10 experiences from Latino-owned businesses to gift this holiday season

It might be time to skip the dreaded long lines this holiday season, because how many more consumer goods do we actually need in our stockings?

From a wine tasting outing to a luxury spa day, experiences can be a thoughtful gift for those who prefer making memories over snagging the latest flashy trend.

This list of unique experiences features Latino entrepreneurs and small business owners in the Los Angeles area, fit for any foodie, self-care enthusiast or serial hobbyist in your orbit.

Learn at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina

Give a man a fish and you feed him for a day. Teach a man how to fish and you feed him for a lifetime. That ancient proverb couldn’t be more true at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina, where individuals can learn how to whip up the most delicious and traditional Mexican dishes — and hopefully replicate them at home.

From plant-based pozole-making to tortilla flower pressing, courses at LA Cocina de Gloria Molina are the perfect gift for any foodie or amateur chef looking to engage more with fellow community members and local chefs, or perhaps just spruce up their culinary craftsmanship.

The 2,500-square-foot space is located at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes and is constantly updating programming on their calendar. Some future sessions in 2026 include a hands-on Molcajete y Salsas class on Jan. 29 and a tetelas tutorial on Mar. 26.

Current class prices are $55, although the space also offers free culinary demonstrations every month with guest speakers showcasing how to make a wide range of dishes.

Flow at People’s Yoga in East L.A.

The holiday season can be a stressful time for many. Why not give your loved ones the opportunity to breathe in and stretch it all out?

People’s Yoga in East L.A. has been servicing the community for more than a decade, hosting a wide range of in-studio and virtual classes. Classes are designed for all fitness levels, from individuals recovering from an injury to more advanced yogis looking to break a sweat and gain muscle.

With unique pop-up sessions such as a “Gilmore Girls”-themed cozy flow class or a pajama party with hot cocoa, this space is the ultimate spot for community fun.

Pricing for one class begins at $27, but a wide range of bundled deals are also available on their website for new students and more.

Punch it all out at Mija Fitness

Know someone who can throw a mean left hook or is scrappy enough to learn it on the fly? It might be time for them to strengthen those skills at Mija Fitness, an all-women’s boxing gym dedicated to teaching the basics of boxing in a judgment-free zone.

Classes for the contact sport are taught out of two home gyms in Culver City and Burbank. From fundamental beginner classes to sparring drills, individuals have various opportunities to hone their form, footwork and defensive skills. This queer-owned gym also offers strength conditioning for those looking to build up their stamina and resistance.

Prices start at $25 for first-timers at the Burbank location. Membership for the Burbank location ranges from $112 a month for four classes to $160 a month for eight. There is a current wait list for the Culver City location as enrollment is closed until 2026.

Unwind at Desuar Day Spa

There is no better way to reset for the new year than with a healthy dose of TLC. At Desuar Day Spa, guests can unwind through their various services, which include wood therapy massages, detoxifying wraps and deep cleansing facials.

With various locations across California — including downtown L.A., Hollywood, Sherman Oaks, Santa Cruz and Monterey — there is something captivating for any self-care fanatic in your life.

Your loved ones can rest assured they’re in good hands as all treatments were created by Desuar owner Deisy Suarez-Gile, a licensed esthetician and certified massage therapist who earned a degree in spa and hospitality management from UC Irvine and is dedicated to providing high-end services at a reasonable cost.

Prices for treatments vary, but there are first-time client specials for massages and facials at the Hollywood location.

Learn capoeira at CounterBalance Gym

Capoeira is the ideal martial art form for anyone looking to strengthen skills in dance, acrobatics, music and spirituality.

Located in Eagle Rock, CounterBalance Gym is dedicated to preserving the traditional Afro-Brazilian practice, offering culturally enriching active classes to all age ranges beginning at 3 1/2 years old to advanced adults. The gym also offers additional fitness classes that help boost endurance, balance, mobility, coordination and strength.

The studio is led by husband-wife capoeiristas Sean “Chegado” Moran and Jessica Carla “Pavão” de Lima-Moran, who bring over 30 years of capoeira experience, having learned from renowned Brazilian capoeira master Mestre Boneco.

