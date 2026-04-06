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Bad Bunny’s Japan concert to stream on Spotify starting April 8

Bad Bunny ofrecerá un concierto en el estadio Allianz Parque de São Paulo el viernes 20 de febrero de 2026.
(Andre Penner / Associated Press)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
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In March, Bad Bunny performed his first-ever concert in Asia when he played in from of 2,300 fans in Tokyo as part of Spotify’s Billions Club Live series.

Starting April 8, a filmed version of that performance will be available on Spotify for the “Nuevayol” artist’s millions and millions of fans not in attendance.

The show, officially titled “Billions Club Live With Bad Bunny: A Concert Film,” was billed as a special stop in the Grammy-winning performer’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour” — which kicked off with a November concert in the Dominican Republic and has since sold out stadiums across Latin America and Australia. He notably didn’t include dates in the United States as part of the tour.

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Bad Bunny durante su presentación en el espectáculo de medio tiempo del Super Bowl 60 de la NFL entre los Seahawks de Seattle y los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra el domingo 8 de febrero de 2026 en Santa Clara, California. (Foto AP/Julio Cortez)
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Footage of the Japan concert swept social media, as it showed Bad Bunny doing a never-before-seen salsa rendition of his 2018 collaboration with Drake. He also notably sang his 2021 single “Yonaguni,” which features lyrics in Japanese.

The concert film will premiere two months after the “Callaíta” singer nabbed a historic album of the year win at the Grammy Awards and became the first fully Spanish-language act to headline the Super Bowl halftime show — which was lauded for its potent star power and political messaging.

Bad Bunny’s generational run looks to have no immediate end in sight, as he will kick off the European leg of his world tour with a May performance in Portugal before making stops in Spain, England, Sweden, France, Poland and Italy.

Residente, Bad Bunny, Javier Bardem, Edward Norton and Viggo Mortensen.

Residente’s feature film debut ‘Porto Rico’ will star Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican rapper Residente’s feature film debut ‘Porto Rico,’ which will explore the colonial history of his homeland, will feature Bad Bunny in the lead role.

But the “Dakiti” artist’s newsworthy year hasn’t been limited to the music world.

In February, it was announced that Bad Bunny will star — alongside Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem and multiple-time nominees Edward Norton and Viggo Mortensen — in Puerto Rican rapper Residente’s directorial debut, “Porto Rico.” The film, which has yet to announce a release date, will explore the complicated colonial history of Puerto Rico through Western/historical drama storytelling devices.

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Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

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