Hollywood is neglecting Latinx talent. Industry vets express fear and hope for future

On Wednesday, researchers at UCLA released the second part of the 2026 Hollywood Diversity Report, which showed that the percentage of people of color directing, writing and leading films shrank in comparison to previous years.

According to the study, Latinx actors made up only 6.7% of the leading roles in streaming movies — nowhere near the 20% of the U.S. population that we account for.

We fared even worse behind the camera, with Latinx directors helming only 5.1% of streaming titles last year. As was the trend with every other ethnic group, Latinx women directors made up a smaller percentage than their male counterparts, accounting for 2% of streaming directors compared to 3% for Latinx male directors.

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The first part of the UCLA study, released in March, examined the diversity within 2025 theatrical film. It found that only 2.8% of lead roles and 5% of all roles in theatrical releases were played by Latinxs. The numbers were even bleaker in other categories. Only 2.5% of film directing jobs and 0.5% of writing jobs went to Latinxs.

This marked regression comes despite the fact that Latinx audiences continue to be the most loyal film-going demographic in the country.

A recent Pew Research Center study found that 59% of Hispanic adults had been to a movie theater in the last year, compared with 53% of white adults and 49% of Black adults.

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The backsliding from Hollywood comes at a time when Latinx communities have been targeted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and as diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been scaled back in most major industries in the U.S.

This lack of representation onscreen is partly why actor Melissa Barrera says she launched her own production company this year.

The “Scream” actor hopes to create an avenue for outspoken and politically activated creatives in the film and TV space, especially for people whose very “existence is political” — as has been her experience in the industry as a Latinx performer.

“The fact that I’ve been able to lead big studio films would maybe signal that there is forward movement, that there is more inclusion, but if I’m being completely honest, I just don’t think that the progress is happening at the right speed,” Barrera told The Times. “We are still being constantly overlooked and constantly erased, and I can see — with great concern — a new wave of erasure happening at this moment.”

She said she’s consistently noticed that announcements for news shows and movies are notably absent of Latinx talent, remarking that it’s “bleak out there” for the people in our community.

“[With] launching this production company I’m trying to carve an actual path that no one can take away from us because I think what has been happening in the last few years is that it’s cyclical,” she said. “I don’t want that to happen anymore. We deserve our own path and the progress that we make should be increasing constantly. We need more people committed to this movement of making our own table, not to sit at a table, but make our own, so let’s do it.”

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The vibes were more hopeful but still mixed for the future of Latinxs in Hollywood at the most recent iteration of the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival, which took place last month.

“I fear what’s happening in America with the attitude towards Latinx people has bled into all of the industries and Hollywood is not exempt,” comedian and actor Aida Rodriguez told The Times. “We’ve disappeared from television. We’re not creating opportunities for new voices. We have to open it up because the internet reminds us every day that the global community wants to see us, hear us and experience us. We have excellence and talent to offer and we have all the right in the world to be able to express our spectrum with the freedom of being all that we are.”

Rodriguez was bullish about how non-traditional paths have allowed Latinx voices to shine through despite the industry’s barriers to entry.

“I’m optimistic about what’s happening online. I like these new content creators and the people who have made a decision to tell our stories in spite of what’s happening in the industry and are reaching people through other means,” she said. “I’m excited to see those new voices carrying the torch for us.”

Marvin Lemus, director of the 2025 Disney+ film “Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip” and the Netflix series “Gentefied,” was also heartened by filmmakers who are not filing in through traditional means.

“I’m excited about indie film, and digital creators are the future. The people I’m the most jealous of are the creators that are making [stuff] every single day,” Lemus said. “That’s what I started in, just constantly shooting stuff and then I got to be in the industry and now I’m spending a lot of time in development on Zooms, writing, working on pitches. It’s a lot of waiting games to get permission to make [things].”

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Lemus’ concerns for the industry stem more from how forces outside the industry are responding to Latinx people.

“Things that I’m worried about is the state of this country, but I think what fills me with hope is seeing that Latino creators are proudly standing in their culture and their identity, in who they are and where they come from,” he said.

For actor and producer Wilmer Valderrama, Latinxs represent the future of Hollywood as the industry has heavily relied on Latinx viewership.

“To me, Latino is mainstream. When you think about our imprint and our role in the mainstream media right now, you can look at the statistics, you can look at the percentages — how many actors, how many personalities, how much representation we really have — and it could look really daunting,” Valderrama said. “What I can tell you from being behind the camera and being a producer is that what’s coming is nothing short of an investment in culture and an investment in storytelling.”

The “NCIS” actor pointed to the recent Hollywood mergers as opportunities for Latinx people to show their influence on the industry.

“In order for these companies and studios to prevail, they’re going to have to include the Latino community in their mainstream approach,” he said. “I think you’re going to see a major investment happen in the next [few] years. A lot is in development right now and you’ll see a lot more things getting green lit.”

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Let’s hope that Valderrama is right.

I’ll believe it when I see it.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Cuban government authorize economic changes

Amid an ongoing energy blockade from the U.S., Cuba has suffered crippling blackouts, water and medicine shortages and food insecurity for months.

In recent efforts to intensify the strain on Cuba, the White House placed sanctions on Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel and various businesses on the island. The administration also charged 95-year-old former Cuban President Raúl Castro with murder for the 1996 downing of civilian planes.

Late last week, Díaz-Canel announced a slate of economic reforms aimed at opening up the country’s economy to outside investment. Included in the proposed changes are: the ability for “new actors” to participate in the country’s tourism sector, the promotion of direct investment from foreign entities and individuals, a move toward decentralizing executive ruling to more local municipalities and a potential expansion of the private sector.

Does the move signal the country’s capitulation to U.S. pressure to move away from communism? According to the Communist Party of Cuba, that’s not clearly the case.

“As an expression of the logic of development in the historical period, the proposals for economic and social transformations arise,” the party announced on social media this week. “They in no way constitute a deviation from the socialist project. Their construction is guided by the ideas of the Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, of the Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, and by [Díaz-Canel].”

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In a recent speech to Communist leadership, Díaz-Canel said the “situation [on the island] calls for urgent and necessary changes.” He also pointed to the economic examples of China and Vietnam as potential ways forward for Cuba to “create economic wealth and distribute it equally.”

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have yet to deliver the U.S.’s official stance on Cuba’s proposed reforms.

Mexico defeats South Korea 1-0 in the World Cup Battle of Los Angeles

KOREATOWN, CA - JUNE 18, 2026: Korea and Mexico fans react during a watch party for the World Cup match Mexico vs Korea in which Mexico won 1-0 at Seoul International Park on June 18, 2026 in Koreatown, CA. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times) (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

World Cup excitement hit a fever pitch yesterday in Los Angeles, as Mexico and South Korea faced off in a critical Group A match. Fans of both countries gathered at watch parties across the city. On assignment, I headed to Seoul International Park in Koreatown where the vibes were immaculate and the love between the Mexican and Korean diasporas was on full display. I interviewed fans about what this match meant to them. You can watch their replies here.

My colleague Clara Harter also wrote about the Mexican-Korean romance. This quote from Korea fan Ben Lee says everything: “Our parents came from nothing and built something for us. I feel like Koreans and Mexicans feel that and understand that; we know our parents went through so much coming to America.”

You can find the Times complete 2026 World Cup coverage here.

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Stories we read this week that we think you should read

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