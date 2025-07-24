Dareyes de la Sierra gets his redemption

In the world of música Mexicana, few artists have been able to successfully evolve their sound and image after decades without rattling their base of dedicated listeners — let alone entice a new demographic of supporters.

But this rare occurrence seems to be the case for José Darey Castro, the L.A.-based singer and accordionist who performs under the name Dareyes de la Sierra. His gritty vocals and revamped sound have elevated him as one of this year’s most popular singers of corridos tumbados.

In May, Darey released his latest album, “Redención.” A collection of 14 thunderous songs, the album has taken hold of corrido fanatics old and new for its brazen lyrics and turbulent rhythms, perfectly suited for a drop-top evening cruise.

The LP debuted at No. 3 on Spotify’s Top Albums Debut Global chart. After expanding the track list with a deluxe album in June, the singer will soon embark on his first-ever U.S. tour.

Come Aug. 1, Darey and his band will kick off a 20-date run at the Belasco in Los Angeles. He will make stops in major cities including Las Vegas, San Diego, Chicago, Houston and more before wrapping up in Portland, Ore., on Sept. 21.

“[My tour] will expose a new facet musically speaking, but I will not forget the songs I’ve sung before,” says Darey during a video call with The Times.

His first release in seven years, “Redención,” which translates to “Redemption,” is a fitting self-assessment for the legacy act, who kicked off his career over 20 years ago in Mexico.

Norteño aficionados may already be familiar with the power of Dareyes de la Sierra, the band from Navojoa, Sonora, that specialized in sentimental corridos, like early 2000s Billboard hits “Sufre” and “Enséñame a Olvidar” — for which the music video bears a close resemblance to the theme found in the 2004 film “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.” Their scorching breakup song, “Hasta El Día De Hoy,” remained 11 weeks on the Regional Mexican Airplay in 2008. Currently, the song’s official YouTube video (re-uploaded in 2018) has reached over 35 million views.

But most listeners might have overlooked Darey’s early attempts to trek into the world of “corridos verdes”: a marijuana-inspired subgenre that has now become widely acceptable as the drug has been decriminalized in a handful of U.S. states. His 2007 release “ Los En-Kush-ados ,” which underscored the blissful state of a smoke session, failed to resonate with audiences at the time — perhaps due to stigma surrounding use of the substance.

“I’ve always been ahead of the wave,” Darey says. “When people started singing corridos verdes, I had done so years before. People did not accept it.”

Now as this new era of corridos tumbados begins to normalize marijuana use, and the resulting euphoria, Darey seems to have found the momentum for his redemption arc. “Things happen when they need to, you know?” he says.

“It wasn’t a change that happened overnight, because the public has to accept you. We took notice of the musical evolution and the public was more accepting.”

Yet music is the main medicine for the singer, who received his first guitar from his father when he was 10 years old — although he later ended up breaking the guitar in a childish fit. Five years later, he picked up the instrument again and never let go.

And while there have been moments that would dissuade any aspiring musician from following their passion — including a deadly attack he miraculously survived in 2004 — Darey holds his head high, embracing the tumultuous twists and turns of life and, humbly, his long-awaited flowers.

The new LP features guest appearances by the crème de la crème of the genre, such as Tito Double P, Peso Pluma, Neton Vega and Gabito Ballesteros. It’s a mastermind move by Darey, who recognizes that most of his new listeners are part of a younger generation, but he also makes clear he is not riding the coattails of younger talent — Darey owns his spotlight.

“I don’t do this [type of music] out of obligation, it comes organically from me,” says Darey.

His opening track, Italian-folk-inspired “Vita Fer,” alludes to a sexual enhancement drink. Featuring Tito Double P, the frisky song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Mexico Songs chart.

The album is altogether an intoxicated romp that illustrates the chaotic rock star lifestyle. Darey’s strong, rugged voice and tongue-twisting lyrics break through the purple haze, especially in standout tracks like “Polvo de Hadas” featuring Luis R Conriquez and “Boneless” alongside Neton Vega. There’s also “Supreme,” Darey’s collaboration with Peso Pluma, which boasts of material luxuries, including iced-out Cartier watches.

While he is thankful for the outpouring of support he’s received surrounding the release of “Redención,” he’s also aware of the dangers such fame could bring to one’s psyche. “There’s a fine line where [you have to be careful] not to get sick,” says Darey.

Currently trending at No. 3 on Mexico’s Billboard 100 chart is “Frecuencia,” a cut from his deluxe album. The upbeat jingle calls back to Ice Cube’s 1993 hit “It Was a Good Day.” Although paranoid at times, Darey’s opening lines are almost hymn-like: “I know that I will die, that’s why I live life crazy,” he sings, “I pray that my God guides me down the right path.”

“If you think about the future, it’ll cause anxiety. [If you think] of the past, [it’ll cause] depression,” says Darey of this empowering new chapter of his life. “Let’s live in the moment.”