Grupo Frontera releases dates for Triste Pero Bien C— tour

Grupo Frontera is getting back in the saddle with its Triste Pero Bien C— tour.

On Monday the Tejano band confirmed 27 dates for its U.S. run, which will kick off on July 16 in the members’ hometown of Edinburg, Texas.

In California alone, the cumbia norteño band is expected to make stops in Ontario, San Diego, Los Angeles, Fresno, San Jose and Sacramento. The tour will reach other major cities, including Seattle, Chicago, Boston and Orlando, Fla., before concluding on Sept. 19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The tour name draws inspiration from its track “ Triste Pero Bien C — ” featuring Puerto Rican rapper Myke Towers, a somber trap-cumbia that embraces post-breakup sadness.

The song is also part of its latest LP, “Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar,” released on Oct. 23, 2025.

Since forming in 2022, Grupo Frontera has released a total of three albums, including the critically-acclaimed debut album “El Comienzo” (2023) and “Jugando a Que No Pasa Nada” (2024).

“The first year was a hundred percent the songs, lyrics and what [ Edgar Barrera ] told us to do,” said lead vocalist Adelaido “Payo” Solís III in a November interview.

Barrera — a dynamo, Grammy-nominated songwriter who has penned lyrics for Shakira, Karol G and Peso Pluma — has worked closely with the group since taking notice of them at the grand opening of a tire shop in McAllen, Texas.

“We didn’t really know anything about the music industry so in the beginning we just let him guide us and develop the sound he wanted for us,” added Solís of their collaborator.

Now with their latest LP, the band has taken the wisdom passed down by Barrera, adding their own unique flair. The album features classic cumbias norteñas (a bouncy, heart-torn “Que Bueno Que Te Fuiste”) to swaying Tejano songs (“Si me Quiere”) and a hip-churning huapango (“Quien la Manda”). It also taps into other Latin genres, with strands of reggaeton in “No Lo Ves” (featuring Ozuna) and the urban corrido medley “Tu Favorito” (featuring Chilean rapper Cris MJ and Fuerza Regida).

“The first [album] was too small, the second one was too big, and this one was just right,” said Solís.

While the “Lo Que Me Falta Por Llorar” album has not charted as high on the Billboard Hot Latin album chart compared with other previously released projects — including the Grammy nominated “Mala Mia,” a 2024 joint EP with Fuerza Regida — the band still reels in over 39 million monthly listeners on Spotify with some of its earlier tracks reaching billions of streams, including “un x100to” (featuring Bad Bunny) and “Que Vuelvas” (featuring Carin León).

With other now timeless classics like the cumbia-corrido “Me Jalo” (featuring Fuerza Regida) and the crooning cumbia norteña “El Amor de su Vida” (featuring Grupo Firme) under their belt, the Texas band is sure to pack a punch — and tissues — on its Triste Pero Bien C— tour.