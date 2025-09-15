Bad Bunny will stream additional Puerto Rico show on Sept. 20

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

If you thought Bad Bunny’s months-long “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency ended on Sunday night, you’d be wrong.

Titled “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí: Una Más,” the superstar added one more San Juan show to his concert series on Sept. 20 — and this time, the whole world is invited.

Tickets to the Saturday concert will only be available to Puerto Rican residents, but it will be livestreamed free of charge through Amazon Music. Beginning at 5:30 p.m. PST on the day of the show, interested viewers can watch the performance on the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music Twitch channel or on Prime Video.

Bad Bunny’s collaboration with Amazon will extend beyond the stage. The two entities are partnering up to provide an “enriched STEM curriculum, technology resources, and education support for students and teachers, as well as initiatives to assist farmers and improve access to fresh produce,” according to a press release. In addition, Amazon is installing a curated new vertical to its online storefront, called “comPRa Local,” which will draw consumers to Puerto Rican-owned businesses.

The date of the upcoming concert holds significance as it marks the eight-year anniversary of when Hurricane Maria made landfall in Puerto Rico. The Category 4 storm killed somewhere between 3,000 and 4,700 people on the island. To this day, many Puerto Ricans continue to be plagued with rolling blackouts, which often come without warning and usually last anywhere between six and 12 hours.

Saturday’s show will be the Grammy winner’s last performance in Puerto Rico, before he embarks on his world tour. He’ll make his first international stop in the Dominican Republic’s capital city, Santo Domingo.

In an interview with i-D magazine published last week, Bad Bunny said that he didn’t include tour dates in the contiguous United States out of concerns that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents would come for fans outside his concert venues.

“There was the issue of — like f— ICE could be outside [my concert],” he said in the interview. “And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.”

He also made it clear that his absence from the U.S. had nothing to do with any animosity toward his fans there.

“There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate — I’ve performed there many times,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S. But specifically, for a residency here in Puerto Rico, when we are an unincorporated territory of the U.S. … People from the U.S. could come here to see the show.”