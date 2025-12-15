Don't Miss
Your morning catch-up: The battle over pickleball, the slaying of Rob Reiner and his wife and more big stories
Advertisement
De Los

Cazzu announces 2026 U.S. tour, with stops in Southern California

Argentine singer-songwriter Cazzu performs in concert
(Marco Ugarte / Associated Press)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Cazzu made a special announcement Monday: Come 2026, she will be touring in the U.S. for the first time.

The Argentine singer will kick off her seven-show U.S. tour April 30 with a performance at the San Jose Civic in San José. Her jaunt across the country will end May 10 at the 713 Music Hall in Houston.

Along the way, the “Loca” artist will stop at the Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theater in San Diego on May 1 before performing at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood on May 2.

Advertisement

Her debut U.S. tour is an extension of her ongoing Latin American tour, which just wrapped up its most recent leg earlier this month with a concert in her native Argentina.

Cazzu, (Julieta Emilia Cazzuchelli, known professionally as Cazzu, is an Argentine rapper and singer) in LA in February 2025.

Cazzu’s ‘Latinaje’ is her ode to América Latina

After a public breakup and subsequent media frenzy, the Argentine singer Cazzu returns to her roots in new album “Latinaje,” released on April 24.

Before landing in the U.S., Cazzu will play a handful of shows in Argentina in January and February, and will also perform at the Isle of Light Music Festival in the Dominican Republic on March 7.

All her previous and upcoming shows are in promotion of her fifth studio album, “Latinaje,” which was released April 24. The project infused a unique blend of the sounds of South America that helped inform Cazzu’s musical tastes, including Argentine chacareras, cumbias santafesinas, tango and Brazilian funk.

Following the release of her LP, the Latin Grammy-nominated artist spoke with The Times in April about her influences and the work that went into making the project.

Inspired by Puerto Rican and Mexican musicians who have incorporated regionally specific sounds into their music, Cazzu aimed to highlight elements of Argentine folk music in her latest offering. “Perhaps there is a space where us Argentines can showcase our roots to the world,” she told The Times.

Collage of different artist promo photos

An oral history of Nacional Records, the indie label that has shaped Latin alternative for 20 years

Over the course of 20 years, Nacional became a boutique imprint with a finger on the pulse of the Latin music zeitgeist.

Hailing from the environmentally diverse Jujuy region of Argentina, Cazzu said her hometown of Fraile Pintado is a far cry from the metropolitan life of Buenos Aires.

Advertisement

“It’s a region that has a mixture of cultures,” Cazzu noted. “It’s my identity as a person but also as an artist. The folklore is alive there, [as well as] Andean folklore.”

Her homages to several traditional Indigenous and Argentine songs connect the new-age sounds that Cazzu has frequently employed to the lush history of a country with a rich musical background.

“It’s beautiful to give these songs a second life,” Cazzu said. “In 80 years, when I am no longer here, it would be beautiful if someone would revive something of mine.”

More to Read

De LosMusic

The Latinx experience chronicled

Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement