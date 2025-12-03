Spotify Wepa’d: Bad Bunny reclaims title of most-streamed artist globally

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The reign of Taylor Swift has officially ended on Spotify: It’s Benito’s casita once again.

On Wednesday the streaming service celebrated its annual Wrapped Day by sharing global listening data from January through early December and named Bad Bunny its top-streamed artist of the year globally.

This is the “Baile Inolvidable” singer’s fourth time landing at the top of Spotify’s year-end list. The upcoming Super Bowl halftime show performer garnered 19.8 billion total streams this year in 2025.

Bad Bunny’s acclaimed 2025 LP, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” was also named the global top album of the year, with its title track landing in fifth place for most-streamed songs of 2025. His 2022 release “Un Verano Sin Ti” secured the 10th spot on the global albums list this year; the three-year-old record was also the most-streamed album of 2023.

Bad Bunny was previously named Spotify’s global top artist in 2020, 2021 and 2022. In 2023 he came in second place behind Swift, and in 2024 he landed in third place behind top dog Swift and runner-up The Weeknd.

Rounding out 2025’s global top five artists were Swift, the Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish. The San Bernardino música mexicana group Fuerza Regida nabbed 10th place in the global top artists list, marking the band’s first inclusion in the top 10.

Listening trends within the U.S. trended slightly differently, with Bad Bunny being the fifth most-streamed artist in the country. Stateside, Swift was the top-streamed singer, followed by Drake, country star Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar.

The top song in the U.S. was Lamar and SZA’s collab, “Luther.” Rounding out the top five were Lady Gaga and Bruno Mar’s “Die With a Smile”; Alex Warren’s sleepy hit “Ordinary”; Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather,” and Lamar’s “TV Off.”

The Marías’ 2024 track “No One Noticed” ranked No. 10 in the most-streamed songs list in the U.S.

Wallen’s 2025 LP, “I’m the Problem,” topped the U.S. albums list and his 2023 release “One Thing at a Time” placed ninth on that list. SZA’s “SOS Deluxe: Lana” nabbed second place, while “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” ranked third, “KPOP Demon Hunters” fourth and Lamar’s “GNX” fifth. Swift’s “The Life of a Showgirl” grabbed the eighth spot on the list.