Prices for classes vary with new member specials for Capoeira beginners that start at $85 for five classes or $50 for five fitness classes. There is also a New Year’s fitness special for those looking to lock in their 2026 goals.

Play with clay at Good Dirt L.A.

A little clay never hurt anybody, and Good Dirt L.A. is exactly the place to get your hands dirty.

Located in an intimate space in Del Rey, Good Dirt L.A. offers instruction for all levels interested in wheel throwing or hand building. The studio also hosts multi-week courses, seasonal themed sessions and independent creative time. Classes and camps for children 7 and older are also offered on site.

Good Dirt L.A. has flexible gift cards for all budgets; one-time classes begin at $85 while multi-week sessions range between $275 to $415. Pottery classes might be the best gift for the artiste or serial hobbyist in your life — but if you’re looking to get them an actual gift in the meantime, they also offer handmade pottery items at reasonable prices.

Reset with a Healing Queen session

Everyone could use a little guidance in their life. What better way to kick off a new year than with spiritual renewal and alignment?

Reina Prado, founder of Healing Queen, can support individuals on their own healing journey. Based in Mid-City, Prado’s work is rooted in Reiki, curanderismo and ancestral spiritual traditions, specializing in love limpias, ancestral heart-healing sessions that help individuals release old wounds and reclaim love.

Currently, the Healing Queen is offering a holiday bundle for $555 for various sessions (or a two-hour session) that includes the love limpia among other services that draw on indigenous ancestral practices and help align the heart. Interested individuals can hop on a free discovery call with Prado to craft the best service for them.

Wine tasting at Wine Stop

Indulge a wine lover with a curated and quality tasting at Wine Stop.

Every bottle sold at Wine Stop is hand-selected by Alvaro Cardenas, who sources products from wineries that show the utmost respect to their land and workers. Cardenas is a passionate wine connoisseur with over 25 years of experience in the industry and focused on championing small, local producers from lesser-known wine appellations.

There are three Wine Stop locations in Los Angeles —downtown L.A., Silverlake and Echo Park — but wine tastings only take place at the Silverlake and downtown L.A. locations.

At the DTLA space, individuals can partake in Thirsty Thursday Tasting, a limited ticketed event that features three glasses of top-quality wines paired with three different cheeses and Alvaro’s famous bruschetta at $25. The Silverlake location also offers tastings inspired by European bar culture, where individuals can enjoy a quality glass of wine for an affordable price. For a more intimate experience, Wine Stop can also host private events.

Move at Sol Pilates

Tighten that core and ease into your perfect form, because at Sol Pilates it’s all about creating movement to the rhythm of your favorite Latin beats.

The Whittier-based pilates studio prides itself on creating an accessible, inclusive space for all fitness levels (and freedom from the elitism pilates drama that engulfed the internet months prior). It offers both reformer and heated mat classes, both of which help deepen stretches and strengthen mind-to-muscle connection. On occasion, the studio hosts a variety of themed events, including a Hot Girl Hour with free cocktails and vendors as well as holiday-themed experiences.

Newcomers can enjoy a free introductory reformer class or start with a two-class trial pack that includes one reformer credit and one mat credit at $35. Sol Pilates also offers multiple membership options , beginning at $30 for mat pilates drop-in classes.

Make candles at Oeste Studio

Is there a candle lover in your life? If so, you might want to point them in the direction of Oeste, an Eastside studio specializing in small-batch, hand-poured candles.

Oeste studio hosts candle-making workshops, allowing participants to craft their own custom scents. Past events have included a summer solstice session that featured tarot card readings, and a two-day pottery workshop and wax-pouring session.

For those looking for an intimate experience, they offer private group workshops using their sustainable and eco-friendly materials. Their Montebello studio is open by appointment only.

If you’re looking to pick up a finished product, Oeste has got you covered with holiday gift sets , travel tin sets , aromatic mists , roll-on perfume oil and more.

Writer Kamren Curiel contributed to this report.