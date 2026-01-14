Advertisement
De Los

Zoe Saldaña becomes the highest-grossing actor of all time

Zoe Saldaña has surpassed Scarlett Johansson’s box office record to become the highest-grossing actor of all time, thanks to the continued success of “Avatar: Fire and Ash.”

Zoe Saldana with roses next to her.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; Photos by Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

After another impressively profitable weekend in theaters, James Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” helped crown its star Zoe Saldaña the queen of the box office.

The third “Avatar” movie boasted $21.3 million in North American sales last week, bringing it to a global total of $1.23 billion. With those impressive stats, Saldaña officially surpassed Scarlett Johansson as the highest-grossing actor of all time.

The Oscar winner has grossed more than $15.47 billion at the international box office, according to box office tracking website the Numbers. Johansson only recently gained the title after surpassing her “Avengers” co-star Samuel L. Jackson with the release of last summer’s “Jurassic World Rebirth.”

Advertisement
Oona Chaplin as Varang in 20th Century Studios' AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH.
Review

‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ has dynamite villains and dialogue that’s surf-bro hysterical

Bad guys Oona Chaplin and Stephen Lang add spark to James Cameron’s third dazzling and surreal dispatch from Pandora, one that restates much of what’s come before.

What helped buoy Saldaña to the top is the fact that the 47-year-old actor stars in the three highest-grossing films of all time: 2009’s “Avatar” ($2.9 billion), 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.8 billion) and 2022’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” ($2.3 billion).

Saldaña is also the only actor to appear in four movies that brought in over $2 billion worldwide. (2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” grossed $2.05 billion.)

Last year proved that Saldaña’s talent exceeded the realm of popcorn movies when she nabbed her first Academy Award for her supporting role in the controversial musical “Emilia Pérez.” Her win marked the first time an actor with Dominican roots had won an Oscar.

A woman onstage

Awards

Zoe Saldaña celebrates immigrants in tearful Oscar win: Read the full speech

‘I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands,’ said the ‘Emilia Pérez’ actor, adding that she’s the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Oscar.

“I am a proud child of immigrant parents, with dreams and dignity and hardworking hands,” she said through tears while accepting the award for supporting actress. “And I am the first American of Dominican origin to accept an Academy Award, and I know I will not be the last.”

Saldaña cemented her Oscar win while side-stepping criticisms of the film — namely regarding its portrayals of Mexicans and transgender people — as well as the scandal that surrounded “Emilia Pérez” co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, when her offensive tweets with anti-Muslim, anti-diversity and racist language resurfaced.

More to Read

De LosMoviesEntertainment & Arts

The Latinx experience chronicled

Get the Latinx Files newsletter for stories that capture the multitudes within our communities.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement