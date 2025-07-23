‘A place to celebrate ourselves’: A music festival in Riverside moves ahead despite ICE fears

Despite the continuous presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in cities around California, organizers in Riverside have decided to forge ahead with the third edition of the Mucho Gusto Music Festival, an event held in the downtown area that’s billed as “a celebration of music without borders.”

The announcement comes as other events catering to Latinx audiences across Southern California have been forced to implement extra security measures because of potential ICE raids, or have been postponed altogether. Levitt LA, which organizes an annual summer concert series at the Levitt Pavilion in MacArthur Park, announced earlier this month that it was prepared to change venues if needed. Festival Chapín de Los Angeles, a popular two-day celebration of Guatemalan culture held in the Westlake neighborhood, has been postponed from late August to mid October.

Authorities have arrested more than 2,700 individuals since the raids began in June, according to Homeland Security . Many of the immigration enforcement operations have been carried out in predominantly Latinx neighborhoods and cities. According to the U.S. Census Bureau , 54% of Riverside’s population identifies as Hispanic or Latinx.

“It’s important right now that we put our money within our local economy to support each other,” said Eduardo Valencia, Mucho Gusto’s artistic director and one of the founders of the festival.

“We [needed] a place to celebrate ourselves … to be in a space that really celebrates the fact that we are [a diaspora of] people, that we are people from other countries who immigrated [to the U.S.],” he added.

This year’s all-ages festival will be headlined by two bands that blend cumbia rhythms with psychedelic melodies, Tropa Magica and Combo Chimbita , as well as jazz band Brainstory.

Cosme Cordova, owner of art gallery Division 9 and co-organizer of the festival, said that he believes the ICE raids are bringing people together.

“People are gathering and becoming stronger and more educated about the laws and the rules,” he said.

Mucho Gusto organizers are hiring private security and will have two officers on site to ensure a safe space for the community.

“2025 is the year of arts and culture in Riverside,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson told The Times.

“Riverside loves its festivals; they represent the heart of our community, bring people together, and celebrate the cultures that make our city unique. Our focus is, and will always be, on ensuring that all public events in Riverside, including Mucho Gusto, are safe, welcoming, and inclusive for everyone.”

In a Facebook post from June 12, the chief of police, Larry Gonzalez, said the department will not enforce immigration laws and is dedicated to “protect the members of [the Riverside] community.”

“The trust we’ve built with our residents and businesses matters deeply to us, and we remain firmly committed to your safety and well-being,” he added.