Indigenous Peoples Day is Oct. 13. Here’s where to celebrate in L.A.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Los Angeles County has the largest concentration of people who identify as Indigenous, with an estimated population of more than 111,000. So it only makes sense that L.A. has a litany of events for locals to celebrate this large and vibrant community on Indigenous Peoples day.

Observed annually on the second Monday in October (this year that’s Oct. 13), the day is used as an opportunity to recognize and learn about the Indigenous communities that once dominated the land. In L.A., Angelenos acknowledge and honor the Tongva, Tataviam, Serrano, Kizh and Chumash tribes of Southern California’s inland valleys and coastal plains.

The holiday was first officially celebrated in L.A. in 2018 , almost a year after the City Council and L.A. County Board of Supervisors voted to replace Columbus Day. More than 100 cities around the country have opted to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day over Columbus Day.

“The motion, let me be clear, is not about erasing history,” said L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis, who introduced the motion to formally acknowledge the holiday with Supervisor Sheila Kuehl. “This is about understanding that for centuries, America’s ancestors oppressed certain groups of people. And while we can’t change the past, we can acknowledge and make that history right today.”

This year’s events range from musical performances to textile workshops to educational talks not just on the 13th but throughout the month of October.

2025 Tuxuunga Indigenous Peoples Day

On Oct. 12, ST Forward — an organization founded by local women “who decided that there was a need to create spaces for action, anti-racism, civic engagement and input from diverse voices in our community” — is hosting a free community event to highlight Indigenous cultures and practices. The gathering’s theme is centered on the elements of water, air, earth and fire — known as the Sacred Elements.

Attendees of all ages can expect to hear music, see art and have culinary experiences provided by Indigenous artisans.

Running from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the events will take place at 12400 Big Tujunga Canyon Road.

The Getty Center: Celebrating Indigenous Peoples Day 2025

L.A.’s famed art museum will host its fourth family celebration of the holiday on Oct. 11, an event which aims to educate Angelenos about Southern California’s many Indigenous cultures. The theme this year focuses on celebrating “libraries and storytelling, with activities sharing traditional and contemporary Indigenous perspectives and narratives.”

Music, comedy, dance performances and poetry readings from Indigenous artists will be among the activities on offer. Zine-making and collage-creating lessons will also be available to attendees. Toward the end of the program, curious minds can gather in the museum’s garden for Drag Story Time with Bohenne Arreaux and Johnny Gentleman.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Getty Center.

San Dimas Canyon Nature Center

The San Gabriel Valley-based center is throwing two free family events in celebration of the holiday, both aimed at honoring the stories and lasting presence of Indigenous communities across L.A. County.

On Oct. 15, a lesson in local tribal history will be given followed by a Native seed planting with the Gabrieleño San Gabriel Band of Mission Indians. On Oct. 17, another lesson in tribal history will be followed by a necklace-making workshop.

Both events run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Indigenous Fashion Collective Events

The Indigenous Fashion Collective — a creative-centered nonprofit focused on transforming the fashion industry through education and cultural integrity — is hosting three events on Oct. 11. Hosted at the Autry Museum of the American West, the day’s first event is free and runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. During this time, attendees can shop for clothing, accessories and art from Indigenous designers and makers at a host of curated pop-ups. There will also be a series of panel discussions with artists, designers, community leaders and storytellers.

Starting at 6 p.m., a paid fashion gala will begin, with tickets sold here. At 10 p.m., post-gala festivities will begin, and tickets for that event are available for purchase here.

Indigenous Pride L.A.

Indigenous Pride L.A. — a community activist group that celebrates Two Spirit, Indigiqueer and Indigenous LGBTQPAI+ culture, identities and heritage — will be scaling down its events due to the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids happening throughout L.A. County.

“This decision has been made by our Board in response to recent events, including ICE raids targeting our Brown/Black relatives and the Supreme Court’s ruling permitting such racial profiling,” the organization said in a statement on Oct.1. “Our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of our community.”

Instead, the organization will hold a smaller, private “Community Gathering” event for the Two-Spirit, Indigiqueer and Indigenous LGBTQPAI+ communities in L.A. on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The free event will give attendees the opportunity to network with community members, learn more about the work of Indigenous Pride L.A., enjoy a free lunch and voice any concerns about issues facing their communities.

For more information about the event or to RSVP for the event, click here.

Cal State L.A.

A coalition of cultural clubs at Cal State L.A. are gathering on Oct. 13 from noon to 2 p.m. at the University-Student Union Plaza for an Indigenous Peoples Day celebration.

The event will highlight Indigenous identity, art, dance and history and include performances, art workshops, educational videos and tabling by student and community organizations.

Check out the University-Student Union website for more information.