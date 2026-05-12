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‘Sábado Gigante’ host Don Francisco returns to Univision with a new show

Don Francisco poses backstage at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Don Francisco backstage at the Latin American Music Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Oct. 25, 2018, in Los Angeles.
(Richard Shotwell / Invision / Associated Press)
By Carlos De LoeraStaff Writer 
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Spanish-language television legend Mario Kreutzberger, better known under the stage name Don Francisco, is reuniting with his longtime broadcasting partner Univision.

TelevisaUnivision — the parent company of Univision — announced the news Tuesday morning as part of its annual “Upfront” presentation to advertisers.

Kreutzberger, 85, who hosted the three-hourlong weekly variety show “Sábado Gigante” on the network for 29 years, will be hosting a new limited event series.

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Don Francisco says adios to ‘Sábado Gigante’ after 53 years

There were songs. There were silly hats. Confetti and El Chacal, even.

According to the presentation, he will be interviewing “major personalities from the Hispanic world” in a format that “blends the intimacy of a close conversation with the scale and emotion of a major television event.”

No date for the series’ premiere was given, but it should kick off within the next year.

The television personality hosted “Sábado Gigante” for 53 years, first beginning in 1962 in his native Chile on Canal 13 before switching over to the Miami-based studios of Univision in 1986.

Univision's long-running "Sábado Gigante" will go off the air Sept. 19.

California

For many Angelenos, ‘Sábado Gigante’ is a family tradition

For many Latinos in Southern California, “Sábado Gigante” was a Saturday staple, bringing together young and old for an evening of laughs, scantily clad women and musical acts.

The program was a Saturday-night fixture in millions of Latino households and was known for its zany sketches, scantily-clad women, bizarre TV characters such as El Chacal — and Kreutzberger’s own raucous stage persona.

The final episode of “Sábado Gigante” aired Sept. 19, 2015. The star-studded send-off included in-studio appearances from recording artists such as Juanes and Luis Fonsi, as well as former Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos. It also included recorded messages from Shakira, Marc Anthony and political luminaries such as former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama.

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Carlos De Loera

Carlos De Loera is a reporter with De Los, the Los Angeles Times vertical that explores Latino culture and identity. He previously worked at The Times as a reporter with the Fast Break team, a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, as an editorial assistant and intern with Arts and Entertainment and at the Houston Chronicle as a features intern. De Loera is a L.A. County native and a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he majored in history and minored in journalism, ethics and democracy.

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