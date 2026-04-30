With ‘Mad Bills to Pay,’ Joel Alfonso Vargas aims to rep the real Dominican Bronx

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A summer staple in the Bronx, nutcrackers are colorful home-brewed cocktails sold informally. They’re also, according to Dominican American filmmaker Joel Alfonso Vargas, an underground cultural touchstone, one he became familiar with as a teenager.

“The guy who sold weed also sold nutcrackers,” he says via Zoom. “You hit someone up and they’ll come with a backpack.”

One of these neighborhood entrepreneurs is the protagonist of Vargas’ debut feature, “Mad Bills to Pay (or Destiny, dile que no soy malo),” which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2025 and is now finally playing in theaters.

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Rico (Juan Collado), 19, earns cash by dragging a cooler around the beach offering nutcrackers. But when his pregnant 16-year-old girlfriend Destiny (Destiny Checo) moves into the apartment he shares with his mother and sister, Rico’s looming responsibility as a soon-to-be-father forces him to seek more formal employment. His personal struggles growing up with an absent dad and being a young man of color who comes from a low-income family soon take a toll on him.

Though Vargas, 34, didn’t become a precocious parent, “Mad Bills to Pay” emerged from memories of men he knew who weren’t that different from his main character.

“I grew up around a lot of Rico types,” he says. “These guys who tend to self-sabotage for whatever reason, which the film is trying to understand. There were a lot of these types of characters within my friend circle, and I was drawn to them, maybe because they had a confidence that I probably lacked.”

A child of immigrants, Vargas grew up in Marble Hill a neighborhood close to Inwood and Washington Heights, areas collectively known as little Dominican Republic. For our chat, Vargas connected from his mother’s place. She still lives in the same public housing complex where she raised the filmmaker and his siblings as a single mother.

“Growing up in the Bronx, especially in the neighborhood that I grew up in, everyone is telling you, ‘You have to leave. There’s no opportunity for you here,’ and I feel that it’s kind of tragic and sad that that is the narrative,” Vargas explains. “The Bronx is a beautiful place, and I want people to see that beauty in the film.”

Take the now demolished Coliseum Theater on 181st Street, which served as a foundational space for Vargas’ path to cinema. That’s where he watched James Cameron’s “Titanic” and Danny Boyle’s “The Beach.” Later on, his older brother introduced him to other mature narratives.

“He was a cinephile without us, at the time, even knowing what that term meant. He would bring back really good films. He loved the gangster genre,” Vargas says. “We were watching a lot of [Martin] Scorsese, and also a lot of Black neorealism. We watched ‘Menace to Society’ and ‘Poetic Justice’ and films of this type.”

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And while a high school class on American cinema in the 1970s further opened his eyes, it was only when he attended Lafayette College in Easton, Pa., to study engineering that Vargas started to consider filmmaking as a serious career option.

Back then, he was considering becoming a cinematographer, but then Donald Trump was elected president in 2016. As people of color in general and Latinos specifically were being dehumanized, he reconsidered how he wished to engage with storytelling.

“I [thought], ‘How can I utilize my skills as a filmmaker and all these experiences not so much to advocate, because I never want to give the answers, but I feel I have a duty to represent things accurately,’” he says.

That feeling was exacerbated by “The Get Down,” a Netflix show released in 2016 set in the ‘70s South Bronx.

“I remember watching the first episode of that and being like, ‘This isn’t how people talk. This isn’t how people move,’” he says. “It just felt so inauthentic to me.”

For Vargas, “Mad Bills to Pay” came after directing half a dozen short films over a decade, just when he was leaving his 20s behind. In hindsight, he said, the story of Rico, a teenager trying to measure up to the demands of fatherhood while being ill-equipped and lacking maturity to navigate the situation constructively, carried personal undertones.

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“I was trying to reconcile the absence of my own dad with my own 30-year-old self coming of age and thinking about becoming a dad,” Vargas explained. “I was then in a long-term relationship and these conversations were becoming a lot more real in my head.”

Originally, Vargas had cast a non-actor who had recently become a father and whose real life closely resembled the fiction, but he exited the project after realizing it would take him away from his family. Vargas had to pivot just days before shooting began. Collado took on the challenge. Like the filmmaker, Collado also grew up without a father, which made the film personal.

For the Spanish-language parenthetical in the film’s title, Vargas referenced the lyrics of the bachata song “Loco de Amor” by Dominican musician Luis Vargas (no familial relation). “Tu que sabes lo que hago dile que no soy malo,” the Dominican artist croons in the pleadingly romantic track. In the film, Vargas interprets the line “dile que no soy malo” (tell them I’m not a bad guy), as if Rico were writing a letter from the future imploring Destiny to vouch for his tarnished character.

“When you see it in the title design, it’s always handwritten. In my mind this is a ‘P.S.’ that Rico writes at the end of a letter in the future, and maybe the person he’s referring to is the child that he had with Destiny,” Vargas explains. “We don’t know where that letter is being sent from. Maybe he’s in prison, maybe he moved to another state, but that’s the idea.”

The bilingual household in “Mad Bills to Pay,” where Rico’s mother (Yohanna Florentino) only speaks Spanish, mirrors how Vargas was raised. Though Vargas’ mother was educated in the American school system, she made a point of preserving her family’s mother tongue. “My grandparents only spoke Spanish, so my mom grew up speaking Spanish and being very comfortable with it,” Vargas says. “And then when we were young, and still today, she only speaks to us in Spanish, so that we could have that same comfort with the language.”

Vargas is also fluent in Spanish because he lived in the Dominican Republic for the first four years of his life. His parents’ dysfunctional relationships made for an unsafe environment at home, so the decision was made to send him to the Caribbean nation to stay with relatives.

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“I learned a lot of Spanish over there and I learned a lot of other things. They told me that when I came back I was a little rascal, because I was swearing,” Vargas recalls laughing. “My grandma had a lot to do with our upbringing, so I see a lot of her in Yohanna, the mother character. I was trying to make the film as true to my own lived experience as possible.”

For Vargas, it was crucial that the film felt “down to earth,” and accessible for all audiences. During production, his mother inquired about the film’s content. Vargas, unable to explain it, showed her a scene where Rico’s household is arguing about a vaccine for the newborn child. “She was completely taken aback by it. She was like, ‘Wow, this is how it really is. You really captured the essence,’” he remembered her saying. Now, listening to his mother eloquently describe the film to other people brings him great satisfaction.

“Last night there was a neighbor who came by the apartment and asked what [“Mad Bills to Pay”] is about. I’m terrible at summarizing films, so I was like, ‘Ma, you do it.’ And she was like, ‘Se trata de la vida cotidiana’ [It’s about quotidian life].” he recalls. “She was talking about it the way that I would write about it academically. It’s so cool to see that it’s understood on that level by my mom who’s not a cinephile, and by extension other people like her.”

“Mad Bills to Pay” opens at the Los Feliz Theatre on May 2. Special screenings at Laemmle locations May 4-6, before playing at the Laemmle NoHo 7 and Monica Film Center starting May 8.