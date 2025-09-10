New UCLA study highlights large disparities in L.A.’s Latinx labor force

-
-
-
- Share via
A study from the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute released Wednesday analyzed the Latinx workforce across the state of California, with a focus on L.A. County, the Bay Area, the central San Joaquin Valley and the north San Joaquin Valley. Included in the data collected by the program’s Latino Data Hub — which uses data predominantly from 2022 for this study — are examinations of demographics, human capital and employment conditions of a group of workers that makes up 40% of California’s total workforce.
The study’s authors — Miguel Hernández, Alberto Vargas, Rosario Majano, Misael Galdámez and Rodrigo Dominguez-Villegas — found that Latinx workers in the counties surveyed continue to face a litany of structural challenges, such as significant wage gaps, low rates of homeownership and high uninsured rates.
“These profiles are a reminder that Latino workers are not only central to California’s economy, but that they face steep inequities — from wage gaps that persist even with college degrees, to high exposure to automation, to barriers in housing and health coverage,” said Dominguez-Villegas, one of the study’s authors and the director of research for the Latino Policy and Politics Institute, in a news release. “Understanding these regional dynamics is crucial for shaping workforce strategies that are inclusive and equitable.”
Here are some key takeaways from the study, specific to L.A. County:
Latinx workers, by far, make up the largest percentage of the county’s workforce
Latinx workers made up 48% of the county’s workforce, which is 9 percentage points higher than the percentage they make up of the statewide workforce. Of all the Latinx workers, 46% were immigrants. White, non-Hispanic workers are the second-largest group, making up 27% of county laborers. From 2000 to 2022, the Latinx population accounted for 88% the county’s workforce growth.
These L.A. immigrants keep coming to work, risking arrest, family separation. ‘We’re easy targets’
Any day now, Noemi Gongora knows, Border Patrol agents could snatch her up from the streets and send her back to El Salvador, a country she fled more than 30 years ago.
Gender and class disparities in occupation
In 2022, Latinas were 6% less likely to work in white-collar, high-wage professions than their countywide counterparts; meanwhile Latinos were 7% less likely to have those types of roles compared with their countywide counterparts. Conversely, the Latinx workforce is more likely to have lower-wage, labor-intensive jobs. Compared with 22% of women and 15% of men employed in the county, 29% of Latinas and 19% of Latinos were employed in service roles.
Latinas are the most underpaid major demographic
At an average per-hour pay of $18, Latinas earned $4 less per hour than all employed women in the county. Across all but one industry (construction), Latinas earned less than Latinos, who earned $13 less an hour than all men in the county in 2022.
A college education doesn’t bridge the pay gap
Latinos with a bachelor’s degree or higher earned a median wage of $34 an hour, the lowest wage among men in the county. Meanwhile, Latinas with at least a bachelor’s degree have a median wage of $30 an hour, which amounts to the lowest wage among all workers with similar credentials in the county. Non-Hispanic Black workers earned the second-lowest wages among men and women at $38 for men and $35 for women.
“These disparities suggest that Latino and Black workers in Los Angeles County face barriers to accessing higher-paying jobs beyond access to education,” the study’s authors wrote.
Hispanics have been a key engine powering consumer spending during the U.S. pandemic recovery, but the group is starting to bend after years of price increases and a cooling labor market.
Among non-citizens, Latinx workers earn less
Latinx people without U.S. citizenship earned a median hourly wage of $16 — $4 less than U.S.-born Latinx people and $6 less than naturalized Latinx citizens. The median hourly wage for white non-citizens was $31 and $21 for Black non-citizens.
Latinx workers have high rates of poverty and low-income conditions
In 2022, 20% of Latinx workers were considered low-income, the highest percentage of all major demographic in the county. Black workers experience the highest rate of poverty at 9%, with Latinx workers close behind at 8%. In total, over 1 in 4 Latinx workers fell into one of these two income categories.
Latinx workers struggle to attain employer-provided health insurance
Of all employed workers in the county, 58% had employer- or union-provided health insurance. Only 52% of Latinx workers had similar health benefits from employers or unions. Latinos have the highest uninsured rate at 22%, which is 8% higher than all employed men. Latinas have a 13% uninsured rate, 4% higher than all employed women.
Homeownership evades Latinx people at a high rate
Latinx workers had the second-lowest rate of homeownership at 43%, which was 5 percentage points less than all county workers. Black workers had the lowest rate at 37%. Of all Latinx workers, 28% lived in an overcrowded home, meaning the households had more than one person per one room of a housing unit.
More to Read
The Latinx experience chronicled
Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.