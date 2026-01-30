Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo, Xochitl Gomez sign open letter to Hollywood after ‘Deep Cuts’ fiasco

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo and Xochitl Gomez are among the 100-plus Latino actors, artists and creatives who have signed an open letter calling for accountability in Hollywood — citing longtime discrimination in casting and storytelling.

The public statement follows the controversy surrounding Odessa A’zion, who dropped her role as a Latina character in Sean Durkin’s “Deep Cuts,” following online backlash over the actor herself not being Latina.

“Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s ‘Deep Cuts’ have exposed a troubling pattern,” the letter states. “We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen?”

Earlier this week, the Wrap revealed that the “ I Love L.A.” and “ Marty Supreme” breakout star was cast as Zoe Gutierrez in the A24 film adaptation of Holly Brickley’s music-filled coming-of-age novel. The character’s identity plays an important role in the book, as she is written as a half-Mexican and half-Jewish lesbian.

Though the 25-year-old announced Wednesday night that she had dropped the role — admitting through her Instagram stories that she had not yet read the book, nor learned of all the character’s traits — the incident has unearthed questions about Latino representation in Hollywood.

“This isn’t about Odessa,” said Xochitl Gomez to The Times on Friday. “It’s about the executives, the producers and the whole system at the top. They thought it was OK to not even audition Latinas for the role in the first place. Latinas were pitched, including me, but we were told that there was an actress with an exclusive offer. This role never showed up on the casting grid because it was already gone.”

Xochitl Gomez attends “REBBECA” LA Premiere on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for State of the Art) (JC Olivera / Getty Images for State of the Art)

According to UCLA’s 2025 Hollywood Diversity Report , Latinos were cast in only 1% of the leading roles in the top 104 English-language films released theatrically in 2024, despite constituting roughly 20% of the total U.S. population.

In TV, representation is just as stark. Latinos are cast in only 6% of all roles across the top U.S. broadcast series, as per a recent study by ¡Pa’lante! — a Latino representation initiative from the USC Norman Lear Center — which also found that 1 in 4 Latino characters are depicted as career criminals.

“The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture,” the letter continues. “This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories, and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.”

The signatories request that Latino actors be hired for a diverse range of roles, including non-stereotypical leads. There is also a demand for more Latino executives to be involved in green-lighting projects and the inclusion of Latino consultants, writers and producers from the earliest stages of development. Finally, there is a call on Hollywood to create mentorship, scholarships and opportunities that expand access on all levels of the ecosystem.

This plea by marginalized creatives is not the first pushback — nor likely the last — against a stagnant Hollywood machine.

As early as the 1920s, the portrayal of Latinos was so negative that the Mexican government, and even Woodrow Wilson reportedly told Hollywood producers to “please be a little kinder to the Mexicans.”

In 1999, the National Hispanic Media Coalition (NHMC) and the National Assn. for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) called for the boycott of broadcast networks’ 26 new fall series because they did not feature a non-white lead, sparking dialogue over the diversity of Hollywood at the time.

Comedian Chris Rock blasted the industry in a 2014 essay for its omission of Mexicans in Los Angeles, where nearly half of the population is Latino: “You’re in L.A., you’ve got to try not to hire Mexicans.”

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) — who in recent years has nominated several Latino-focused films to the Library of Congress National Film Registry — also penned a 2020 column in Variety , underscoring the dearth representation of Latinos in entertainment and the consequences of omission. “Prejudice has existed in the United States for generations, but the image of our community created by film and television has done little to counter bigoted views, and too often has amplified them.”

Another letter published in October 2020 with over 270 showrunners, creators, television and film writers signatures — including Lin-Manuel Miranda and “One Day at a Time” co-creator Gloria Calderón Kellett — called for systemic change in the industry. “We are tired,” they wrote.

The pushback continued in 2022, when actor Leguizamo penned an open letter in The Times about the history of Latino representation and the co-option of Latino stories — including that of Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, who was portrayed by a brownface Marlon Brando in the 1952 film “Viva Zapata!,” and Al Pacino, who played the fictional Cuban character Tony Montana in the 1983 film “Scarface.”

Wrote Leguizamo, “There’s a fix for this: Cast more Latinos!”

Read the full open letter below.

Dear Casting Directors, Creative Executives, Writers, Producers, and Hollywood Leaders,

We write to you with urgency, because storytelling is humanity’s compass and Hollywood wields all the power. The stories you choose to tell, and how you tell them, shape public perception, cultural understanding, and who gets to see themselves reflected on screen. In these challenging moments that power comes with real responsibility.

