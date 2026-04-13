These Latino poets explore the concept of sovereignty — or, what it means to belong to yourself

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What does it mean to belong to yourself? To be autonomous? To have sovereignty and power?

When curating this poetry series for De Los, I thought of the poets I know who speak most to Latines and their respective autonomies. I reached out to writers who not only I admire but also create work beyond beautiful words.

Audre Lorde once stated that poetry “lays the foundation for a future of change, a bridge across our fears of what has never been before.” So, I reached out to some poets I know — who not only do the tremendous work of creating bridges themselves, but giving their readers the power to do the same.

Matthew “Cuban” Hernandez is a teaching artist who works with youth in detention centers throughout Los Angeles, providing them with tools to express themselves in ways that heal. Karla Cordero is a Chicana educator whose work lives in our borderlands and bridges community into artistry by curating open mics and an online poetry journal. Sonia Guiñansaca is a queer Indigenous cultural leader who has been at the forefront of undocumented writers and their celebration and is the editor of an undocumented writers anthology. Then there’s myself, the daughter of Salvadoran refugees, who continuously writes about Los Angeles before and after gentrification.

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Our poetry is centered on the people it speaks to — in our unified strength, our dignity, our sovereignty. It challenges with questions like: What makes someone a someone worth caring for? What can we give each other, other than ourselves? What happens when no one goes missing? How can anyone take what is already ours?

My hope is that these poems offer us a collective balm; an anthem; a landing; a new geography; a bullhorn declaring our power, and above all: our determination to belong, to care for each other, today and always, no matter what the future holds.

Editors note: Join Yesika Salgado, Matthew “Cuban” Hernandez, Karla Cordero and Sonia Guiñansaca on Sunday, April 19, at 12:50 p.m. at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

The poets will appear in the panel “Poetry, Power & Sovereignty” at the De Los Stage, where they will dive into what it means to be autonomous, to be your own supreme authority, to belong to yourself, the land(s) and people you choose. A poetry reading will follow.

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Yesika Salgado

Blood Right

I used to sell knives door to door

worked a parking garage booth

was a salesperson in a paper goods store

developed 30-minute film

called folks about refinancing their homes

nannied a pair of twins

became head cashier at another drug store

I’d take the bus to each job

all of them out west

in Santa Monica

or Palisades

or Westwood

I used to commute

three to four hours every day

I know this city

the way I know heartache

I can taste it

before I can give it words

I mourned my father on the 704

I got my test results about infertility on the 302

I wrote the first poem in my first book on the 201

broke up with plenty of boyfriends

over the phone at bus stops

made my way to the beach

contemplated walking out into the water

but I always came back on the last bus

counted the purple trees on my block

kissed my mother’s cheek goodnight

gentrification tried to tell me

that what once loved me

can no longer love me back

and I laughed

you can’t take what’s in my blood.

Yesika Salgado is a Los Angeles-born Salvadoran poet who writes about her family, her culture, her city and her fat body. A leading voice in poetry, both in performance and social media, with a readership of over 200,000, Salgado is a two-time National Poetry Slam finalist, a Macondo Workshop fellow and the recipient of the 2020 International Latino Book Award in Poetry. She is an internationally recognized body-positive advocate, as well as a writer of past columns Suelta for Remezcla and Relaciones for R29’s Latine platform Somos. Yesika is also the author of the best-selling poetry collections Corazón (2017), Tesoro (2018) and the award-winning Hermosa (2019).

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Matthew ‘Cuban’ Hernandez

What We Give

Our existence is give and take.

When I give you my name,

I give you the hope of my ancestors.

My mother’s prayers for a better

anything. More of what she was given

for me. She gave some of her magic.

Called it intuition, or a name

best pronounced while laughing.

Giving is all we really have,

all anyone can do without wasting

a life away. Giving time

when nothing else will fill the hole

sorrow carves in the bone.

Giving an ear when someone must be heard

to be healed. Giving appreciation

to your own smile

when the symbol of loneliness looks like a dirty mirror.

We give because someone in power said not to.

Said they’ll ticket us for feeding the house-less.

Fine us for our dance

fine us for our food or how we love

or where we exist. Deport us for our celebrations.

Detain us for our humanity.

illustrators of suffering tying us down

with the same cliches they’ve told would save us.

Tying us down with a debt, increasing

faster than anyone can pay, tying us down

with a justice system often blind

to the word restorative.

Taking,

while with seemingly nothing,

we give.

Yelling

while we give.

Pointing and naming us fools

when they only know take.

Taking

because we would rather throw away

than to give.

Rather sell for money not needed

than to give.

Rather remain

archaic and barbaric

than find a better option to give.

Rather make someone earn it

than to give.

Imagine

if we only watered a rose

when it blooms.

