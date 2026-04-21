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Karol G announces a stadium world tour, including a stop at SoFi

Karol G performs during the first weekend of Coachella on April 12 in Indio
(Amy Harris / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
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Karol G is taking her 2025 album, “Tropicoqueta,” worldwide.

After wrapping two bombastic headlining sets at Coachella this year, the Colombian superstar announced a stadium world tour on Instagram Tuesday morning.

The “Viajando Por El Mundo Tropitour” will kick off July 24 at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The “Provenza” artist will then head out to Las Vegas on Aug. 7 before making a stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Aug. 14. She’ll grace California with one more performance on Aug. 21 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

INDIO, CA, APRIL 12, 2026: Karol G performs at the Coachella stage on weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Karol G, first Latina to headline Coachella, urged Latino fans: ‘Don’t feel fear, feel pride!’

Colombian superstar Karol G hosted a Latin dance party for the ages at Coachella on Sunday — featuring Wisin, Becky G, Mariah Angeliq and Cigarettes After Sex

The 35-year-old singer will wrap up the U.S. leg of her tour with a performance in Dallas on Oct. 15 before commencing the international section of the tour in Monterrey, Mexico, on Nov. 6. This string of shows is scheduled to finish exactly a year after commencing, with a July 24, 2027, set in Milan, Italy.

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Karol G was the first Latina to headline Coachella in the desert fest’s 27-year history. She was only the second Latin music artist to get top billing at the event, with Bad Bunny being the first to ever do it with his 2023 headlining performances.

“This is for my Latinos that have been struggling in this country lately,” she told her fans during her history-making performance. “We stand for them. I stand for my Latina community. I am very proud because this brings out the best in us: unity, resilience and a strong spirit. We do this because we want everyone to feel welcome to our culture, so I want everyone to feel proud of where you come from.”

INDIO, CA, APRIL 12, 2026: Karol G performs at the Coachella stage on weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio on Sunday, April 12, 2026. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

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Coachella 2026: Karol G’s historic headlining set was lusty, powerful and overdue

Colombian superstar Karol G made history Sunday as the first Latina to headline Coachella, acknowledging the long-overdue nature of the achievement during an ambitious, hourlong set.

During her Coachella shows, which took place across two weekends in April, she brought out a cavalcade of guest performers — including L.A.’s own Becky G, the Colombian reggaeton revivalist J Balvin and Greg Gonzalez from Cigarettes After Sex.

The “Si Antes Te Hubiera Conocido” artist first teased that she’d be embarking on a tour at the end of her set during the second weekend of Coachella. Text reading “Nos Vamos de Tour” (We’re going on tour) was displayed as she played her final song.

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Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

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