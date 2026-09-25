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There was an uptick in “Free Palestine” discourse over recent weeks after Macklemore was kicked off Ed Sheeran’s U.S. tour as an opener for his speech about Palestinian liberation at a Sept. 4 concert. Additionally, actor Mark Ruffalo, who has been vocal in his support for Palestinians amid Israel’s deadly war against Gaza, was accused of perpetuating “antisemitic tropes” by leadership at Paramount when the “Avengers” star criticized the company’s upcoming merger .

A few years back, Macklemore and Ruffalo’s stance may have been a publicity nightmare for them, but the two have overwhelmingly received support for their statements. The other openers on Sheeran’s tour — including Billie Eilish collaborator Finneas — dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore’s cause, and online discourse has largely backed the “Thrift Shop” rapper. In response to Paramount’s accusation against Ruffalo, more than 150 prominent Jewish figures signed an open letter defending the actor .

It was great to see the two so firmly supported, but both situations had me thinking about how much high-profile Latinas like Melissa Barrera and Rachel Zegler had to put up with when they showed solidarity with Palestinians over the last few years.

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In November 2023, Barrera was dropped from her starring role in the horror franchise film “Scream VII” after she shared pro-Palestinian statements on social media that some believed crossed a line into antisemitic territory. Though there were pockets of support for her, there wasn’t a wave of backers in the same way as for Macklemore and Ruffalo.

And that hasn’t gone unnoticed by Barrera.

“It was so beautiful to see Finneas and the band and all the opening acts pulling out in support of Macklemore. It made me emotional,” Barrera said in a recent interview with the Associated Press . “You know, I didn’t get that when it happened to me. I didn’t have any of that happen. It was too soon. People were too scared. But it’s good to see that almost three years later, at least things have changed.”

It was a very gracious response on her end. She could’ve, rightfully, been more critical of how weakly people responded to her situation. Instead she kept the focus on standing up for Palestinians and supporting those who share her beliefs.

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But she should’ve been more publicly lauded. It was a braver position for her to take, not only because public sentiment on the Israel-Gaza conflict had not caught up to her viewpoint, but because a Latina will always have more to lose than straight, white guys.

I don’t want to minimize anyone’s activism as much as I want to give Barrera her flowers.

She lost her job in a blockbuster movie series for her political positions and refused to apologize for them, no matter what they cost her. And she’s continued to be a vocal advocate for Palestinians.

Barrera doubled down on her views in interviews with The Times in 2024 and again in 2025. She also has launched her own production company to create a safe space for artists with loud progressive views and inclusive stories.

The “In the Heights” star recently executive produced the documentary film “Traces of Home,” which follows filmmaker Colette Ghunim as she travels with her family to her father’s homeland in the former Palestinian city of Safed and her mother’s native Mexico for the first time since both parents were forcibly displaced decades ago.

In 2024, Zegler voiced her support for Palestinians in a reply to a post on X in which she promoted her role in the Disney live-action remake of “Snow White.” The movie’s producer — and one of the more powerful film execs in Hollywood — Marc Platt personally reached out to the “West Side Story” star asking her to delete her “Free Palestine” post .

Zegler refused to do so.

This was especially defiant as Zegler’s co-star in the Disney film was Gal Gadot, who served in the Israeli army and has continued to voice support for her home country.

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What makes Barrera and Zegler’s stands so courageous was the timing of their statements — they were both at the peak of their star power — and the fact that they were willing to put their necks out, risking potential roles as Latina roles have continually been reduced in Hollywood over recent years.

So let’s not forget that the road to white praise was paved by Latinas.

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Is Trump losing his hold on South Florida?

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) speaks at a Republican campaign rally in West Miami, Fla. (Rebecca Blackwell / Associated Press)

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.) bumped up against President Trump’s immigration enforcement tactics in a recent political ad.

“Mr. President, some of your immigration enforcement efforts have gone too far,” Salazar said in the commercial.

It’s a surprising turn from her usual lock-step allegiance to the Republican Party.

Born to Cuban exiles, Salazar presides over Florida’s 27th Congressional District, which includes Miami’s famous Little Havana neighborhood. She flipped the seat in 2020 by narrowly defeating Democrat Donna Shalala after receiving an endorsement from Trump.

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Her district is nearly 75% Latino and has historically been politically purple.

A summertime poll of Latino Floridians showed that 51% disapproved of Trump’s performance in the White House, while 20% of Latino voters who supported Trump in 2024 said they wouldn’t back him again.

Salazar’s message came after several recent polls found that she is neck and neck with Democratic challenger Eliott Rodriguez for the congressional seat.

In the video, she also noted that 50% of Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainees in the month of July had no criminal record, according to ICE data.

“Be careful what your advisors are telling you about immigration policy,” Salazar continued in the ad. “The same Hispanics who helped you get to the White House in 2024 feel betrayed today.”

In response to the video, Trump said he disagreed with Salazar’s opposition to his immigration policies, but that he would still be endorsing her in her upcoming reelection bid.

The entire incident points to a potentially growing rift between Trump and his loyal Cuban voting base in South Florida.

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“[Salazar had] to establish some independence and distance and say, I’m going to stand up to [Trump] when it matters,” political consultant and Latino vote whisperer Mike Madrid told The Times. “But this is not about immigration as much as it is about distancing from a very bad Trump brand.”

As Madrid puts it, Salazar’s opposition to Trump is not an attempt to bring people back to the Republican side, but a maneuver to prevent more people from leaving it. He noted that Republicans nationwide are in full damage-control mode as a “blue wave” appears imminent during the 2026 midterm elections.

“For the first time, Donald Trump is a bigger liability than an asset among Republicans,” Madrid said. “It’s always been, ‘you can’t live with him, you can’t live without him’ for independents. But with Republicans, it was the ‘you can’t live without him’ part — now you can live without him.”

Austin ICE shooting

(Joel Angel Juarez / Associated Press Photo)

On Sunday, an ICE officer shot Wilber Rafael Garces Perez while he was making a DoorDash delivery in Austin, Texas.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan national said ICE agents sideswiped his car and then shot him in the back as he tried to park his vehicle. He also claimed he was treated for his injury at a hospital, but was taken into ICE’s custody before the bullet was removed from his body. Garces Perez’s attorney later said his client was returned to the hospital Monday.

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The Department of Homeland Security has not confirmed that Garces Perez was shot in the back.

“This person is an illegal alien who has no legal status to be here and has been given some of the best medical care he’s ever received in his life,” Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said Tuesday. “No amount of smears and false narratives will slow down ICE from doing its job by removing dangerous illegal aliens from our communities and making America safe again.”

In a statement, ICE said Garces Perez was “the subject of a targeted vehicle stop” and that it “does not and would not advise, nor be the authority on, a medical procedure for an illegal alien at a hospital.”

As of Tuesday, Garces Perez was being held at an ICE Processing Center in Pearsall, Texas — more than 130 miles southwest of Austin.

A U.S. District Court judge scheduled a Sept. 30 hearing for Garces Perez’s case. The Venezuelan national’s lawyer noted that the court date has effectively barred ICE from being able to deport her client before then.

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

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