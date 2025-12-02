Grammys will celebrate Latin music with prime-time CBS musical special

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Though often overlooked by the Recording Academy at its main awards show, Latin music will get its moment of recognition from the institution later this month.

“A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music” will be a two-hour TV special honoring the genre’s “lasting impact and influence in the United States,” according to a CBS press release. The program will air Dec. 28 on the Tiffany Network at 8 p.m. Pacific time.

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and singer-songwriter Roselyn Sánchez will co-host the show, which will feature performances from the likes of Ángela Aguilar, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Gloria Estefan, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Laura Pausini, Prince Royce, Carín León, the Warning, Robin Thicke and Billy Idol.

The cast of the Tony-winning Broadway musical “Buena Vista Social Club” — which is nominated for a Grammy for musical theater album — will also grace the stage.

The program will feature interviews with Latin music and Grammy icons, including Daddy Yankee, Emilio Estefan, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Rita Moreno and Carlos Santana.

Moreno nabbed her only Grammy nomination and win at the 15th Grammy Awards for children’s music album for her work on “The Electric Company.” Her Grammy was the second jewel in her EGOT quest, which she completed in 1977 with her Emmy for her appearance on “The Muppet Show.”

Santana’s 1999 album, “Supernatural,” tied the record for most Grammy wins in one night with eight at the 42nd Grammy Awards — matching the record set by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in 1984.

The program is modeled in the image of previous Grammy recognition shows, known as “salutes,” for artists like the Beatles; the Beach Boys; Prince; the Bee Gees; Whitney Houston; Earth, Wind & Fire; Elton John; Paul Simon; Cyndi Lauper and Stevie Wonder.

“A Grammy Celebration of Latin Music” will air a little over a month before the 68th Grammy Awards, which will take place Feb. 1 at downtown L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena.

Latin artists are featured prominently for the upcoming awards show, with Bad Bunny becoming the first Spanish-language artist to earn nominations in several top categories for his critically acclaimed album “Debí Tirar Más Fotos,” including record, album and song of the year.

Kooky Argentine duo Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso received their first ever Grammy nomination under Latin rock or alternative album for their nine-track EP, “Papota.” If they win, they will be the second Argentine group to win in that category; Los Fabulosos Cadillacs won back in 1998 when the category first appeared.

Recording Academy darling Edgar Barrera nabbed his third consecutive songwriter of the year (nonclassical) nomination for his work with Karol G, Juanes, Shakira, Fuerza Regida, Grupo Frontera, Young Miko, Marco Antonio Solís, Manuel Turizo and Santana.