Recent casting decisions around the character Zoe Gutierrez in A 24’s Deep Cuts have exposed a troubling pattern. We acknowledge and commend Odessa A’zion for listening, reflecting and deciding to exit the project and become an ally. Yet how did this happen? The absence of Latina audition opportunities, and the choice to replace a clearly Latina character with a non-Latina actress, signals a broader, ongoing erasure of our community from the stories that define our culture. This is not about any one actor or project. It is about a system that repeatedly overlooks qualified Latino talent even as our identities, histories, and experiences fuel the most enduring stories.

Latino communities are already underrepresented and misrepresented in ways that distort reality and harm real people. Casting decisions carry real weight: they influence who is seen as worthy of authentic storytelling and who gets to tell those stories with care, nuance, and authority.

We are calling for accountability, intentionality, and equity in casting and storytelling. Authentic representation means more than casting a performer who looks like the character; it means involving the communities being portrayed not just in front of the camera, but in the decisions that shape these stories from their inception. Our stories deserve to be shaped with the input, guidance, and leadership of Latino creators, consultants, writers, and performers at every stage.

We implore you to join us in concrete action:

Audition and hire more Latino actors for a diverse range of roles, including non-stereotypical leads

Hire Latino executives in your greenlighting rooms

Include Latino voices as consultants, writers, and producers from the earliest stages of development

Create and support pipelines: mentoring, scholarships, and opportunities that expand access all levels of the ecosystem

The world is watching.

Aaron Dominguez

Aitch Alberto

Alex Lora

Alma Martinez

Amanda Diaz

Ana Navarro Cardenas

Andrea Chignoli

Angel Manuel Soto

Angelique Cabral

Anna Terrazas

Annie Gonzalez

Antonio Negret

Becky G

Benjamin Odell

Brandon Guzman

Brandon Perea

Bricia Lopez

Camila Baquero

Carla Gutierrez

Carla Hool

Carlo Siliotto

Carlos Eric Lopez

Carlos Gutierrez

Carlos Lopez Estrada

Chrissie Fit

Christian Serratos

Cierra Ramirez

Cristina Rodlo

Cyria Fiallo

Daniella Pineda

Danny Ramirez

David Castenada

Desi Perkins

Diego Boneta

Edgar Ramirez

Edher Campos

Eiza Gonzalez

Elisa Capai

Elsa Collins

Emilie Lesclaux

Ennio Torresan

Enrique Melendez

Eva Longoria

Fabrizio Guido

Felipe Vargas

Fernando Garcia

Flavia Amon

Flavia De Sousa

Francia Raisa

Gabriela Maire

Gina Rodriguez

Gloria Calderon Kellett

Gregory Diaz IV

Ilda Santiago

Isabella Gomez

Isabela Merced

Isabella Ferria

Isis Mussenden

Ismael Cruz Cordova

Ivette Rodriguez

Jacob Scipio

Javier Munoz

Jazmin Aguilar

Jesse Garcia

Jessica Alba

Jesus Pimental-Melo

Jillian Mercado

John Leguizamo

Jose Velazquez

Juan Pa Zurita

Julio Macias

Justina Machado

Karrie Martin Lachney

Kate Del Castillo

Klaudia Reynicke

Kylie Cantrall

Leo Gonzalez

Lisette Olivera

Lorenza Munoz

Luca Castellani

Lucila Moctezuma

Lucy Barreto

Lynette Coll

Maia Reficco

Marcel Ruiz

Maria Legarda

Mariana Oliva

Mariem Perez Riera

Marvin Lemus

Mauro Mueller

Mayan Lopez

Melissa Barrera

Melissa Fumero

Melissa Martinez

Michael Cimino

Michael Pena

Miguel Mora

Mishel Prada

Monica Villarreal

Natalia Boneta

Natalie Chaidez

Natalie Morales

Nava Mau

Naz Perez

Nezza (Vanessa Hernandez)

Neysa Bove

Nicolas Celis

Nicole Betancur

Orlando Pineda

Patricia Cardosa

Patricia Riggen

Patty Rodriguez

Paulina Garcia

Petra Costa

Rafael Agustin

Rafael Cebrian

Ramon Rodriguez

Rene G. Boscio

Robin De Jesus

Rodrigo Teixeira

Rudy Mancuso

Ruy Garcia

Sierra Ornellas

Stephanie Beatriz

Tonatiuh Elizarrarz

Tony Revolori

Victoria Alonso

Xochitl Gomez

Xolo Mariduena

Yareli Arizmendri