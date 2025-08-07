Mexican indie act Caloncho is bringing his groove to the Wiltern on Aug. 8

The Latin Grammy-nominated artist, now on tour with Daniel, Me Estás Matando, promises “drama and boleros” — and talks his surprise collab with Tejano star Bobby Pulido

Caloncho wants to bliss you out.

Since the release of his 2011 EP, “Homeotermo,” the 38-year-old singer-songwriter from Sonora, Mexico, has been making reggae- and tropicalia-infused dream pop underpinned by the mantra that being alive is a blessing.

“Tofu” is no different. In his fifth LP, released in March 2024, Caloncho leaned into his particular brand of earnest positivity, earning him a Latin Grammy nomination — his fourth — for pop vocal album later that year.

The record opens with the synthy bachata “Superdeli” and “Wacha, Checa,” which features a guitar riff straight out of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ catalog — two songs in which the singer implores a romantic partner to live in the moment. In the infectious indie rock anthem “Vitamina D,” Caloncho finds joy and gratitude through self-acceptance.

“Me siento cómodo en mí/ Me gusta sentirme así/ Me caigo bien y por fin me gusta lo que hay/ Pues es lo que hay,” he sings in the chorus. (“I feel comfortable in myself/I like feeling this way/ I like myself and I like what there is/ Because that’s all there is.”)

“I envisioned ‘Tofu’ as a conversation pit in some living room with lots of carpet, cushions and instruments,” Caloncho, whose real name is Óscar Alfonso Castro Valenzuela, tells me over Zoom. “It’s a place where you could feel comfortable listening to music and sleep if you want. That’s how I physically imagine the album to be.”

Caloncho is taking “Tofu” on the road, kicking off an eight-city tour across the U.S. with indie sadboi duo Daniel, Me Estás Matando on Thursday at the Magnolia in El Cajón, Calif. He caught up with De Los before his scheduled show at the famed Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on Friday, Aug. 8.

This interview has been translated from Spanish and has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

I read somewhere that this album was inspired by [multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter] Mac DeMarco.

Of course. Not just this album, but in life. I’ve been following Mac DeMarco since he had a band called Makeout Videotape in 2009. I wasn’t even playing live yet. I was already writing songs, but he was always like a reference point in every sense. I really admire his music, his career, his process, his way of getting involved in the industry. I love all of his albums, but the record that was a big reference point for “Tofu” was [2019’s] “Here Comes the Cowboy.” I love the dryness and the close mic-ing.

Nature plays a big part in your life. You’ve advocated for supported reforestation, have played shows in support of environmentalist causes, and even have a community space in Mexico City called “Día al Día.” Talk to me about your advocacy.

I feel very inspired by nature. It’s where I feel most comfortable. Seeing beautiful landscapes uninterrupted by buildings seems like a luxury to me and I find it to be very inspiring. Being in nature has helped me write a few songs. The platforms I have I use to communicate, to share sensible information that has to do with the environment, with consumer habits and to try to have a positive impact on the planet and on leaving the smallest footprint possible.

You’re currently on tour with indie duo Daniel, Me Estás Matando, whom you’ve recorded several songs with and have had a collaborative relationship with. What can fans expect at the show?

This tour was born out of a desire to have a new experience and to also offer a new experience to the audience with two projects that are similar. We’re friends, we have songs together and we want to share space and learn from one another.

From the tour, I think you can expect a lot of good vibes, dancing and partying. But you can also expect drama and boleros — because that’s what Daniel Me Estás Matando plays. By the way, they’re like comedians. They’re very funny and they use a lot of humor as a creative process, as a narrative and as their way of communicating with their audience as well. And so you can expect a lot of that: irreverence and good vibes.

This won’t be your first time in L.A. What is your relationship with this city?

I always get really excited about going to L.A. It feels like the cultural epicenter of the country and also, obviously, a cultural protagonist of the planet. I love that it’s a place that represents many, many communities, many people living in the same city that is effervescent and culturally productive. It’s too stimulating, from the sunsets to the food. And there’s many vegan options! So I love going to L.A. There’s already a connection with the audience since we’ve done several shows there. It’s fascinating and it also makes me very nervous because the city is just one of those iconic places, you know? I’m very happy to be back.

I imagine that playing in a city that’s largely Spanish-speaking and immigrant makes things a little bit easier, right? Speaking of, L.A. and those communities specifically have been a major target of the federal government’s immigration enforcement campaigns. Is there a fear that members of your audience might not show up because they’re too afraid to go out?

It’s a shame what’s happening and it’s a truly absurd situation. I don’t know exactly what to expect, but honestly, I’m going to play for anyone who’s looking to connect with this music. I’m going to play for my audience and hope that our music can be useful or comforting to them. To be a light. I’m more than happy to do it if it’s just one person or a 100. We are very grateful for anyone who shows up and wants to come and have this experience despite the horrendous situation that is happening.

Throughout your career, you’ve collaborated with many artists from various genres, from indie rock band Little Jesus to psychedelic cumbia pop group Bomba Estéreo. But the one I’m most fascinated with is your work with Tejano singer Bobby Pulido, with whom you recorded the song “Separarnos” for your 2022 album “Buen Pez.” You also dueted with him on stage for his “Una Tuya, Una Mía” series. How did that come to be?

Bobby Pulido is a pop culture symbol in the United States and in Mexico. “Desvelado” is a timeless hit that will be played at parties along with Selena and along with many other cool cumbias. I’ve been playing “Desvelado” live for a couple of years, and since I was already singing the song, I really wanted to make new connections, to make new friends and new collaborations. And so the pitch was made. I called him up and said “Hey, what’s up, Bobby? I’m Caló. I really like your music. Would you be open to the possibility of doing something together?”

We went to eat at a restaurant in Mexico City and the dude just seemed really cool to me. He was chill, sensible, intelligent and prudent. I now consider Bobby a good friend, and on that occasion he said to me, “Look, we’re here eating. Let’s try to make a song. If it’s not good, we’re not going to record it.” He left and I felt compelled to write a good song. I went to [beach town] San Pancho and worked on the song there. I sent it to him and he liked it and we recorded it.

It’s an extraordinary chapter in my career and it did make me get out of my comfort zone, but I love it. I also feel like I really want to do this type of thing, collaborate with people where the relationship isn’t very obvious.