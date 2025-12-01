Maná extends record-breaking Vivir Sin Aire tour, adds additional L.A. stops

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Maná just wrapped up their most recent residency at the Kia Forum with a sold-out show Saturday night. But there is good news for fans who missed out on a chance to watch the Mexican rock act.

The band announced Monday that it has added 19 shows to its ongoing Vivir Sin Aire tour, including several stops in L.A. and throughout Southern California.

The Honda Center in Anaheim will play host to Maná on June 5 and 6. Additional concerts in Southern California include a Sept. 26 show at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert and an Oct. 10 performance at the North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre in Chula Vista.

The “Labios Compartidos” artists will also play at the Kia Forum on Sept. 18 and 19, and further extend their record for most arena shows in the L.A. area to 47. On Nov. 21, the group surpassed Bruce Springsteen’s record for most arena performances in L.A. with their 43rd such concert in the region.

In honor of Maná’s longstanding history with L.A. and the historic Forum venue, a permanent wall installation now stands backstage at the venue that reads: “Mana - Kings of L.A.”

Overall, the Grammy winners have played more than 30 shows at the Forum; in 2012, they played 11 straight sold-out shows at Staples Center in support of their eighth album “Drama Y Luz.” Further tying them to L.A. is their star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was cemented in 2016.

Before they stepped on stage at their Nov. 21 Forum show, members of the group spoke with The Times about their ties to L.A. and their message to Latino fans of the band, as political policies continue attacking the Latino community.

“L.A. has always been very influential for us ... and we’ve seen the city evolved,” lead singer Fher Olvera told The Times in November.

“Right now our message [to our Latino fans] is to have faith, do not despair ... Like the Buddhists say, ‘Everything shall pass.’ And these problems will also pass and thankfully it won’t take too long [because] presidential terms don’t last so long — although this term has felt like five minutes underwater,” Olvera added.