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Last week political influencer Carlos Eduardo Espina had the Latino internet in a tizzy after posing an inflammatory question to his over 24 million followers across several social media platforms.

“When it comes to immigration reform, how would people feel about an earned path to legalization for undocumented immigrants (who have been here for years working and paying taxes) which also included a life time bar from voting in the United States?” Espina wrote to his largely Latino audience.

Thousands of politically minded online commentators saw this inquiry and immediately chastised the content creator, himself a U.S. citizen, for seemingly suggesting a citizen underclass, striking at the heart of the very American foundational principal of no taxation without representation.

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Immigrant activist Erika Andiola, who works with the Texas-based migrant justice group RAICES and was the press secretary for Latino outreach in Bernie Sanders’ 2016 campaign, lambasted Espina for unpromptedly “advocating for such an awful negotiation” at a time when immigrants, especially Latinos, are vulnerable due to ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids. Others thought he was promoting a caste system or simply leaning into Republican talking points.

In subsequent social media posts Espina, who describes himself on X as the “most followed Latino leader in the country,” rejected the idea that he was advocating for second-class citizenship and labeled his critics “out of touch” activists.

“I posed the same question on Facebook to the immigrants who would be affected by this, and after 20 hours the post has 2.3 million views, 36k likes, and almost 6k comments overwhelmingly supporting the proposed policy,” Espina claimed in an X post. It’s unclear how many of those views, likes and comments ultimately endorsed his proposal.

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After seeing all the online commotion, I jumped on a phone call with the political influencer to discuss the attention he’s gotten over the last week.

The content creator emphasized that he never outright proposed creating a citizenship status that bars people from voting.

“If you see the framing that I use, I said a path to legalization, but without the ability to vote,” he said. “I never said citizenship specifically because citizenship implies that you have a right to vote. That just wouldn’t make sense, right? So I was talking about [creating] some sort of new status.”

He said his proposal was more of a bridge between being undocumented and being a full-on citizen, likening it to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy or a Temporary Protected Status designation.

In short, what he described sounded a lot like a green card, which grants legal status to non-U.S. citizens but does not permit them to vote. Others drew parallels to residents of Guam and Puerto Rico, two U.S.-controlled territories that have American citizenship but cannot vote in presidential elections.

Espina further argued that undocumented immigrants are currently worse off than even second-class citizens, so why not fight for them to at least get the right to travel and work freely, if full citizenship is off the table?

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Once again, that is exactly what a green card does.

Espina claimed that the blowback he’s gotten online over the last week highlights an ideological generational divide among Latinos. He argued that his largely Spanish-speaking and middle-aged online audience has immediate priorities different from those of younger Latinos.

“The older generation [is] not necessarily super interested in one day being citizens — obviously, they would if the opportunity arises — but it’s a generation that’s a lot more connected to their home countries. They want to go back home, see their family members, be able to, you know, live freely, travel freely, etc.,” he said.

To back his claim, he cited an informal poll he conducted on social media, sharing what people wrote in the comments section in a recent interview he did with veteran Spanish-language journalist Jorge Ramos.

Throughout our conversation, Espina stated on multiple occasions that he thought that a path to citizenship was the ideal way forward when it comes to immigration reform, but that he’s open to any and all incremental gains that could be made for immigrants along the way.

“One of the analogies you see is we shouldn’t settle for crumbs. That’s what some people will say,” he told me. “What I’m noticing is that when you’re starving, you will settle for crumbs, and I’m not saying that’s ideal, but it’s also understandable.”

When asked if he understood why people were upset by the framing of his question, Espina diverted to his talking points of non-perfect, gradual political victories.

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“Yeah, no, this goes back to what you’re willing to accept in politics and what you ultimately want,” he said in direct response to that. “A lot of politics is [not] always getting 100% of what you want, but getting at least something is better than nothing, right? So it’s very similar in this case.”

The controversy came as Espina publicly teamed up with the League of United Latin American Citizens — an advocacy organization that focuses on civil rights, education and employment — to champion an online petition for comprehensive immigration reform. The collaboration seemed a natural match for two entities with 1980s-style visions of what immigration reform should entail, down to the detail of reinforcing “secure” borders.

The attention garnered by the content creator was such that LULAC had to clarify its own view on what it sees as pathways to citizenship, in order to distinguish it from the question Espina posed on his socials.

“We support unequivocally a pathway to citizenship. Period. Full stop. No questions asked. And Carlos does too, which is why we launched this petition together,” said LULAC Chief Executive Juan Proaño. “Where things have gone a little bit awry has been how he’s talked about it in his social media posts. ... It was just kind of framed in a bad way and that’s all.”

LULAC still stands by its association with Espina, and Proaño acknowledged the scope the influencer has with audiences who are often not engaged in political discourse.

