. “Now look what you’ve done!”

He starts crying. Then, when the red haze of anger clears, and I can think again, I start crying too.

This isn’t what I wanted. I swore I wouldn’t be like my father.

In tears, I kneel before my little boy. “I’m sorry I hit you, Natey.” He puts his tiny arms around me and says, “It’s okay, Mami.” This makes me cry even more. My own child is comforting me, when I am the one who has hurt him. No, it isn’t okay, I want to tell him. Instead, I wipe my eyes, clean his tearstained cheeks, and put him in the car. We drive around L.A., looking for a barber to make things right.

Advertisement

My grandparents beat my father constantly, so he ran away from home when he was 17. He was an abused child who grew up to be an abusive parent. And that was one of the legacies he passed on to his children. My father didn’t know how to regulate his emotions. When the anger came, he’d be quick to beat my siblings and me. The whir of his belt as he yanked it off. The stinging impact. The sharp intake of breath. His insults. “You’re a bunch of pendejos,” he would often say. Living with him meant being afraid all the time: my stomach clenched, my breath held, every sense on high alert, my brain permanently set into survival mode. I often wondered if he wanted us to suffer as he had.

When I became a single mother at 26, I swore I wouldn’t be like him. On that January day, as I held my baby boy in my arms for the first time, and his little eyes looked up at me, so fragile and vulnerable, so completely dependent on me, I thought of the kind of mother I wanted to be for him. Of what I wanted to pass on to him — hopes, dreams, gratitude, creativity — and intergenerational trauma wasn’t one of them. But according to researchers, someone like me is six times more likely to subject their children to physical violence. A history of childhood maltreatment is the biggest risk factor for the continuity of child abuse.

Becoming the first in my family to graduate from university led me to hope that if I could break one cycle in my family, I could break another.

Physical abuse was at the top of my list, but the journey to breaking that cycle was harder than I thought. That day when I hit my little boy for not staying still while I cut his hair wasn’t the last time my anger got the better of me. Most of the time I managed to walk away, remove myself from the situation and cool off. Do what my father couldn’t do: exercise some self-control. But there were times when I didn’t walk away fast enough. The red haze of anger would cloud my vision, the echo of my father’s voice roaring in my ears and the negative conditioning of my painful childhood would bring out the worst in me.

When I sought advice from my older sister about my struggles, she would reassure me that physical punishment was a good way of teaching my son to behave. Mago had three children of her own, and she believed in spanking as a disciplinary method. She understood that what our father had done to us was abuse — and what she was recommending wasn’t to punish but to discipline. She told me of a parenting book she’d read and said, “Just make sure you don’t hit him with your hand. The book recommends you hit him with an object. Like a chancla.” The theory was that if I used a sandal, my son would associate it with the pain and not my hand.

My hand should be a symbol of affection, comfort and love. A mother’s loving touch — a hug, a pat, a caress — helps her child release oxytocin, the “love hormone” that promotes positive feelings and helps mother and child bond. I understood the argument for using a neutral object — that I wouldn’t want Nathan to cringe every time he saw my hand coming toward him — but my conversation with my sister left me more confused than ever.

Advertisement

How would I know when I’d crossed the boundary between discipline and abuse? In a moment of rage, what would keep me from crossing that line? If I used an object, how would I gauge how hard I was hitting him and not go overboard? Once I embraced this method of discipline, how would I keep it from escalating?

Many families don’t consider spanking physical abuse. Perhaps this is why corporal punishment is legal in all 50 states as long as it is reasonable, not excessive. Latinos aren’t the only ones beating their children to punish them, but the statistics of child abuse are high in our community due to our chancla culture.

There are countless memes on social media and YouTube and TikTok videos making fun of how Latina moms use the chancla to discipline their kids, but the horrible truth is that we have normalized physical violence to the point that we think it’s hilarious to watch a silly video of a child being beaten with a chancla. It’s so ingrained in our culture that even Disney’s animated film “Coco” features a chancla-wielding matriarch and plays her for laughs.

Ending chancla culture will help us get closer to finally breaking the cycle of violence, and spare future generations from inheriting intergenerational trauma. The thing is, many of us parents — like my own father — don’t get the help and support we need, and when we are overwhelmed, it’s hard not to give in to the negative conditioning of our upbringing, which is why chancla culture has inflicted serious damage to generations of Latino families.

