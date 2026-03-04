Hollywood still undervalues Latinas. LIFE Film Festival gives them the spotlight

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

LIFE Film Festival (Latina Independent Film Extravaganza) returns to Los Angeles this week for its 13th year. Founded by “Real Women Have Curves” playwright Josefina López , the festival will screen over 60 short films and four feature movies at Casa 0101 in Boyle Heights, and for the first time at Cinépolis in Pico Rivera .

From Thursday to Sunday, LIFE Film Festival will offer a series of workshops and networking opportunities where aspiring filmmakers will have a chance to learn from Latinas in Hollywood, like Emmy Award-winning editor Michelle Tesoro, who worked on Netflix’s “ The Queen’s Gambit ” and the 2023 film “ Maestro. ”

Since López founded LIFE Film Festival in 2013, her commitment remains the same: to celebrate Latino stories in cinema and empower the next generation of Latina filmmakers.

Advertisement

As a Chicana screenwriter and producer for over 30 years, López knows firsthand the underrepresentation of Latinos in Hollywood films . “Latinos are the majority here in California, and we’re still rendered invisible, even though the industry is right in our backyard,” López said. “They just really don’t want to invest in our stories.”

According to UCLA’s 2025 Hollywood Diversity Report , which looked at the 104 top-performing English-language movies released in 2024, only 1% of leading roles went to Latinos; less than 5% of directors were Latino; and approximately 2% of writers were Latino in last year’s top movies. Latinos make up nearly 20% of the U.S. population.

When it comes to gender, the disparities were even more glaring. There were zero Latina directors and screenwriters in the top theatrical movie releases of 2024. In front of the camera, the numbers weren’t that much better. Less than 1 in 50 movie roles went to Latinas.

“I never knew anybody in my family who was a screenwriter, and now I’m a WGA screenwriter and I’m giving back to my community,” LIFE Film Festival co-director Cristina Nava said. “I could be the tia [to] one of these filmmakers.”

López’s response to underrepresentation extends beyond opening doors. With LIFE, she says she wants to support storytellers who are challenging Latino stereotypes. “There are all sorts of Latinos,” López said. “Yes, we are the immigrants, the servants, but we’re more than that.”

Every year, LIFE recognizes a Latina moviemaker whose work has reshaped representation within the entertainment industry, with the Lupe Ontiveros Award.

Advertisement

Created by López to honor the legendary Mexican American actress, the award is bestowed to a filmmaker whose work amplifies Latino voices. This year’s honoree is “ Encanto ” Oscar-winning producer Yvett Merino .

In her 35 year-long career, Ontiveros played the role of maids and housekeepers over 150 times. López believed that Hollywood was wasting her friend’s talents and promised to cast her as a more complex and interesting character.