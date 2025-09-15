Jorge and Paola Ramos launch father-daughter podcast, ‘The Moment’

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Veteran journalist Jorge Ramos and MSNBC host Paola Ramos will debut their English-language podcast on September 17. The first episode will feature special guest, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Veteran Spanish-language journalist Jorge Ramos, and his daughter Paola Ramos, who hosts the MSNBC show “Field Report,” have announced a first-time collaboration that’s been a long time coming.

Today, iHeartMedia’s My Cultura and Radio Ambulante Studios announced a new interview podcast titled “ The Moment W ith Jorge Ramos and Paola Ramos .” Together the father-daughter duo will host multigenerational conversations with some of society’s biggest thinkers, politicians, artists and activists from a Latino point of view.

“Not only am I going back to the news, but this is an incredible opportunity to work for the first time in English and with my daughter Paola,” said Jorge in a press statement. “Few people know that we talk almost every single day over the phone about the news of the day. And now iHeartMedia’s My Cultura and Radio Ambulante Studios are helping to make our intergenerational conversations public, and I’ll always be grateful. With this podcast, we want to be the space where people go whenever they have something important to say about the Latino community.”

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Jorge reemerged in the journalism world with a new digital series of his own, “ Así Veo las Cosas ,” after a brief hiatus following his exit from TelevisaUnivision in late 2024. “Journalists never retire and I have a few pending battles left,” said Jorge in a June interview with The Times.

As an MSNBC contributor, Paola has also been carving out a name for herself in the political journalism landscape after having worked on campaigns for both Hillary Clinton and President Obama. In 2024, she released “Defectors: The Rise of the Latino Far Right and What It Means for America,” a book that explores the growing far-right movement among Latinos.

“I’m looking forward to working in this new medium, which will allow us to have the type of in-depth conversations many people are yearning for today,” said Paola in the press release. “Whether it’s making sense of the state of politics, talking to artists or exposing new voices, our hope is for ‘The Moment’ to become a thought-provoking, intimate space that fosters understanding and curiosity in the midst of a highly polarized landscape. I can’t think of a better team to be doing this with.”

The first episode of “ The Moment ” will premiere on Sept. 17 and will feature an interview with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Other guests throughout the season will include actor, comedian and activist John Leguizamo ; lawyer and executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union Anthony Romero; internet personality, award-winning journalist and podcaster V Spehar; and Chilean American writer and novelist Isabel Allende .