Snow Tha Product blasts Latino Trump voters in new video for ‘Sabado’

Latino Trump voters are put on notice in Snow Tha Product’s new music video for “Sabado.”

In a riotous three-minute clip, the Mexican American MC shows up to her fictional family’s carne asada with an envelope in hand, revealing which family member voted for President Trump. The suspense builds, and needless to say, things get a little heated.

“Before the party begins, I want it to be known that one of us voted for Trump,” Snow sings, ominously holding up a white envelope that indicates who it is.

As the tempo picks up, Snow begins to point fingers. This prompts a chaotic scene amid the crowd of attendees, which include a handful of Latino influencers and media personalities — among them queer couple Trino Garcia and Adam Vasquez , Brown Bag podcast hosts Letty Peniche and Do Know, TikToker Jesus Acevedo and more.

“There’s the aunt with corn-silk hair that raised spoiled kids,” she sings in Spanish, over a Jersey club beat. “The cousin traumatized over being American, with a paisa face that voted for Trump ... There’s the foo that says the N-word, f— no sabo idiot ... A crybaby old man who always makes fun of me for being a lesbian, [but] when he gets drunk he’s gayer than me.”

In the song, Snow admits she won’t open the envelope, as opening someone else’s mail is a federal crime. But she does have her suspicions set on one person: the cousin who got married to a white man in order to have white children to better the race, or “ mejorar la raza.” It’s a controversial age-old term that has been used to justify colorism in the Latino community.

Advertisement

The party ends in a boozy frenzy, with cake plastered across some faces and an ICE patrol piñata that is beaten to smithereens by the family. The ending also gives way to a teaser for Snow’s upcoming song, titled “Domingo,” which will premiere Aug. 27.

This isn’t the California-born rapper’s first attempt at critiquing the fraught political dynamics of late. Last week she released a cover of Molotov’s rockero classic “Frijolero,” alongside Mexican singer Belinda . The original 2003 track condemns racism, including the use of the word “beaner,” which is often deployed as a racial slur against Mexican immigrants. It also critiques U.S. involvement in drug trafficking and foreign wars.