Junior H announces $ad Boyz Live & Broken tour

As the summer winds down, one perpetual sad boy returns to the concert stage to welcome the romantic fall gloom.

On Wednesday, música Mexicana star Junior H announced his United States tour: $ad Boyz Live & Broken. His 25-date run will kick off Aug. 31 in Tinley Park, Ill., and wrap up Nov. 7 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Junior H has played a critical role in defining the essence of corridos tumbados since he signed a a deal with Rancho Humilde Records, following his 2019 viral hit “No Eh Cambiado.” The Guanajuato-born singer-songwriter is best known for generating some of the genre’s most popular songs, such as “Fin de Semana” with Oscar Maydon, “El Azul” featuring Peso Pluma, as well as their ultra-famous collab hit, “Lady Gaga,” alongside Gabito Ballesteros.

But Junior H, whose real name is Antonio Herrera Pérez, has also etched his own lane outside of the genre’s self-indulgent drug-fueled luxury lifestyle. As a hopeless romantic, the singer has adopted the term “sad boy” to describe his persona.

“They started categorizing me with sad and sentimental music. So I accepted and we kept it going,” said Junior H in an April interview with T he Times . “Especially with men, I think it’s important to show people that feelings are not bad and we can express them as we want.”

It’s been nearly two years since the regional singer released his most successful album yet, “$ad Boyz 4 Life II,” which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release. With crooning tunes like “Mientras Duermes” and “Y Lloro,” Junior H graces the sad sierreño territory, proving his versatility as an artist.

“[With ‘Sad Boyz 4 Life II’] we’ve been forcing ourselves to prove and show the people what we can do and that we can change our music. It doesn’t have to be typical,” said Junior H.

Earlier this spring, he also performed on the main stage at the 2025 Coachella Music and Arts Festival as a top-billed act.

““We can also do nice and beautiful music, not just music for the streets or the narcos and all that s—... We also do beautiful music and poetry,” he added. “That’s our goal: to show them that we do more than that.”

Tickets for the $ad Boyz Live & Broken Tour go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time at Livenation.com .

$AD BOYZ LIVE & BROKEN TOUR — 2025 DATES

Sunday, Aug. 31 – Tinley Park, Ill. – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Friday, Sept. 5 – Bristow, Va. – Jiffy Lube Live

Saturday, Sept. 6 – Wantagh, N.Y. – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, Sept. 7 – Camden, N.J. – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Thursday, Sept. 11 – Charlotte, N.C. – PNC Music Pavilion

Friday, Sept. 12 – Raleigh, N.C. – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sunday, Sept. 14 – Atlanta – Lakewood Amphitheatre

Friday, Sept. 19 – Laredo, Texas – Sames Auto Arena

Saturday, Sept. 20 – Edinburg, Texas – Bert Ogden Arena

Sunday, Sept. 21 – Austin, Texas – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Friday, Oct. 3 – Rogers, Ark. – Walmart AMP

Saturday, Oct. 4 – Houston – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion sponsored by Huntsman

Friday, Oct. 10 – Chula Vista, Calif. – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, Oct. 11 – San Bernardino – Glen Helen Amphitheater

Sunday, Oct. 12 – Fresno – Save Mart Center

Friday, Oct. 17 – Wheatland, Calif. – Toyota Amphitheater

Saturday, Oct. 18 – Mountain View, Calif. – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Saturday, Oct. 25 – Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

Friday, Oct. 31 – Phoenix – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Saturday, Nov. 1 – Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, Nov. 2 – Albuquerque – Isleta Amphitheater

Friday, Nov. 7 – Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl