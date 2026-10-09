A deeper look at the sad state of Latino youth mental health

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Content warning: This newsletter discusses suicide and self-harm.

There are two names that I haven’t been able to get out of my mind: Samuel Gonzalez Terrones and Xavier Nungaray-Martinez.

Last week, my colleague Andrea Castillo reported in a moving but tragic feature that 21-year-old Gonzalez Terrones died by suicide on Aug. 12, just two months after his mother — Minerva Terrones Dominguez — was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in San Bernardino. In May, the young man was diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia, and started therapy and medication to alleviate the dark thoughts he had. His mom was described as the main person who helped her son when he went down the path of harmful thinking.

“To the ICE agent who took away my mother: I hope it was worth it,” Gonzalez Terrones wrote in a letter penned before his death. “I can’t handle anymore injustices in this world.”

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Franklin High School student Xavier died on Sept. 30 after falling from a fourth-floor corridor on the Highland Park campus. This week, the Los Angeles County medical examiner determined the 17-year-old boy died by suicide. The Los Angeles Police Department said it is investigating allegations that “bullying may have contributed to the student’s death,” but has not yet identified evidence establishing a connection.

These two heartbreaking incidents had me thinking all week about Latino youth mental health and how the increased demonization of Latinos over the last decade has exacerbated a psychological crisis happening among our youth.

National Institutes of Health studies from 2024 and 2025 discussed how the pediatric youth mental health crisis in the U.S. has disproportionately affected Latinos as shown by “their elevated risks of depression, substance use disorder and anxiety.” According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Latina high school students in 2023 were 17% more likely than other U.S. female students to report attempting suicide. Approximately 18% of all Latino high school students have seriously contemplated suicide and 42% of Latino youths reported constantly feeling sad or hopeless, recent congressional studies found.

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The worsened psychological state of young Latinos notably increased after ICE activity ramped up at the start of 2025, according to Dr. Lisa Fortuna, a child and adolescent psychiatrist who serves as professor and chair of psychiatry and neuroscience at UC Riverside.

“[Recent] community surveys have shown that Latino youth from immigrant families or from immigrant communities are showing that children and adolescents are experiencing anxiety, fear, difficulties focusing on schoolwork and worsened concentration,” she said.

Fortuna noted rapid surveys also found that children with at least one immigrant parent are more likely to experience nightmares and higher levels of sadness.

ICE tactics cause stress and also disincentivize Latinos from getting mental health care as people with tenuous citizenship statuses avoid making physical trips to doctors, fearing they may be detained along the way or at medical offices.

Because of this, Fortuna has heard from Latino therapists that many of their patients have opted for telehealth appointments.

While there is a perception that Latino parents might not always take kindly to therapy, medication or other mental health interventions, Fortuna pointed out that it is often parents who go out of their way to seek help for their children.

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That sense of urgency, Fortuna noted, emerged from an increased rate of suicide among younger age groups who explicitly point to alleviating stress for their parents as the reason for their actions.

“Communities have experienced death by suicide of children during this and even cases where children have left suicide notes saying, ‘I did this so that you wouldn’t have to worry, and you don’t have to worry about working or being taken. You don’t have to feed my mouth anymore,’” Fortuna said. “People who are 12 years old are dying by suicide and it’s creating a tremendous amount of stress. Kids are worried about their parents. Parents worried about their kids.”

The psychiatrist also highlighted how Latino youth are being bullied due to their ethnic background.

“I’ve been hearing a lot of therapists and families saying that children are complaining of being bullied, and [that the floodgates have opened] for people feeling like they can bully,” Fortuna said. “We have found in our research over time, even before this ICE escalation, that when young people see constant messages that are dehumanizing and they experienced racism or any discrimination about who they are and who their family is it is very associated with mental health problems.”

The rising suicide rates among Latino youth between the ages of 10 and 12 are of particular concern for researchers. According to Fortuna, children are especially vulnerable in that period of their lives, as they are learning about the world at large and are confronting complex issues while still developing a sense of self.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Community-specific interventions have shown promising results. Working with bilingual and bicultural health professionals who can physically meet families in safe spaces has been crucial in giving Latinos access to resources. Church organizations, school officials and promotoras — trained frontline professionals who serve as conduits between healthcare providers and community members — are all key to this process.

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One such organization doing culturally informed Latino youth mental health care outreach in L.A. is the El Nido Family Centers, a nonprofit aimed at creating pathways to lasting stability and well-being for individuals and families. Annually, the program serves tens of thousands of Angelenos through various services.

“One attempted suicide ever is one too many. We should not ever have something like that happen,” said Patty Velasco, the clinical director at El Nido. “What kind of emotional pain are young people in that it affects their body in such a way that they are suffering and hurting so much that they think there’s no other way to stop this pain but to take their life?”

To combat these feelings of shame and burden in children, El Nido works with families to provide household basics, food and bill-paying assistance programs that address sources of familial stress before it reaches children.

Velasco pointed out that creating healthy head spaces for kids relies on a strong family support system.

“We really emphasize for the parents the importance of moms and dads and their involvement and connection with their children,” Velasco said. “We can’t do this without them because the expert on that child is them. They’re being kind enough to open the doors to allow us to be part of what their family is needing. And so it’s really respecting and honoring the parent, their role as a parent, their responsibility as a parent, and that we’re joining their team.”

For Velasco, the main goal of El Nido’s family programs is to create an environment where children can not only survive the hardships of life but also envision a future where they can thrive and see themselves as an asset to the world.

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Her message to all the struggling youth is simple.

“You are not a burden. You are important and matter.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional or call 988. The nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Or text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

(Jackie Rivera / For The Times; Martina Ibáñez-Baldor / Los Angeles Times)

Latino mental health services

(Joan Alturo/For The Times)

About 88% of mental health workers are white, while only 7% of licensed psychologists in the U.S. are Latino. Naturally, that lack of culturally competent providers makes it difficult for Latinos to find adequate mental health services.

To help Latinos in search of care, De Los published a comprehensive list of mental health resources in L.A. County tailored to the Latino experience.

Included in the list are databases for Latino therapists made available through the organizations Latinx Therapy and Therapy for Latinx; bilingual educational support groups run by El Centrito de Apoyo, National Alliance on Mental Illness — Urban Los Angeles and Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance; programs tailored toward Latino members of the LGBTQ+ community at Mi Centro and Bienestar; and emergency hotline agencies like the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline , the Crisis Text Line, the California Peer Run Warm Line and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Helpline.

To learn more about each of the organizations and services listed above, you can find the full resources article here.

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Submit an ofrenda for De Los’ Día de Muertos print section

(De Los)

Día de Muertos is nigh and though death is central to the holiday, the Latino tradition also serves as a celebration of life and an opportunity to remember loved ones who have died.

The De Los team is honoring the memories of members of the Latino community for Día de Muertos by collecting ofrendas from readers.

If you would like to honor a deceased family member — human or animal — you can submit an ofrenda through this form and it may be selected to be featured in a forthcoming print and online edition of the newspaper.

And if you’re looking for places to partake in Dia de Muertos festivities this year, check out De Los’ list of the 50 ways to celebrate the holiday throughout Southern California.

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

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