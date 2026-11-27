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Last year, the children detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Dilley family detention center in Texas were led to believe they were being treated to a fancy Thanksgiving dinner.

They were welcomed into a grand hall and witnessed loads of delicious food placed on a large table, but before they could eat the promised meal something happened: The food was covered and the kids were told it was for employees only, leaving the children emotionally wrecked, the Bulwark reported.

For legions of Latino immigrants in the U.S., Thanksgiving will be spent far removed from family after they were detained by ICE agents and forced to reside in processing centers such as Dilley, where they will be subjected to a range of cruelties.

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Across a web of over 200 immigration detention complexes, ICE holds roughly 70,000 detainees, according to UC Berkeley and UCLA’s joint Deportation Data Project. Additionally, the vast majority of current ICE detainees originate from Latin America and 71% have no criminal record.

This year, Human Rights Watch reported that the mortality rate for people in ICE custody has more than doubled from the first Trump administration, with at least 57 people dying in detention during this term.

Dilley is the only family detention center in the country and several families have already filed lawsuits against the facility for breaching the Flores Settlement Agreement, a 1997 court settlement that sets standards for the treatment and release of detained migrant children, including the limitation that they cannot be held for more than 20 days.

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In California, a months-long investigation published last month revealed the Adelanto ICE Processing Center was found to be largely out of compliance with sanitary requirements. Among the violations that an independent court monitor documented at California’s largest immigration detention facility were mold and gnat larvae in shower rooms, cracked and worn-out mattresses, delayed visitations and an inadequate system to track disability accommodations.

The investigation into Adelanto was launched after a federal judge required wide-ranging reforms at the complex as part of a class-action lawsuit filed by detainees over living conditions.

That lawsuit apparently left federal officials unfazed as the Department of Homeland Security — which oversees ICE — purchased two additional immigrant detention facilities in Adelanto for $950 million.

In recent months California Sen. Alex Padilla said that he’s been bombarded by comments about the wretched conditions inside these institutions and has made several unannounced trips to inspect facilities throughout the state. In October, he visited complexes in San Francisco , L.A ., Sacramento and San Diego . This month Padilla alleged he was denied entry into a center in the Central Valley.

“Their refusal to grant us access to the detention facility raises serious questions about what they’re trying to hide,” Padilla said. “Families deserve answers. The American people deserve transparency.”

The entry rejection came as increased ICE activity has been documented throughout the Central Valley in recent weeks.

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At South Texas’ Port Isabel service processing center, Cuban asylum seeker Luis Alejandro Cora Pérez told the Guardian newspaper that he was force-fed by guards while on hunger strike. Pérez first began rejecting food in August in protest of his detention.

Late last month, Pérez claimed that several guards held him down while medical staff fed him through tubes. He called the act “torture” and subsequently ended his hunger strike to prevent further force-feeding instances.

“ICE does not hold back on anything, and they do anything they want, like we have seen, even killing their own U.S. citizens,” he told the Guardian.

In North Carolina, Democratic members of Congress are asking for clarity from Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin about the proposed reopening of the Rivers Correctional Institution as an ICE facility. In a letter to Mullin last week, the lawmakers expressed concerns about the spotty track record of GEO Group, which runs the Adelanto site and is scheduled to once again oversee the revamped Rivers facility. GEO was in charge of the facility up until its closure in 2021.

In 2027, the company is also slated to open an ICE site in Tacoma, Wash., not far from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport where two masked, plainclothes federal immigration officers detained a father and daughter as they boarded a flight bound for Los Angeles over the weekend.

The North Carolina lawmakers cited several examples of poor supervision by GEO, including a 2016 Department of Justice review that found high rates of inmate-on-inmate violence and sexual misconduct at the Rivers institution and a 2007 class action lawsuit in which prisoners at the facility alleged they were denied medical care.

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“GEO’s current record offers no reassurance. At least 10 people died in GEO-operated facilities in 2025, and deaths have continued in 2026 ,” the members of Congress wrote. “A company that blocks state health inspectors from auditing their facilities should not be entrusted with more lives in North Carolina without rigorous, transparent oversight.”

Kilmar Ábrego García saga comes to an end

Salvadoran national Kilmar Ábrego García, left, arrives at Madrid’s airport on Nov. 25, 2026, after leaving the United States. (Francisco Seco / Associated Press)

On Tuesday, Salvadoran national Kilmar Ábrego García’s 20-month deportation process concluded when he left for Spain. Video showed Ábrego García’s ICE-imposed GPS ankle monitor was removed before he got on his flight to Europe.

“The U.S. government may be the most powerful government in the world, but justice can still prevail,” Ábrego García said in a statement released Wednesday. “In this case, despite everything they tried to say, every obstacle they put in my way, and every attempt to shame me, justice prevailed under this administration in a way that many people never thought was possible.”

In March 2025, Ábrego García was arrested in Baltimore and mistakenly deported to El Salvador’s infamous CECOT prison due to what an official later deemed an “administrative error.” His removal from the U.S. came at the onset of the Trump administration’s ramping up of ICE raids across the country.

He came back to the U.S. in June 2025 due to a court order demanding his return and had faced deportation threats continuously since then, fighting against a second deportation to a series of African countries proposed by Homeland Security officials. The Trump administration attempted to file human trafficking charges that was tied to a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee, but a federal judge dismissed the charges this year, saying the prosecution was vindictive.

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Mullin feted the departure, writing in an X post that he was “delighted” Ábrego García could “no longer terrorize” Americans. Mullin also called the Salvadoran immigrant a “human trafficker, wife beater, gang member, and child predator.”

The official Homeland Security account also chimed in on the self-deportation in an X post.

“To be clear: Kilmar Abrego Garcia departed the United States pursuant to a removal order,” the message read. “He paid for his own flight and received no incentives. He will NEVER be allowed back inside the United States.”

This year, I’m thankful for movies

It’s been an incredibly busy year for me: I got engaged to my girlfriend of four years, I went to South America for the first time and saw Bad Bunny live in São Paulo, I’ve learned about all the headaches and joys that come with planning a wedding, and somehow I’ve managed to find keep up with my New Year’s resolution, which was to watch a movie a day.

I’ll admit that some days the idea of making time to take in a film feels like a gargantuan effort, but the self-imposed task has forced me to slow down more and reflect this year. There have been plenty of days where the only thing keeping me grounded is the fact that I need to watch a movie. My whole day can be a failure, but hey, at least I still watched “Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase.”

Yes, the movies provide for momentary escapes from the horrors of the reality of the world around us, but my favorite part of this cinematic journey is the connections I’ve been able to make with people through film. I’ve packed in so many movie dates with friends and family, and these films have provided an avenue for me to talk with people about issues that I maybe wouldn’t have discussed otherwise.

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I’ve learned about the grief that some of my friends carry with them, the surprising love of musicals one friend had and so much about the personal politics of my pals. After watching a truly forgettable Mexican film from the ’60s with my dad that was set in Mexico City, he proceeded to drop hours of lore about how he navigated being a fruit vendor in Mexico’s largest outdoor market at the ripe age of 15.

So, a shout-out to the movies for making heartbreak feel good during this chaotic year.

Stories we read this week that we think you should read

Unless otherwise noted, stories below were published by the Los Angeles Times.

Politics and immigration

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