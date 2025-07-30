Advertisement
De Los

After Dodger Stadium controversy, Nezza drops ‘El Pendón Estrellado’ as single

Nezza extends her arm while singing the national anthem in Spanish before the Dodgers played the Giants Saturday
(Jessie Alcheh / Associated Press)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 

Nezza will keep on singing the “The Star-Spangled Banner” in Spanish.

The 30-year-old singer — whose real name is Vanessa Hernández — released a single version of “El Pendón Estrellado” on Wednesday.

She made headlines last month after performing the song at Dodger Stadium, despite being told by an unnamed representative of the baseball organization that she sing the national anthem in English.

Nezza uploaded the interaction on TikTok and proceeded to sing the Spanish version anyway. She captioned the video, “para mi gente [heart] I stand with you.” In a follow-up TikTok video, she clarified that her decision to follow through with singing “El Pendón Estrellado” was in response to the ongoing immigration sweeps throughout Los Angeles.

The star spangled banner by Francis S. Key / Library of Congress. Nezza sings the Star Spangled Banner in Spanish

Nezza sang the national anthem in Spanish. In doing so, she shed light on a forgotten Latina trailblazer

The translated national anthem, “El Pendón Estrellado,” was commissioned by the U.S. State Department in 1945. Clotilde Arias, a Peruvian immigrant, composed it.

”I’ve sang the national anthem many times in my life but today out of all days, I could not,” Nezza said in the second TikTok video.

Advertisement

The Dodgers did not issue a public comment on Nezza’s social media posts, but a team official said there were no consequences from the club regarding the performance and that Nezza would be welcome back at the stadium in the future.

Half of all proceeds from the new recording will go directly to the South-Central L.A. organization A Place Called Home, which provides arts, educational enrichment, academic support and wellness programs designed to inspire, encourage and support children in achieving social, emotional and economic success.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14, 2025: Singer and social media personality Nezza.

Dodgers

Nezza says she sang national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium against team’s wishes

Singer and social media star Nezza posted on TikTok that she sang national anthem in Spanish at Dodger Stadium Saturday despite the team’s objections.

Children who have participated in the organization’s arts programs are featured in the official video for the song as well. Included in the video are three young guitarists, a bass player, a piano player and a drummer/audio engineer. Additionally, the lighting engineer and another audio engineer were children in the arts program.

According to a press release, the other half of the proceeds will go to various immigrant rights groups, including Esperanza Immigrant Rights Project.

“‘El Pendón Estrellado’ is more than just a song; it’s a profound statement of unity and a tribute to the diverse voices that enrich America,” the singer continued in her press release. “I sang the anthem in Spanish for my people. For my culture. For everyone who’s ever been made to feel like they don’t belong.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 14, 2025: Singer and social media personality Nezza.

Dodgers

Dodgers say Nezza is not banned from stadium for singing national anthem in Spanish

The Dodgers say Nezza is welcome back at Dodger Stadium even though she says someone told her she was banned after performing the national anthem in Spanish.

In 1945, the U.S. State Department looked to commission a Spanish version of the national anthem, per the request of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, who looked to strengthen political and business partnerships with Latin American countries amid World War II. That same year, the Division of Cultural Cooperation within the Department of State, in collaboration with the Music Educators National Conference, invited submissions for the song in Spanish and Portuguese to promote American patriotism throughout Latin America.

Advertisement

Composer and musician Clotilde Arias — who immigrated to New York in 1923 at the age of 22 from Iquitos, Peru — submitted “El Pendón Estrellado,” which included singable lyrics that conveyed the original patriotic essence of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” It was accepted as the only official translation of the national anthem allowed to be sung, according to the National Museum of American History.

“The lyrics and the story are the same. We’re still saying we’re proud to be American,” Nezza told The Times last month. “Latino people are a huge part of building this nation. I think [the song] shows how we are such an important piece to the story of America.”

Nezza will continue to raise funds for the immigrant community in L.A., performing at a charity concert at the Roxy in West Hollywood on Aug. 29. All the proceeds from the event will be given to immigration defense nonprofits. Additionally, a canned food and toy drive will be launched with all items going to This Is About Humanity, an advocacy group that focuses on family separations and reunification at the U.S.-Mexico border.

More to Read

De Los
Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement