Kenia Os has paid her dues. In new album ‘K de Karma,’ she takes back her power

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“In that darkness, I found myself,” says Mexican pop star Kenia Os, who collaborated with indie icon Carla Morrison and transmuted online hate into her fiercest album yet

Mexico’s reigning pop princess is entering her femme fatale era.

Kenia Os played up her cute and cuddly side in her previous album, 2024’s “Pink Aura” — but with her upcoming album “K de Karma,” out Friday, Os is putting that era to bed.

Os, born Kenia Guadalupe Flores Osuna in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, has made an incredible leap from social media influencer to Latin Grammy-nominated pop star in under a decade. Yet at 26, she has weathered countless storms — whether facing incessant body-shaming online, or defending her pop music pivot from cynics in the comments.

In an interview with the L.A. Times, the Mexican superstar explains how she transmuted that energy into her most fierce and sexy musical offering yet.

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“In that darkness, I found myself,” the 26-year-old says over Zoom from her hotel room in Los Angeles — where she’s traded her signature blood red dress for a black tank top and jeans as she prepares for her upcoming tour.

“This album is totally about empowerment. There’s an energy behind it of divine justice... What’s for you belongs to you.”

Os had plenty of examples of powerful pop divas to draw inspiration from. Though she fondly recalls her mother playing the music of the late Selena Quintanilla and Jenni Rivera, Os was tapped into American talents like Miley Cyrus — namely her “Hannah Montana” alter ego — as well as Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande and Selena Gomez.

“I’ve always been inspired by a lot of female artists,” she recalls. “The power that women wield has always been at the core of who I am an artist.”

As Os looks back on being a teen girl who shared her life gratuitously on YouTube, and later social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, she still feels the sting of body-shaming comments. Os reveals during that time, her weight would fluctuate from dealing with hormonal issues such as PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome) and endometriosis.

“It’s very difficult how people judge you for your body, if you gain weight, have a tummy, or whatever,” she says. “It was very complicated to grow from a young girl into a woman [in a world] where you are how you look. Currently, I feel at ease because thanks to the universe, I’ve had the opportunity to take care of my body, understand it, and heal from within. It’s made me a stronger woman.”

Another hurdle that Os had to overcome in her career is an ongoing stigma placed on influencers-turned-pop stars. Although artists like Addison Rae, Tate McRae, and Charli D’Amelio successfully forged their careers as performers on social media before taking center stage, Os sees Mexico as being less receptive to that kind of career transition as the U.S. or Canada.

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“In Mexico, it hasn’t been that easy for people to understand that I am a singer,” she says. “I’m not the best, but I’m here, I have my fandom that I love and we’re doing incredible things together.” (Os is referring to her massive following online, which includes 26.3 million fans on TikTok and 18.2 million fans on Instagram.)

When Os first launched as a singer in 2018, some immediately took aim at her dance moves and the digitally augmented sound of her voice. Os admits that she’s come a long way since that first iteration with rigorous singing and choreography lessons; three years later, she signed a record deal with her current label Sony Music Mexico, and released her glossy debut album, “Cambios De Luna,” in 2022.

Since then, Os has come to rule the Latin pop scene in Mexico, boasting multiple sold-out tours of the country.

“It’s been difficult for people to understand that I started out making content — which I still love to do — and suddenly, I’m [also] a singer,” she says. “They try to devalue my work and what I do as an artist. At the end of the day, I’m still as hard-working as I [was] on day one. I’m on the charts with a lot of artists. I’ve put myself in a position where I can say that I’m fully dedicated to music. For me, it’s been a beautiful journey where I’ve learned a lot about myself and I’ve grown so much.”

Os achieved an international breakthrough with her visual album, 2022’s “K23.” The following year she scored a viral hit on TikTok with the flirty “Malas Decisiones,” which has over 340 million streams on Spotify. Os would soon tour the U.S. for the first time, and at the 2023 Latin Grammy Awards, “K23” was nominated in the category of long form music video.

“I loved that experience, and I believe it would be beautiful to win a Grammy, but now I’m more dedicated to my fans, my music and what I like without expecting an award,” she says.

Last year, Os also pulled a page from Taylor Swift’s playbook by releasing the concert film “Kenia Os: La OG” in theaters in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Now with “K De Karma” out, Os is finding strength in further harnessing a sexier and more defiant alter ego — which she introduced in her cinematic music video for “Belladona.” Directed by Daniel Eguren, the visuals emphasize the fatality of her femininity with a car explosion and suited-up businessmen bending to her will.

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“It doesn’t feel like that I have to act or pretend to be sexy or sensual,” Os admits. “Now, this feels very natural. It feels very me. This is who I am at this moment as a woman.”

She adds that her album was also inspired by a marginalized group that stuck by her side through her ups and downs: the LGBTQ+ community. As a show of gratitude to the girls and the gays, Os transforms from “Belladona” to Primadonna in vogue-ready house bangers like “Slay,” “Problemática,” and “Boom In Your Face.”

“I wanted to do something fun and different for the LGBTQ+ community,” she says. “I’m very happy and grateful for the love they’ve given me. I believe they’re my most passionate fans — they’re the kind of fans that are there for you the most. To put on concerts where you know most of the crowd belongs to that community, it’s an incredible experience.”

A surprising collaborator on “K De Karma” is Mexican singer-songwriter Carla Morrison . She co-wrote the tender love song “Tú y Yo X Siempre” with Os; the two also collaborated on “Días Tristes,” which is reminiscent of the moody ‘80s pop anthem by Jeanette, “El Muchacho De Los Ojos Tristes.”

Os reveals that she and Morrison worked on a third song that they’re still putting the finishing touches on. “It was very magical to work with her,” she adds. “She’s an exceptional and incredible human being with a big heart. She told me very beautiful words that motivated me all of last year. Those were words that I needed to hear.”

On the personal side, Os is also relishing her relationship with Peso Pluma . After collaborating on the reggaeton track “Tommy & Pamela” in 2024, the two Mexican artists went public as an item last year. Os has even accompanied Pluma on a few stops of his recent Dinastía Tour.

“It’s very beautiful to know that you have a partner that knows what you go through and that can give you advice from his experiences as well,” Os says. “I love that I can count on someone that understands me completely and supports me.”

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As for now, she is raring for the Mexican leg of her “K de Karma Tour” that kicks off on April 25 in her hometown. She is hoping to eventually add some dates in the States.

“I want to grow more internationally with this album,” says Os. “As long as my fans love and enjoy this album, that’s all that matters to me.”