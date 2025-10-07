Fuerza Regida will bring Future, Chief Keef and Neton Vega to Don’t Fall in Love Fest

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The lineup for San Bernardino’s Don’t Fall in Love Fest is finally here — and it may be hard not to fall head over heels for its showstopping program.

The one-day music festival, hosted by Fuerza Regida and Street Mob Records, is set to take place Nov. 22 at the NOS Events Center. This year’s jam-packed celebration will host a wide range of talents, from rappers to corrido stars.

Headliners for the 2025 date include rappers Future, Chief Keef and Latto, as well as trending corrido tumbado acts Neton Vega , Oscar Maydon and Sinaloense group Banda MS.

The Mazatlán techno-banda Banda Mexicano and Salinas corrido trio Clave Especial will return again this year to amp the crowd. Fuerza Regida will also perform a set of its own.

But the fun doesn’t end there; attendees will be sonically transported to the early 2000s with Mexican American rappers like Baby Bash, Lil Rob and MC Magic. Other billed acts include Banda Machos, Bravo the Bagchaser, Chuyin, Edgardo Nuñez, Legado 7, Linea Personal, Los Juniors, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, Peysoh and Victor Mendivil.

Last year, the inaugural Don’t Fall in Love Fest — which is directly translated from the quintet’s Billboard-charting Jersey club corrido, “ Pero No Te Enamores ” — reeled in over 20,000 attendees. Past performers included Lil Baby, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Too Short, Kodak Black, Xavi, Luis Conriquez and Los Ángeles Azules.

Don’t Fall in Love Fest will round out a pivotal year for Fuerza Regida, which has ascended to great musical heights following its latest album, “ 111Xpantia ,” released May 2. The LP peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart and snagged the No. 1 spot on the U.S. Regional Mexican Albums list.

Its joint hit with Texas band Grupo Frontera, “Me Jalo,” is also up for a Latin Grammy in the best regional song category — a first for the San Bernardino band that began its artistic journey singing at backyard parties .