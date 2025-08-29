Tei Shi lets loose in new LP, ‘Make believe I make believe’

Last fall, indie pop auteur Tei Shi immersed herself in the British Columbia backwoods during a creative retreat — an experience that helped her reclaim artistic control over her decade-long career.

Out Friday, the Canadian Colombian singer shares her most intimate album to date, “Make believe I make believe,” a 10-track record she’s self-releasing through Tei Shi LLC and the Orchard.

“Being back home, reconnecting with family and old friends, and working without any outside voices or pressure — no label, manager, or restrictions — allowed me to fully dive into my mind and emotions,” says Tei Shi in a statement.

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter attended the weeklong retreat in Vancouver Island, Canada, with longtime collaborators Noah Beresin (co-creator of the alternative hip-hop project Chiddy Bang) and Tommy English (the record producer behind many of Børns’ hits).

Advertisement

“The result is a really versatile collection that captures a wide range of feelings and touches on sonics from Canadiana to neo-perreo,” she adds.

Since emerging in the music scene with her breakthrough 2013 debut EP, “ Saudade ,” and follow-up 2015 EP, “ Verde ,” Tei Shi — whose real name is Valerie Teicher Barbosa — remains untethered to a genre, ebbing and flowing between dream-pop, indie folk and shoegaze.

(Humbert Luna)

Her new, fourth studio album expands on the 2024 LP, “Valerie,” her first independent project, which was released after departing her previous label , Downtown Records (then under Geffen), which left her feeling creatively wounded. With new control of her artistic vision, unfettered by the demands of the mainstream music industry, the move has allowed Tei Shi to release songs in both English and Spanish.

This time around, the artist leans into her multicultural identity, experimenting whimsically with what she has lovingly dubbed Canadianatón — a sonic palette inspired by her upbringing in Vancouver’s mountainous terrain and the melancholic Latin ballads she was raised with.

She digs further into the gritty neo-perreo sound with tantalizing tracks like “222,” featuring Loyal Lobos, and the sticky, synth-laden melody of “Don’t Cry.” In contrast, Tei Shi’s feathery vocals float lightly over a sensual bolero beat in “Aphrodite.”

In the album’s focus track, “ Montón ,” an upbeat reggaeton track, the artist surrenders herself to the natural motions of love and lust.

“‘Montón’ is a song about falling for someone, crushing hard and giving into it,” says Tei Shi. “I picture it as a late night with your bb, up all night just the two of you in your room, dancing together and tuning out the world.”

It also wouldn’t be a complete Tei Shi album without the thoughtful layering of ethereal beats, most evident in the advance single “Best Be Leaving,” which echoes the essence of legendary dream-pop band Cocteau Twins.

The “Bassically” singer also dropped details on her upcoming U.S. headline tour, which kicks off Sept. 26 in Los Angeles’ Lodge Room. Tei Shi will make a stop in 11 other North American cities, including stops in Washington, D.C., New York, Chicago, Toronto and more.

Advertisement