Latino-owned businesses will close Friday to join in anti-ICE national shutdown

Due to the recent killing of 37-year-old intensive care nurse Alex Pretti over the weekend in Minneapolis and the ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids, advocacy groups and people across the internet have called for a nationwide protest on Friday.

Organizers of the movement have asked that people not go to school or work and that they not participate in the economy.

“The entire country is shocked and outraged at the brutal killings of Alex Pretti, Renee Good, Silverio Villegas González, and Keith Porter Jr. by federal agents,” the National Shutdown’s organizers wrote on their website . “While Trump and other right wing politicians are slandering them as ‘terrorists,’ the video evidence makes it clear beyond all doubt: they were gunned down in broad daylight simply for exercising their First Amendment right to protest mass deportation.”

Several Latino businesses in L.A. have announced they will participate in the shutdown by closing up their shops of the day.

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, a Mexican American cultural center and museum in downtown L.A. just across from Placita Olvera, announced Thursday on Instagram that it would pause operations on Friday.

“LA Plaza stands firmly in solidarity with our community during the national shutdown, guided by our enduring commitment to justice, dignity, and peace,” the organization’s Chief Executive Leticia Rhi Buckley told The Times.

“At a moment when our communities are being targeted and marginalized, LA Plaza’s mission to uplift Latino history, culture, and voices becomes even more vital. We have determined that the most meaningful way to advance our mission today is to support our staff and guests in freely participating in civic action. By creating space for engagement, reflection, and advocacy, we continue the work of building a more just and compassionate future.”

Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural & Bookstore , which has been a staple in the San Fernando Valley for more than two decades, will also be participating in the shutdown.

The Sylmar-based business’s executive director Michael Centeno spoke with The Times about the shop’s decision to join in the nationwide movement.

“It’s not just with everything that’s been going on recently in Minnesota, but also what our communities have been experiencing since last year,” he said. “We just felt that it was right to be in solidarity with the movement to shut down tomorrow.”

As the decision of whether or not to participate was being discussed, Centeno said that he heard rumblings that Panorama City and Van Nuys were hit with “different ICE kidnappings.”

Centeno and another executive member finalized their decision to partake in the shutdown on Wednesday.

He clarified that all of the employees who were scheduled to work on Friday will still be paid for that day’s work.

“They could utilize that time for whatever they choose to do,” Centeno said. “So if they want to either participate in any other protests, or however they want to use it is up to them. They’re definitely getting compensated for the day.”

Boyle Height’s coffee shop Picaresca Barra de Cafe will also be joining in solidarity with those demanding justice throughout the country.

“The violence and harm inflicted by [ICE] has instilled fear and destabilized our communities, but we are committed to providing and nurturing connection, care and collective action,” a Wednesday message on the business’s social media read.

“Instead of operating as usual, we’ll open the space as a community meeting point — a place for people to gather, make posters, connect and support one another. We’ll be providing materials where we can, along with free drip coffee, and holding the space intentionally and respectfully. Our space will be open from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.”

Sara’s Market, a locally owned grocery store that has been in East L.A. for more than 60 years, announced Thursday afternoon its intention to close on Friday.

“We stand with our people and our community. We have seen the massive raids happening throughout the country and have seen the fear in our communities,” the store wrote in a social media post. “We want to lead by example and show our neighbors and our community that we need to stick together now more than ever and have the courage to stand for what we believe in.”

The food vendor also included a note acknowledging that some small businesses cannot afford to close for the day and that people should be encouraged to shop small, if at all.

In an interview with the L.A. branch of the Party of Socialism and Liberation, Melchor Moreno — the owner of Boyle Height’s La Chispa de Oro restaurant — said that his business would shut down on Friday.

“[ICE raids are] affecting all the businesses around here,” he said. “The restaurant’s kind of empty right now and normally it’s a busy time for us.”

Moreno further shared his thoughts on the importance of collective action.

“It’s in our benefit to try to join together to see if we can do some change and stop these deportations. … It’s affecting everyone so might as well join in the cause and shut down for the day.”