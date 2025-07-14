Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales’ ‘Love Island’ victory celebrated as a win by Latinos

America’s unabashed sentimental sweetheart has finally found her prince charming — and the internet is basking in their crowning moment.

On Sunday, contestants Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales became the first Latino couple to win Peacock’s “Love Island USA.” The franchise’s seventh season was the most-watched reality streaming show of the summer.

The victory was celebrated at “Love Island USA” watch parties across the country, with some passionate fans setting up poster campaigns all over New York in support of the city’s own “Amaya Papaya” — Espinal’s nickname — in the days leading up to the final reveal. Arenales’ family also held a backyard screening in their hometown of Boston and wore shirts in support of the couple.

The win was celebrated by some in the Latino community. Many on social media were quick to point out how the joyous occasion stands in stark contrast against the Trump administration’s vilification of Latinos.

amaya papaya and bryan the first latino couple to win love island ever and in trump’s america. LETS GOOOOO!!!!!! #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/zL9dYmubQK — dai (@vietbaddie) July 14, 2025

Amaya and Bryan—both latinos— being the first latino couple to win Love Island USA in the middle of trump’s administration MI GENTE LATINO WE WON pic.twitter.com/WKtMq1TmJO — ؘjas (@newjified) July 14, 2025

LATINO LOVE WON IN TRUMPS AMERICA pic.twitter.com/rBWAPzfu6D — b (@AYOWHITTT) July 14, 2025

The spark ignited for the couple after this season’s heated “Stand on Business” mailbox challenge, an activity which prompted contestants to reveal their true thoughts and emotions about each other.

Espinal, who is of Dominican descent, faced a string of attacks from three former love interests due to her frequent use of endearing terms and her tearful display of emotional vulnerability. Arenales was the only contestant who stepped up to defend her.

“Coming from a Hispanic household, calling someone ‘babe, mi amor, mi vida,’ that’s just how we talk,” said Arenales, who is of Guatemalan and Puerto Rican descent. “You’re telling her to meet you halfway — you gotta meet her halfway, too.”

& honestly Bryan got me when he defended Amaya in front of everyone not because he defended Amaya but because what he said was facts. It’s Latino culture to speak very loving / be affectionate off tops. & that’s why they together now. they both get it #migentelatino — amaya papaya nation (@iamdrea_) July 14, 2025

The interaction was brief, but Arenales’s pushback piqued the interest of Espinal and her fans, who have taken her sayings to heart. One Instagram user, Cadena Collective, categorized the contestant’s phrases as a form of “radical acceptance.”

“Amaya’s moments on Love Island weren’t just entertaining, they captured something real,” the caption stated. “For many first-gen Dominican-Americans, this kind of expressiveness isn’t extra, it’s honest. And in Latin culture, feeling deeply isn’t a flaw, it’s our superpower.”

The pair later coupled up as the season entered its final stretch, giving light to some of this season’s most tender moments, including their first official kiss in the speakeasy room.

Family visits were also a highlight in this relationship, with Arenales’ dad embracing him as he cried, a display of masculine vulnerability often not visible to the public. The showcase of Latino joy also contrasted with the controversies that plagued the popular series — including the removals of Cierra Ortega and Yulissa Escobar for their use of racial slurs.

MY winners and Bryan’s mom saying hi to Amaya for me and him crying got me at least we got this 🥭😭 pic.twitter.com/z8xB3wRb6t — nia (@marenstapes) July 12, 2025

In their final vows, the two embraced the unexpected journey that led them to each other.

“Every decision led me to find my personal Prince Charming,” said Espinal. “I met you, a man who fills my cup and embraces the waterfall of my emotion.”

Arenales echoed the sentiment, highlighting his appreciation for her “zoomies” and good morning yells. “We are two misunderstood people who understand each other,” he said.

The couple will split the cash prize of $100,000, stating in a follow-up interview with host Ariana Madix their plans to donate some of their earnings to charities.

“All I can think about is my dad saying, ‘Money is important, but it isn’t everything,’” Arenales said. “Of course I’m splitting this with Amaya.”

The two have decided to continue on their journey after the finale. The reunion, which will take place in New York City, will air on Peacock on Monday, Aug. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.