It took years for me to learn that being a survivor of child abuse meant that my impulse control and coping skills had been compromised. I realized this was also true for my father. I wondered, did he carry the same guilt, the same sense of failure and shame? Did he recognize the cycles of pain that echoed through our family? Did he love-hate his parents the way I did him?

As I tried to break free from the patterns of my past, I knew I would have to confront more than just my own actions. I would also have to grapple with the weight of my father’s choices. In a way, I was still carrying his pain, still wrestling with the legacy of trauma he’d left behind.

Advertisement

*

The last time I hit my son, he’s 13 years old. He has been suspended from his middle school. When we get home from meeting with his principal, I grab a belt — the first time I ever do so. At the sight of it, he bolts out of the room and runs away. I chase him all over the house. “¡Ven acá, chamaco!” He’s an athlete, and I cannot catch him. I swing the belt like a whip, but he’s too fast. I finally tire and stop chasing him. I go to my room to cool off. When the anger subsides, I’m thankful I didn’t catch him.

In the afternoon, when it’s time to take him to water polo practice, he winces as he gets in the car. I ask him what’s wrong and he says he’s hurting. He takes off his shirt and shows me his chest. I gasp. I didn’t miss him after all. Right below the collarbone, imprinted on his skin, is the belt’s kiss. Purple and swollen, with a bit of broken skin. The way my own skin looked after my father’s beatings.

I don’t take him to practice that day.

I’m terrified by the realization that I’ve re-created my childhood with my father, that the story I’m writing about me as a mother is the kind where the victim becomes the victimizer. No. That’s not how I want my motherhood story to go. I must do what I can before it’s too late to rewrite it.

I sit with my son in his room and say what my father never said to me: “I’m sorry. I promise you that I will never hit you again. Never again. I love you.”

From that day forward, I keep my promise. I don’t care if I’m viewed as a pushover, if people think I let my kids walk all over me. Screw chancla culture. I’m not beating my kids, no matter what they do. Having a special and healthy connection with them is more valuable to me than their obedience.

*

The last time my father beats me, I’m 18. My sister and brother have both left home by now, got the hell out as soon as they could. My father is angry at my 21-year-old sister for leaving and getting pregnant, and to punish us, he won’t let us see each other. But one day, tired of sneaking around to see Mago, I tell him she’s coming to pick me up and I’m going out with her. As I’m walking down the stairs, he grabs me by my hair and drags me back up. He slams me against the wall and pummels me with his fists.

Advertisement

My relationship with my father was never the same after that. Not until his cancer diagnosis many years later did we truly reconnect, and even then, it was brief and messy. But after writing so much about him, about our complicated history and our traumas, I’ve learned to understand him. I’ve even managed to have compassion for him, to forgive him for not being the parent I know he could have been if he’d gotten help, if he’d been intentional about adjusting his unhealthy mindset, if he’d valued nurturing our connection more than having power over us. It took liver cancer for him to do that. By then it was too late.

*

The moments when I let my anger get the better of me still haunt me to this day. My journey to free myself and my children from the intergenerational cycle of abuse was difficult, but I finally did it. Exactly 10 years later, with my son now in his twenties and happily living at home with us, I talk to him about those times when I wasn’t at my best. I worry about lingering trauma. I worry about my future grandchildren and what kind of father my son will be. I worry he will repeat unhealthy behaviors. That the kiss from the belt is still there, though the mark I left upon him is invisible to the naked eye.

“It hasn’t impacted me,” Nathan reassures me when I bring up the subject. And, as if sensing what I’m going to ask next, says, “I don’t see you as a bad person.”

I think that means he forgives me, that he doesn’t love-hate me, but I am too afraid to ask. After all this time, is he still the little boy trying to make his mother feel better?

“I would rather have taken a two-minute spanking than lose my phone for a week, though,” he says, grinning.

Jokes aside, he adds, “Spanking isn’t even disciplining. It’s bullying.”

And knowing that he understands this and can call it what it is, I believe that the cycle might be broken after all.

Advertisement

Excerpted from “Migrant Heart: Essays About Things I Can’t Forget” by Reyna Grande. ©2026 Reyna Grande. Reprinted with permission of the publisher, Primero Sueño Press (Simon and Schuster).

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

Politics and immigration

Arts & Entertainment

Southern California