It would only be thorns.

It would only be seen as something that could hurt.

Only an aggressive weed existing to be plucked.

But when we bushel.

When we bouquet.

What a gift we are.

We a beautiful thing

to give.

Matthew “Cuban” Hernandez is a poet, emcee, speaker, actor and performance coach from Jacksonville, Fla. A teaching artist for more than 15 years, Matthew has spent the last 10 years working in youth detention centers across Los Angeles County, currently serving as the director of camp programming for Street Poets Inc. In addition, he is a lead teacher and co-founder of Spoken Literature Art Movement. Cuban is the author of the poetry collections 3032 (2018) and All Brown Boys Get Trumpets (2024), which recently received honorable mention for the Juan Felipe Herrera Best Poetry Award at the International Latino Book Awards.

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Karla Cordero

Poem As Sanctuary City Or Let Us Remember

Remember when ice was but the icecream

& icepops our paleteros raised us on.

Remember Icecube’s classic song blasting

out the boombox declaring, Today was a good day!

Remember the Icy Hot spread thick across

our parents’ prideful backs after a twelve hour shift at work.

Remember the iceberg we watched safely from our TV screens,

rooting for Rose & Jack to live because don’t we all want

a little proof we can outlive any tragedy.

Remember the ice rink & the ice skates

that taught us we too can be gods & walk across water.

Before ICE fed the gators of Alcatraz.

Before ICE tried to ice age our bodies into fossil.

Before ICE isolated families from our families.

Take us back when ice only birthed raspados & sweet syrup.

Take us back when icebreakers in classrooms broke

the walls of student silence, turned bridges,

turned spaces into — all are welcome here.

Take us back when the hosewater spilled an ice cold river

down the driveway & wiped out an entire

chalk family from existence & our children knew how to draw

a community back in the shape of rainbows, hopscotch & butterfly.

Take us back when ice was but a cube in the warmth of a child’s hand.

Turn water.

Turn puddle.

Turn vapor.

Then came a good rain.

The only reason to celebrate in carne asada & Bad Bunny

& we dance from sunrise to sunset

& at the end of the day we tuck our loved ones safely

to dream into the night, their heartbeats beating

in unison to the rhyme of Icecube’s Today was a good day!

& no one goes missing.

& no one goes missing.

& no one ever goes missing.

Karla Cordero is a Chicana storyteller, educator and author of the poetry collection, How to Pull Apart the Earth, winner of the San Diego Book Award and an International Latino Book Award finalist. She has received the COURAGE to WRITE grant from the deGroot Foundation and is a California Arts Fellow. Cordero serves as executive director for the arts nonprofit Glassless Minds and teaches creative writing at MiraCosta College and San Diego City College.

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Sonia Guiñansaca

Somebody, my body, home bodies and homelands

What homeland is to us may just be geography to others

1492 the first globe is designed by an explorer

Imagine them molding this spherical object

The cartography mapping out the terrains they want to conquer, discover,

Eat, make commodities, make money

I look at those old globes and I see nothing so unimaginative

I look at my body and I look at my mother and I look at my grandma and I look at my neighbor

And I see mountains, rivers, trains, and buildings

From South Central, to Harlem, to Kañar

The palm trees, the toyon, the eucalyptus

The parrots roaming free through LA and Chimborazo

We are natural earthbound

They can keep the globe displace us from our homelands

But we have our cultures our languages our music our foods

Our bodies will always be homes

this is a home body this is home land this is my body

Our bodies against 740 anti-trans bills Our bodies against prisons and detention centers

They always want to make us unlawful illegal conquerable

What makes a 5 year old illegal?

Is it the drawings done with peeling crayons?

Is it the spiderman backpack?

Is it the dreaming done in languages that are not English?

Is it the difference in bedtimes,

and how some are wishing on stars and

others wishing bombs would stop?

What makes my home not a home to you?

What makes somebody someone and others just

In 1492 they tried to capture earth

Tried to measure my skin, my face, my arms, my lips, my hair

Mount our children, our people, our families, our neighbors into something so basic

They wanted a globe and ended up with nothing

And we kept living

Sonia Guiñansaca is an internationally acclaimed poet, and cultural strategist with over 17 years of experience in movement and cultural organizing. Beginning their career as part of the first wave of young people to publicly come out as undocumented, they helped build some of the largest undocumented organizations in the U.S. and co-founded artistic projects by and for undocumented artists. Their debut self-published poetry book, Nostalgia & Borders (2016), was recently translated into Kichwa and Spanish by Severo Editorial as Nostalgia Y Fronteras (2023). They co-edited the award-winning anthology, Somewhere We Are Human: Authentic Voices On Migration, Survival, and New Beginnings (HarperCollins 2023).