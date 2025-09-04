Songwriter-turned-star Netón Vega makes his VMAs debut

Música Mexicana newcomer Netón Vega made his biggest strides as a songwriter for artists like Peso Pluma — but in the past year, he’s grown into a rising star in his own right.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter, best known for his corridos, scored a surprise reggaeton smash in 2025 with “Loco,” which has counted over 474 million streams on Spotify.

Vega will soon make an appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, when he will contend with Bad Bunny, Shakira, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro in the best Latin category, for “La Patrulla,” his song with Peso Pluma.

“Obviously, I’ve never been [to the VMAs] before, so it’s very special for me,” Vega says with a big grin on his face on a recent Zoom call. Compared to his flashy contemporaries, he is known for his more laid-back flow and style — which is reflected in his humble Airbnb in Los Angeles with his guitar close by.

“To be a nominee among artists those artists, it’s muy chingón [f— awesome]. I would love for [me and Peso] to win, but the fact of being nominated with artists of that caliber, that’s already very big for me.”

Born Luis Ernesto Vega Carvajal in La Paz, Baja California Sur, Vega later relocated with his family to Sinaloa. While growing up in Culiacán, his hobby of writing songs took off when he befriended Pluma’s cousin Tito Double P. Both artists enlisted Vega to write for their albums: Peso Pluma’s 2023 album “Génesis” and Tito Double P’s 2024 LP “Incómodo.”

Vega soon moved from the studio to the spotlight when Pluma featured him on “La Patrulla,” from his 2024 record “Éxodo.” After making headway with his “Jalense La Greña” EP, Vega truly made his own mark on música Mexicana with his debut album “Mi Vida Mi Muerte.” In the LP, which dropped on Valentine’s Day, he infused corridos with Chicano rap in the swaggering title track and embraced reggaeton in the playful “Loco.”

Although today’s corridos stars are backed by labels Rancho Humilde and Peso Pluma’s Double P Records, Vega has found success with the independent imprint Josa Records. His hot streak of reggaeton hits has continued with Alemán’s “Te Quería Ver” and his own, titled “Qué Motor.” The hitmaker is in high demand, having guest-starred on albums by Belinda , Christian Nodal, Luis R. Conriquez, Chino Pacas, Gabito Ballesteros , and Óscar Maydon .

De Los caught up with Vega about his breakthrough year and what it means to broaden his horizons as a Mexican artist.

You were previously best known as a songwriter; now you have one of the biggest come-ups in 2025. What does that mean for you to be recognized as Netón Vega, the singer?

It was a change that needed to happen. Songwriting opened the door for me as an artist. I’ve always had that hunger to do more, [and] it all happened very fast. I wasn’t a songwriter for that long. It only took a few songs to get me where I am today. We moved quickly with my project and it worked out!

Congratulations on your first MTV VMA nomination! How did the collaboration “La Patrulla” come together with Peso Pluma?

When I was starting out, I gave him two songs [“Rubicon” and “La People”] for his album [“Génesis”], which became one of the biggest música Mexicana albums. From there, we stayed in touch. After that came “La Patrulla.” He told me, “Hey carnal, I’m going to invite you to be on my album.”

We made a deal. I had sent him my demo of “La Patrulla” before, but at first, he didn’t pay that much attention to it. Later on, he messaged me saying, “This one is it.” I always knew that this would happen. We recorded it and it worked out really well for his second album [“Éxodo”].

You’re on Peso Pluma and Tito Double P’s albums, and they’re featured on yours. What does that support that you have for one another mean to you?

We don’t get together much, but there’s always support between us. We have great chemistry in the studio. If something comes up for us, we’re always like, “Of course, let’s do this!” I have a great friendship with them and there’s a sense of unity among us. When it comes to work, we always try to help each other out.

Your songs “Loco” and “Mi Vida Mi Muerte” blew up this year. How did that feel?

It’s been bien loco, like I say in the song. [Laughs.] It’s very crazy because “Loco” was an experiment. I didn’t know what would happen with it, or if people would accept a corrido singer making reggaeton music. With “Mi Vida Mi Muerte,” I had always wanted to do a song like that one ... I like hip-hop and I knew I would be able to pull off a song like that. With reggaeton, thank God that people loved “Loco” and it worked out.

With “Te Quería Ver” becoming another reggaeton hit, how do you feel to be representing Mexican artists in that genre?

I honestly feel muy chingón. I never thought that I would make reggaeton music, but I’ve always loved that genre and listened to it. I liked listening to the reggaetoneros making reggaeton. Thank God that people are liking my style of reggaeton and I’m going to keep giving it my all. I’m one of the few Mexican artists at this level. Little by little, I’m going to keep doing what I can to get as far as I can go. I feel very proud to represent Mexico.

As a Mexican artist, do you have a message for Mexican immigrants who are facing ICE raids and deportations under President Trump’s administration?

Keep moving forward. We’ve always gone through difficult moments, but those moments don’t last forever. I’m sending a lot of blessings to not only Mexicans, but all the people that are going through this tough time. Hang in there. I’m sending them much love and strength and I hope this situation calms down soon.

Now you’re embracing EDM with Tiësto. Where did the idea come from to have Tiësto remix your song “Morena” with Peso Pluma?

Tiësto remixed the song and he started playing it during his sets at different music festivals. People started to love his remix and the energy he brought to it. To make it an official remix, his team got in touch with my team. I said, “We have to do this.” We recorded it, sent it to Peso and he liked it, so it became an official remix with us three on it.

What do you want to accomplish next with your music?

I don’t like to set goals. I’m a person that believes more in what’s meant for me will happen for me. I’m still working hard day by day. I want to reach more people, obviously Latinos, and whoever else I can reach. If they’re people that don’t speak Spanish, that would be amazing too. I hope to have all types of people listen to my music.