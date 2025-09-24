Fuerza Regida stars in new episode of Apple Music Live

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Get ready to kick back and experience one of Fuerza Regida’s most memorable concerts from the comfort of your own home — beers and Marlboro Reds not included.

This Wednesday, Apple Music Live will debut a special taping of the record-breaking mùsica Mexicana quintet during their summer performance at the GNP Stadium in Mexico City. Fans can stream the episode beginning at 7 p.m. Pacific on Apple Music Live .

The momentous occasion got over 70,000 fans singing along to the San Bernardino band’s most popular tracks, including “Excesos,” “Tu Sancho,” as well as the band’s breakthrough single “ Radicamos en South Central” and their classic hustle anthem “Sigo Chambeando.”

“It feels crazy to say that 70,000 people come to support Fuerza Regida in one city,” said 12-sting guitarist Samuel Jáimez to Apple Música Uno host Evelyn Sicairos. “That’s super crazy. We never had something like that, ever.”

Advertisement

Watch an exclusive new clip of their song “Malboro Rojo,” a classic corrido named after the popular cigarette brand, which topped Mexico’s Top Songs chart earlier this year.

The live performance series has given the world’s biggest stars a platform to connect with global audiences; past episodes included performances by Peso Pluma, Camila Cabello, SZA and Billie Eilish.

Apple Music Live’s latest installment was taped on July 26, 2025, during Fuerza Regida’s first Latin American tour, hilariously titled “Esto No Es Un Tour,” which marked a new career milestone for the band. This is the first time that an episode of Apple Music Live was shot in Mexico, the epicenter of música Mexicana.

It’s been a groundbreaking 2025 for the San Bernardino band, one of the most popular música Mexicana acts of this generation. Their latest album, “ 111Xpantia ,” released May 2, shattered records for the group and Latin music; the LP peaked No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart , earning a historic title alongside Bad Bunny’s No. 1 “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” as the first Spanish-language albums to simultaneously top the mainstream list.

The LP “111Xpantia” — which might have manifested its own success, given the title — also snagged No. 1 in the U.S. Regional Mexican Albums , and appeared briefly as No. 1 in Top Latin Albums following its release.

Last week Fuerza Regida earned their first Latin Grammy nomination for “Me Jalo,” a collaboration with Grupo Frontera, in the category of best regional song.