Carín León will be the first Latino to headline Las Vegas’ Sphere

Carín León has just added another feather to his iconic cap: He is slated to become the first Latino artist to headline at Las Vegas’ Sphere next year.

The Mexican singer, best known for his country- and R&B-inflected vocal style, is set to perform three concerts as part of the city’s Mexican Independence Day celebrations, scheduled for Sept. 11, 12 and 13, 2026.

The venue’s one-of-a-kind 16K resolution wraparound LED screen, as well as a concert-grade audio system, will showcase León like never before — in a space that can hold up to 20,000 attendees.

“To be the first Latin American [artist] to present before the Sphere of Las Vegas [brings] pride,” said León in an exclusive interview with Forbes Mexico. “It revives the will to keep dreaming, to keep accomplishing the impossible, but above all [it is] a responsibility to leave a good impression and highlight our Latin music to open more opportunities for other projects.”

The singer from Hermosillo, Mexico, is becoming one of the most acclaimed Latino figures in the U.S. His last two studio albums, “Colmillo de Leche” (2023) and “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1” (2024), have reached platinum status, the latter of which earned him his first Grammy for música Mexicana album in 2025.

The edgy country act famously pushed back on the idea that all música Mexicana should be labeled as “regional Mexican music.”

“Mexican music is no longer regional — it’s only become more global,” said León in a 2023 interview with T he Times . “Our music is for all kinds of people, of all social classes now. We’re not just breaking ground in Mexico anymore. We’re also talking Latin America, and now, the world.”

Throughout his career, León has incorporated elements of pop and rock to his música Mexicana sound, collaborating with international artists like Maluma, Camilo, Kane Brown, and breaking new ground at country festivals such as Stagecoach and CMA Fest’s Spotify House .

Most recently, the 36-year-old released a joint collaboration with country singer Kacey Musgraves titled “Lost in Translation,” a bilingual western ballad that pays homage to love as the universal language.

