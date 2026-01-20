Advertisement
De Los

Karol G and Feid reportedly break up after 3 years together

(Photos by Telemundo, Bexx Francois / For The Times)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
0:00 0:00

Singers Karol G and Feid have reportedly broken up after dating for three years.

According to TMZ, the split was “amicable” and the duo remain on good terms.

Representatives for Karol G and Feid did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for confirmation of the breakup.

Neither artist has addressed their split on social media, with Karol G’s most recent Instagram post being Christmas themed and Feid promoting his new single with Luis Fonsi, “Cambiaré’.”

El Segundo, CA. Monday, October. 17, 2025 - Reggaeton and urban pop artist Karol G at El Segundo, CA on Monday, October. 27, 2025. (Bexx Francois/For The Times)

Awards

The only ground left for Karol G to break? Her own

After a brush with near-tragedy, the Colombian artist made ‘Tropicoqueta,’ an homage to her roots — and her (re-)introduction to a growing global fan base.

The Colombian power couple were first rumored to be dating after the release of their 2021 collaboration “Friki.” Their relationship was all but confirmed after the two were seen together at the 2023 Latin Grammys, where Karol G won album of the year for “Mañana Será Bonito.”

The “Provenza” artist made their romance public when she posted a photo on Instagram in March 2024 of her holding hands with Feid at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music ceremony.

Feid was featured on Karol G’s 2025 album “Tropicoqueta” on the track “Verano Rosa.”

Feid spoke with The Times last year about how the single came to be.

Colombian singer Feid headlined HARD Summer in Los Angeles in August 2-3, 2025.

Qué chimba: Colombian hitmaker Feid talks HARD Summer, teases new music

De Los interviewed Feid before he headlined L.A.’s HARD Summer festival. The Colombian superstar spoke of his album ‘Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado,’ recording with Karol G and appearing in a Marvel comic.

“We recorded the song in 2023, but we changed the tone of it many times. We were trying to find a way in which Karol would sound like Karol and I would sound like Ferxxo,” he said.

El Ferxxo — pronounced Fercho — was an alter ego used by Feid beginning in 2020. The nickname was inspired by the singer embracing his Medellín roots and incorporating slang from his hometown into this music.

“Karol then told me, ‘Let’s put this song on my album. It would be muy chimba to release because our teams love us together on it,’” Feid said. “So we went to the studio again and recorded it in different tones until we both felt comfortable with it. It’s always special to work with her. She knows what she wants and how she wants it. For her to also be my partner, it’s beautiful and a blessing to work with family.”

De LosMusic

Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

