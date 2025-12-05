A guide to Dua Lipa’s Latin American cover songs

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Since early November, British pop star Dua Lipa has performed a string of concerts across Latin America in support of her 2024 album, “Radical Optimism.”

In addition to singing her manifold hits, the Grammy winner has included nightly covers of songs associated with the country she is performing. Many of her renditions have since gone viral on social media, to much fanfare.

As her tour wraps up Friday at GNP Seguros Stadium in Mexico City, here’s a rundown of the many Spanish- and Portuguese-language covers Lipa has performed over the last month.

Advertisement

Argentina

Her first show of the Latin America leg was at the Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires on Nov. 7 and Lipa marked the occasion by belting out a cover of Argentine rock band Soda Stereo’s 1990 mega hit “De Música Ligera.”

“I learned that rock music is very popular here,” Lipa told the Buenos Aires crowd in Spanish leading up to the cover. “I feel like everyone knows this song and if you know it, sing along.”

Watch the cover here .

(Natacha Pisarenko / Associated Press)

Advertisement

At her second and final show in the Argentine capital, the “Don’t Start Now” artist went deeper into her musical bag and pulled out a cover of Argentine electropop band Miranda!’s track “Tu Misterioso Alguien.”

Lipa’s performance of the track is available to watch here .

Chile

On Nov. 11, Lipa played her first concert at Chile’s Estadio Nacional in Santiago, where she surprised the crowd with her rendition of Chilean singer Mon Laferte’s “Tu Falta de Querer.”

After the video of Lipa’s cover made the rounds online, Laferte revealed that the “New Rules” singer invited her to perform at that concert.

Advertisement

“It was a beautiful surprise,” Laferte said of the cover in a Nov. 13 interview with Univision Canada . “I need to confess something ... Dua Lipa invited me to sing with her in Chile, but I had to be here [in Las Vegas for the Latin Grammys] and so I wasn’t able to go.”

But Laferte was still just as surprised as anyone else by Lipa’s song choice.

“I didn’t know she was going to sing ‘Tu Falta de Querer,’” she continued in the interview. “I thought that I would have to learn one of her songs. I felt very honored when she invited me, but after seeing her sing my song, it was beautiful. Furthermore, she sang the song very sentimentally, you could tell she was living with the words in the song.”

The following night, the “Dance the Night” hitmaker sang La Ley’s 1995 single “El Duelo,” which can be watched here .

Brazil

Lipa answered the internet’s eternal “come to Brazil” pleas with her Nov. 15 performance at Estadio Morumbis in São Paulo.

The crowd was treated to two surprise songs and a duo of surprise guests. First, legendary Brazilian singer and percussionist Carlinhos Brown shared the stage with Lipa to perform Sérgio Mendes’ “Magalenha.” The pop singer surprised spectators by perfectly reciting every Portuguese lyric of the fast-paced, tongue-twisting track.

Brown shared a video of their duet on social media, writing, “Dua, I loved the invitation and all your energy. São Paulo, thanks for the reception and affection!”

Advertisement

Later in the night, Lipa brought out famed Brazilian vocalist Caetano Veloso to sing his hit “Margarida Perfumada.”

A week later, while taking the stage in Rio de Janeiro, Lipa busted out a cover of Sérgio Mendes & Brasil ’66’s anthem “Mas Que Nada.” Along with João Gilberto’s “Garota de Ipanema,” Mendes’ 1966 song helped Brazilian music gain international popularity.

Peru

Peruvian Dua Lipites were treated to a rendition of the Chica hit “Cariñito” by Los Hijos del Sol. The British songstress was joined on stage for the cover at Lima’s Estadio San Marcos by Peruvian cumbia singer Mauricio Mesones.

Colombia

While performing in Bogotá on Nov. 28, the “One Kiss” artist pulled out her best Shakira impression and sang the Colombian idol’s 1995 bop “Antología.”

“BOGOTA!!!! Thank you for a truly epic night!!! I’ll be living off this adrenaline for the next few days!!,” Lipa captioned an Instagram post of the performance in Spanish.

Shakira also took to Instagram to express gratitude for Lipa’s homage.

“I’m so touched to hear my song in Dua’s voice, in the same city where I wrote it years ago,” the 48-year-old singer wrote in a Nov. 29 post . “See how music brings us together? a girl from London and another one from Barranquilla! Thanks @dualipa ! What a treat!”

Advertisement

Mexico

Lipa performed the first of her three scheduled concerts in Mexico City on Monday and did a cover of Luis Miguel’s arrangement of “Bésame Mucho.”

“Today I want to pay tribute to a great Mexican composer, Consuelo Velázquez, whose song is linked to the hearts of so many people around the world,” the Golden Globe nominee told the Mexican crowd in Spanish before launching her cover. “I love this song because the story goes that she had never been kissed when she wrote it. And I believe that songwriters write their dreams so that they come true.”

(Eduardo Verdugo / Associated Press)

For her show in Mexico City on Tuesday night, Lipa brought out Maná frontman Fher Olvera to perform a duet of the Mexican rock band’s breakout 1992 hit “Oye Mi Amor.”

“Tonight we are very lucky because we have someone very special who is going to sing with us,” Lipa said in Spanish — before Olvera ran out onto the stage to rapturous applause.

Advertisement

Earlier in the night, Lipa expressed how grateful she was to wrap up her tour in the Mexican capital.

“I can’t stop thinking about all the incredible memories I’ve made this year. Being here with you tonight is the cherry on top, and it’s the only way I wanted to end this tour,” she told the crowd. “Thank you so much Mexico for always supporting me and making me feel so at home. I feel a very deep connection to this country and its beautiful people, and I will always, always come back.”

The jury is still out on what Lipa will play as her final cover of her tour — but it will definitely be Mexican as hell.