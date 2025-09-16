Karol G will be the first Latina to headline Coachella in 2026

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

A little over a week after she dazzled audiences at the NFL halftime show in Brazil, the Latin Grammy-winning pop star Karol G is continuing her global takeover. In 2026 she will become the first Latina artist to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

The official artist lineup for the music festival was announced Monday evening. Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G will headline the two weekends of the festival, which will take place at the Empire Polo Club from April 10 to 12 and 17 to 19, 2026. The Colombian singer is scheduled to close the festivities on Sunday nights, April 12 and 19.

Karol G is no stranger to the desert stage. In 2022 she was a top-billed act, and paid tribute to such Latino musical legends as Selena Quintanilla, Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz, Daddy Yankee, Shakira and more.

This headlining announcement follows a whirlwind year for the 34-year-old artist, who released her fifth studio album, “Tropicoqueta,” earlier this summer. A blend of tropical influences, the LP featured guest appearances from Marco Antonio Solis, Manu Chao and Eddy Lover, among others.

Advertisement

Now in its 25th year, Coachella will feature many other notable Latino acts. In the mix is Cuban American singer Gigi Perez , whose single “Sailor Song” has taken the global charts by storm; other acts worth following include Brazilian singer Luísa Sonza and reggaeton Mexa duo Cachirula and Loojan, as well as the Puerto Rican Dominican indie-pop singer 54 Ultra.

The festival will also add a bit of cumbia flavor, with a takeover from the Salvadoran group Los Hermanos Flores. Latinos in electronic music are also well-represented in the lineup: Guatemalan American DJ Gordo, Mexican DJ pair RØZ, Argentine DJ Zulan and Brazilian DJs Mochakk and Jessica Brankka will all perform.

Other acts with Latino members to watch include the sensational girl group Katseye (vocalist Daniela Avanzini is Venezuelan and Cuban); Suicidal Tendencies (bass player Tye Trujillo, son of Metallica member Robert Trujillo, is of Mexican descent); the Strokes (drummer Fabrizio Moretti is Brazilian and guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is half-Argentine); as well as Major Lazer (producer Ape Drums is of Mexican descent) and French Police (lead singer Brian Flores is Mexican American).