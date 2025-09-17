2025 Latin Grammy nominations are in: Bad Bunny leads the way

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards, which are heading back to Las Vegas after a three-year hiatus, now have their nominees set in stone.

This year’s list of top nominees include Bad Bunny (12), Edgar Barrera (10), Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso (10), Rafa Arcaute (eight), Natalia Lafourcade (eight) and Federico Vindver (eight).

The awards show will be held Nov. 13 in Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, and broadcast live on Univision.

Bad Bunny’s 12 nominations this year will bring his total career nods to 52. With her eight nominations this year, Lafourcade looks to bolster her collection of 18 trophies from the awards show — the most wins for any female artist.

Nabbing eight more nominations, Edgar Barrera continues to pad his stats as the awards show’s most nominated person of all time with 72 nods, along with 24 wins. Spanish artist Alejandro Sanz received four nods this year, which brings his career total to 51.

November’s show will be the debut of the new Visual Media field and its new category, Music For Visual Media, which will honor scores for film and television. Also added to this year’s awards is the category for Best Roots Song.

Several notable first-time nominees — whom De Los has previously profiled — are up for some of the biggest awards of the night, including Fuerza Regida, Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso, Ivan Cornejo and Judeline.

Here’s the list of nominees in all general categories:

Record Of The Year

“Baile Inolvidable” — Bad Bunny

“DtMF” — Bad Bunny

“El Día Del Amigo” — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“#Tetas” — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“Desastres Fabulosos” — Jorge Drexler & Conociendo Rusia

“Lara” — Zoe Gotusso

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” — Karol G

“Cancionera” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Ao Teu Lado” — Liniker

“Palmeras En El Jardín” — Alejandro Sanz

Album Of The Year

“Cosa Nuestra” — Rauw Alejandro

“Debí Tirar Más Fotos” — Bad Bunny

“Papota” — Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso

“Raíces” — Gloria Estefan

“Puñito De Yocahú” — Vicente García

“al romper la burbuja” — Joaquina

“Cancionera” — Natalia Lafourcade

“Palabra De To’s (Seca)” — Carín León

“Caju” — Liniker

“En Las Nubes - Con Mis Panas” — Elena Rose

“¿Y Ahora Qué?” — Alejandro Sanz

Song Of The Year

“Baile Inolvidable” — Marco Daniel Borrero, Antonio Caraballo, Kaled Elikai Rivera Cordova, Julio Gaston, Armando Josue Lopez, Jay Anthony Nuñez, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio and Roberto Jose Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Bogotá” — Andres Cepeda, Mauricio Rengifo and Andres Torres, songwriters (Andrés Cepeda)

“Cancionera” — Natalia Lafourcade, songwriter (Natalia Lafourcade)

“DtMF” — Bad Bunny, Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Roberto José Rosado Torres, Hugo René Sención Sanabria and Tyler Spry, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“El Día Del Amigo” — Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Amanda Ibanez, Vicente Jiménez and Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

“Otra Noche De Llorar” — Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte)

“Palmeras En El Jardín” — Manuel Lorente Freire, Luis Miguel Gómez Castaño, Elena Rose and Alejandro Sanz, songwriters (Alejandro Sanz)

“Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” — Edgar Barrera, Andres Jael Correa Rios and Karol G, songwriters (Karol G)

“#Tetas” — Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Ca7riel, Gale, Ulises Guerriero, Vicente Jiménez and Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel & Paco Amoroso)

“Veludo Marrom” — Liniker, songwriter (Liniker)

Best New Artist

Alleh

Annasofia

Yerai Cortés

Juliane Gamboa

Camila Guevara

Isadora

Alex Luna

Paloma Morphy

Sued Nunes

Ruzzi

A full list of all the nominees in every category can be found here.