Grammys 2026: Bad Bunny, the Marías break into Big Four categories

Among the nominees for the 68th Grammy Awards announced Friday morning were a slate of Latinx artists, with Bad Bunny leading the way with six and making Grammys history in the process.

The Puerto Rican singer became the first Spanish-language artist to earn nominations in several top categories for his critically acclaimed album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year.

The 31-year-old is also up for música urbana album, global music performance (“EoO”) and album cover — a new category.

To date, Bad Bunny has won three Grammys out of 10 nominations. He also leads the 2025 Latin Grammy Awards nominations with 12, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. The Latin Grammys will take place Nov. 13 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The not-so-new band t he Marías — led by singer María Zardoya — were nominated in the ever-perplexing new artist category. This marked the long-present L.A. indie group’s first ever Grammy nomination.

Global girl group Katseye — which features Venezuelan Cuban American dancer/singer Daniela Avanzini — also picked up a nomination in the new artist category, as well as a nod in the pop duo/group performance category for the track “Gabriela.”

Colombian hitmaker Karol G’s “Tropicoqueta” received a Latin pop album nomination.

Recording Academy darling Edgar Barrera nabbed his third consecutive songwriter of the year (non-classical) nomination for his work with Karol G, Juanes, Shakira, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Young Miko, Marco Antonio Solís, Manuel Turizo and Carlos Santana.

Kooky Argentine duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso received their first ever Grammy nomination under Latin rock or alternative album for their nine-track EP, “Papota.” If they win, they will be the second Argentine group to win in that category; Los Fabulosos Cadillacs won back in 1998 when the category first appeared.

The boisterous San Bernardino band Fuerza Regida are also first-time nominees, receiving a música mexicana album nomination for their joint EP with Grupo Frontera, “Mala Mía.” The Texas norteño group is also up in the same category for their album “Y Lo Que Viene.”

Sacramento alt-metal group Deftones nabbed a rock album nomination for “ Private Music ,” the band’s fourth overall Grammy nod and first in this category.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy announced that voting members of the Latin Recording Academy had been invited to join the Recording Academy as part of its 2025 new member class.

“This year’s class reflects the vibrancy of today’s diverse music landscape,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chief executive of the Recording Academy. “The addition of many Latin Recording Academy voting members underscores that music has no borders and that our mission to serve music people, regardless of where they are from, is stronger than ever.”