“[Carlos] is reaching the voiceless and now he’s being attacked because he asked a provocative question,” Proaño said.

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That poll the LULAC executive referred to was a survey that asked respondents to rank how important several benefits of a potential immigration reform were to them.

“The most important priorities were permission to travel outside the United States, legal permission to work, protection from deportation, a way to apply for citizenship,” Proaño said of the preliminary data findings. “The least important were eligibility for government programs and the right to vote in U.S. elections.”

LULAC and Espina ultimately have no big regrets about how all of this has played out because it all led to conversations that they said helped people better articulate their ideas about what a comprehensive immigration reform might look like.

“I’m not really worried about criticism because I think that’s a good thing. It’s ultimately getting people to have a conversation about [immigration reform], which is the first step to really deciding what we want to do,” Espina said.

Good Immigrant, Bad Immigrant

Julio Salgado is a visual artist based in Long Beach. His work has been displayed at the Oakland Museum, San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and Smithsonian American Art Museum. (@juliosalgado83)

Good Immigrant, Bad Immigrant (Julio Salgado / For De Los)

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I spent the last two decades of my life as a political artist using my skills to document the immigrant rights movement from an undocumented perspective. After 30 years of being undocumented — the last 12 as a beneficiary of DACA — I was able to get my green card at the end of 2025. After seeing so many politicians and so-called leaders use our undocumented experiences for their own gain, I made it my point to never let it slide when “leaders” try to speak on our behalf. During my time as an immigration advocate, I’ve met so many Carlos Eduardo Espinas — perhaps not quite with the same large amount of social media followers, but with the goal of using us as a stepping stone for something larger.

I don’t know him personally, but this is an opinion based on what he’s shared publicly. The coy mentions of a future career in politics; his push for the good vs. bad immigrant narratives; talking down to organizers who in his opinion haven’t achieved much to get immigration reform passed; and finally, inserting himself as someone who knows best because of his large social media platform.

He’s been getting a lot of pushback recently for peddling his no-path-for-citizenship immigration reform petition. According to him, what undocumented immigrants want now is immigration reform that gives them a work permit and the possibility of traveling back home, in exchange of forgoing the opportunity of one day being able to become voting citizens. He believes that he’s pushing forward a fresh idea when in reality, he’s rehashing the dangerous narrative that immigrants should be happy laborers, pay taxes and have no say in any future policies.

Carlos thinks he’s doing something radical by speaking on behalf of 11 million undocumented immigrants, but he’s doing exactly what we’ve been fighting against: letting others negotiate for what they think we should settle for. If we’ve learned anything from DACA, it’s that these temporary solutions are just that, temporary and limiting. The idea that we should start any immigration reform with no path for citizenship as a first offer in the negotiation table is an awful idea. Just ask the many DACA folks that are still waiting for their renewals, or the ones that have decided to return to their home countries because they got tired of being seen as labor and not as human beings who deserved more.

The New York Times doesn’t know what the Eastside of L.A. is

(Rafael Cardenas)

Last week, the Gray Lady published an article detailing how people could spend 36 hours in L.A.’s vibrant Eastside.

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The only problem was that not a single activity noted in the piece was located in the Eastside. Instead it was a list of things to do in the now-trendy central L.A. neighborhoods of Los Feliz, Silver Lake and Echo Park, along with outing suggestions squarely in downtown.

Those are all great places to go, but that’s not the Eastside. What exactly is that area east of? The beach? If you can’t re-create a dramatic scene from “Blood In, Blood Out,” walk a whole block without hearing Spanish or see some of the most wonderfully extravagant murals in the city — that’s not the Eastside.

How can you write about the Eastside and then have no activities that really interact with the largely Latino population of that area? That’s crazy.

My colleagues Daniel Hernandez and Gustavo Arellano wrote their own takedowns.

“The result is an outrageous display of cultural and historical erasure for Boyle Heights, East L.A., El Sereno and the neighborhoods of Northeast L.A. in what is supposed to be a high-quality newspaper,” lamented Hernandez in the latest edition of his newsletter, L.A. Omnivore. “Consider a mirrored scenario of purposefully mislabeling the boundaries of one of their boroughs in the pages of the Los Angeles Times.”

Meanwhile, Arellano wasted no time in bringing up past transgressions from that other paper.

“Remember the time when the Gray Lady dismissed Olvera Street as a place to buy ‘all useless items in the world’?” he asked. “Or described this wondrous city of bolillos, flour tortillas and Porto’s as ‘gluten’s heart of darkness’?”

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Arellano’s column also doubled as a great guide for anyone who wants to explore L.A.’s actual Eastside. And if you want even more recs, my De Los colleague put together this Boyle Heights guide back in 2023 — all but one of the establishments listed are still operating.

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