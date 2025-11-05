Fuerza Regida is offering free meals in Ontario to SNAP beneficiaries

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The giveaway kicks off on Wednesday at the El Super grocery store, 1000 N. Mountain Ave., Ontario

Fuerza Regida doesn’t just rep the Inland Empire in words — the band puts its money where its mouth is.

The San Bernardino natives recently launched a charitable organization, the Fuerza Music Foundation, that announced on Wednesday morning it would be giving free meals to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) beneficiaries in Ontario on Wednesday afternoon. This comes amid the government shutdown, which has delayed the distribution of food benefits.

“The Fuerza Music Foundation officially launches today, but the work began years ago, in our neighborhoods, with our families and alongside our community. Together, we will keep showing up, building, and standing with our community — today and always,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post.

The foundation is partnering with the “Tu Boda” band’s record label Street Mob Records and the Latino-owned grocery store El Super in Ontario, 1000 N. Mountain Ave., to provide the meals.

“First couple hundred EBT card holders will receive a gift card. A physical card must be on hand in order to receive a gift card while supplies last,” the social media post continued. “Cardholders must live in the [Inland Empire] & L.A. counties. Pull up today between 4:30 [p.m.] - 7:30 p.m. at the El Super in Ontario for a meal. First come first serve.”

This effort is likely to largely affect Latino families throughout the counties of Los Angeles, San Bernardino and Riverside.

According to a recent study by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute, Latinos make up 55% of participants in CalFresh, California’s state-specific SNAP program. In L.A. County, the data show that of the over 1.5 million SNAP beneficiaries, Latinos make up 62% of CalFresh enrollees. In Riverside County, Latinos account for 65% of CalFresh beneficiaries and 61% in San Bernardino County.

Additionally, the institute’s research showed that children account for 40% of the Latinx population enrolled in CalFresh. It also showed that programs such as CalFresh and California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, helped mitigate the effects on the 48% of low-income California Latino adults experiencing food insecurity.

This action isn’t the first time that the “Marlboro Rojo” hitmakers have given back to their home community.

Earlier this year, the group gave full funding to four Cal State San Bernardino students to support their ongoing studies. Frontman and label head Jesús Ortiz Paz unveiled the scholarship at an April event held at CSUSB. The scholarship is named after the band’s latest studio album,”111xpantia,” which was released in May.