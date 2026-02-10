Ariela Barer replaces Odessa A’zion in ‘Deep Cuts’ after casting controversy

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

After much controversy surrounding the role, Ariela Barer has been cast as Zoe Gutierrez in A24’s upcoming feature film “Deep Cuts.”

Barer is replacing rising star Odessa A’zion, who was originally tapped to play the Latina character in the film adaptation of Holly Brickley’s debut novel with the same name in January.

The “Marty Supreme” actor’s casting caused a ruckus after it was announced that A’zion — who is Jewish, but not Latina — was set to portray a character described in the book as a half-Mexican, half-Jewish character.

Many social media users, including those who run her fan accounts, publicly criticized A’zion for taking on the role — especially during a political climate when Latino communities are being targeted across the country by ICE and Border Patrol.

A’zion publicly dropped out of the movie after the backlash.

“I am with ALL you and I am NOT doing this movie,” the 25-year-old stated in an Instagram story. “F— that. I’m OUT.”

In follow-up posts, the “I Love L.A.” actor said she originally auditioned for a different role in the film, but was offered the role of Gutierrez instead. When she accepted the role, A’zion had not yet read the book and admits she should have paid more attention to all aspects of the character.

“I’d never take a role from someone else that’s meant to do it,” she added. “There [is] a plentitude of people more capable of playing this role and I am NOT one of them.”

Following the casting snafu, over 100 Latino creatives, including Eva Longoria, John Leguizamo and Xochitl Gomez, signed an open letter calling for accountability in Hollywood — citing longtime discrimination in casting and storytelling.

Barer celebrated her casting in a string of Instagram stories Tuesday morning.

“So excited to be a part of this special project with such special people,” she wrote.

She also acknowledged A’zion’s voluntary departure from the film.

“And a genuine shoutout to [A’zion] for always leading with integrity,” Barer wrote, “and being an absolute real one for as long as I’ve known her.”

A’zion praised the casting decision in an Instagram story of her own Tuesday.

“That’s what I’m talking about baby,” she wrote over a screenshot of Barer’s casting announcement. “Always stand up for what I know is right. I stand by my decision to and am so so happy this is the outcome. C’mon baby!! She’s gonna eat it up.”

Barer, who co-wrote, produced and starred in the 2023 film “How to Blow Up a Pipeline,” identifies as both Mexican American and Jewish. Just as her character in “Deep Cuts,” Barer has spoken openly about being a member of the queer community.

The 27-year-old actor has previously had roles in the Netflix series “One Day at a Time,” the Hulu program “Runaways,” the reboot of “Saved by the Bell” and the second season of the Emmy-winning HBO series “The Last of Us.”