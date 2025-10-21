Latin Grammys 2025: Rauw Alejandro, Santana, Christian Nodal added to awards show performers list

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Latin Recording Academy has added a new batch of marquee names to its already star-studded list of performers for this year’s Latin Grammy Awards.

Album of the year nominee Rauw Alejandro, legendary rocker Carlos Santana, ranchero/mariachi album nominee Christian Nodal and country darling Kacey Musgraves were among the acts announced early Tuesday as performers at the Nov. 13 Las Vegas awards show.

Other artists slated to take the stage at the show’s 26th iteration includes: 22-time Latin Grammy winner Alejandro Sanz; the Argentine singer Nathy Peluso; prolific songwriter-producer Édgar Barrera; Tejano band Grupo Frontera; former best new artist winner Joaquina and Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose.

Among the artists previously announced to perform at the show were música Mexicana acts Carín León, Pepe Aguilar and Los Tigres del Norte; sad sierreño singer-songwriters Iván Cornejo and DannyLux; Latin pop icon Gloria Estefan and Colombian rock band Morat.

“I can finally tell you all this news. Guess who is singing at this year’s Latin Grammys!” Joaquina wrote on X on Tuesday morning. “I too am in shock.”

Though Santana is not up for any awards at this year’s ceremony, the 78-year-old guitarist collaborated with fellow performers Grupo Frontera earlier this year for the single “Me Retiro.”

“This is just the beginning because we’re going to do more things in the future,” Santana said earlier this year of his work with the band. “We’re achieving something multidimensional — we want a South American tour, a Latino Woodstock.”

While the selection of Musgraves may seem a bit inspired, the 37-year-old singer recently released the single “Lost In Translation” with León. The song, which dropped in August, is about how intimate connections between people can transcend languages and borders. Additionally, Musgraves has been a longtime fan of and advocate for Mexican artists. The “Space Cowboy” singer, alongside Adriel Favela, was also featured in Cuco’s “Sitting in the Corner,” a dreamy space ranchera off the 2022 LP “Fantasy Getaway.”

“Very honored to be part of this musical celebration,” León wrote last week on Instagram of getting the chance to sing at the awards show. The 36-year-old singer nabbed three nominations, including for album of the year, contemporary Mexican music album for his LP “Palabra de To’s (Seca),” as well as regional song for “Si Tú Me Vieras,” which features Maluma. He will make history next year by being the first Latin music act to perform at the Sphere in Las Vegas.